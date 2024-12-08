How Sweet the Sound! Watch This BEAUTIFUL Rendition of 'Amazing Grace' Performed at Notre Dame Cathedral

Notre Dame Cathedral officially reopened with a rededication Mass attended by politicians and other dignitaries, including Donald Trump and Jill Biden.

We've covered the long-awaited reopening of the Paris landmark, having waited five years for completion of the post-fire restoration.

And because we all need a bit of beauty on this Sunday, here's a gem from the Mass:

This is food for the soul and a chalice for the heart.



AMAZING GRACE at Notre Dame Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/FggsOt2SPR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 8, 2024

Goose. Bumps.

Now compare it with the Olympic ceremony. The world is healing after Trump won. — Don Wick (@doitqplus) December 8, 2024

Night and day, really.

There are moments in time that pierce the heart and touch the soul. For me, this is one of those moments. Thank you, James. You have no idea how much I needed this lovely music this morning. ❤️ — BlueunicornJan (@blueunicornJan) December 8, 2024

It really is lovely.

If it’s this beautiful here … I can only imagine that the beauty was magnified ten fold by sitting in that audience and hearing her in the glorious Notre Dame Cathedral. — Sharon Van (@Van546202) December 8, 2024

It had to be an experience attendees will never, ever forget.

Yeah, this writer got a little teary-eyed, too.

This is what needs to fill our feeds. https://t.co/6tle916APW — The Real Pi Guy (@TheRealPiGuy) December 8, 2024

Which is why we're glad to bring it to you, dear readers.

The acoustics in the Notre Dame are ethereal. I walked through it during mass, and it truly makes you feel like God is there. https://t.co/esClLtAm6r — Genevieve (@MisstressV) December 8, 2024

This writer also hopes to see it one day.