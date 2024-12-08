Pretzel Logic? Jennings Schools Salty Twisted Dems Who are Now Cooked Due to...
How Sweet the Sound! Watch This BEAUTIFUL Rendition of 'Amazing Grace' Performed at Notre Dame Cathedral

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 08, 2024
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP

Notre Dame Cathedral officially reopened with a rededication Mass attended by politicians and other dignitaries, including Donald Trump and Jill Biden.

We've covered the long-awaited reopening of the Paris landmark, having waited five years for completion of the post-fire restoration.

And because we all need a bit of beauty on this Sunday, here's a gem from the Mass:

Goose. Bumps.

Night and day, really.

It really is lovely.

It had to be an experience attendees will never, ever forget.

Yeah, this writer got a little teary-eyed, too.

Which is why we're glad to bring it to you, dear readers.

This writer also hopes to see it one day.

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM FRANCE JAMES WOODS MUSIC

