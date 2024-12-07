Trash Mag 'Variety' Tries to Smear Zachary Levi in Nasty Hit Piece From Former Co-Star No One Knows

The Left doesn't like opposing viewpoints. That's not news. But what's really telling is the way the Left treats people from typically Left-leaning groups who don't toe their political line. Whether it's women or Blacks or actors, the Left thinks they own these groups and their votes -- and they get downright nasty when someone strays from the flock.

Advertisement

This writer has been a fan of Zachary Levi since he starred on 'Chuck', and -- even though she doesn't know him personally -- he seems like a genuinely nice guy.

But he's committed the ultimate political sin: he supports Donald Trump. Doing that publicly takes guts, because it'll likely cost him jobs and friendships (cause Hollywood isn't exactly a bastion of tolerance).

And here's Variety proving the point by publishing this nasty high-school mean girl piece from a former co-star of Levi's:

“I never liked him," Laura Benanti says of Zachary Levi. "Everyone was like, ‘He’s so great!’ And I was like, ‘No, he’s not. He’s sucking up all the f---ing energy in this room. He wants to mansplain everybody’s part to them.'” https://t.co/tIS9jszVaB — Variety (@Variety) December 7, 2024

This writer also really likes movies and Broadway and has never heard of Laura Benanti, for what it's worth.

This is what happens when you have the stones to break the narrative.



Hold the line, Zachary — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) December 7, 2024

Hold the line.

Who's Laurie Benanti? Serious question. — Syco (@twitchy_bro) December 7, 2024

Exactly.

It sounds like she’s just bitter and unhappy. This article makes her sound non-credible. Was that the intent of the article? — Wittaker Glass (@witglass) December 7, 2024

To smear Levi. Nothing more.

Are there still people who don't know that the second someone uses the term mansplain they are a childish dimwit with nothing to offer?



Mansplain: He was smarter and more articulate, and I'm mad — Do unto Democrats ... (@aimtomisb3hav3) December 7, 2024

There is no such thing as 'mansplaining.'

It's a word hypersensitive women use when they don't want men talking to them.

Dear Variety, you guys are despicable hatemongers. You have helped poison the industry Hold the line Zachary, you are a hero. — Author Adam Bray #StarWars (@authoradambray) December 7, 2024

Yes, he is.

I’ve heard of @ZacharyLevi. However, I’ve never hear of Laura Benanti. The era of attacking past co-stars as a means to impress the judges at the Victim Olympics is over. It does not result in more work. In fact, it simply telegraphs one’s capacity to torpedo projects, past,… https://t.co/LXIAaux59Z — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) December 7, 2024

Advertisement

All of this.

She's clearly mad at his vaccine stance but has nothing specifically bad to say about him so it's just vague gobbledygook with "mansplaining" thrown in there because that one always works with no details necessary. https://t.co/3JatjSYc3y pic.twitter.com/TUCelf7dD7 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 7, 2024

And Variety decided to run with this.

If everyone liked him and you didn’t, maybe… I dunno… you’re the problem? https://t.co/nI5tWHHNIs — Mostly Sober Jedi (@MostlySoberJedi) December 7, 2024

Yeah, she might be the problem here.

This writer is willing to bet Levi will have nothing but nice things to say about Benanti, proving that he's the good guy and the bigger person.