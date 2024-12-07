DERANGED: Critical Race Theorist Says Daniel Penny Is an 'Ableist Murderer' Who Should...
James Woods & Others Set the AP Straight After Their Friendly Framing of...
Won't Someone Think of the 54-Year-Old Child? The Atlantic's Weak Hunter Biden Pardon...
The End of ESG? Judge Rejects Target's Bid to Toss Shareholder Pride Backlash...
'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump...
That's ADORABLE! Guy Working to Stop Trump Taking Office Worries About GOP 'Shredding'...
A Date Which Will Live in Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
VIP
We Will End The Cult: Damning Revelations in Woman's Lawsuit Against the Doctor...
Trump's Handshake With Macron in France Makes It Clear 'America Is Back!' (Guess...
You Tell 'Em, Lefty! Based Phil Mickelson Speaks Out in Defense of Daniel...
Buck Sexton Lists What the WH Would Like Us to Believe Nobody Else...
VIP
Media's 'Former Intel Officials Say' Approach to the Tulsi Gabbard Nomination Sure Sounds...
Eric Holder's 'Tired' of Billionaires Influencing Politics (Except THIS One... and THAT On...
Video Has Viewers Wrestling With Female Teen Athlete’s ‘Snap’ Decision Photo

Trash Mag 'Variety' Tries to Smear Zachary Levi in Nasty Hit Piece From Former Co-Star No One Knows

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 07, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

The Left doesn't like opposing viewpoints. That's not news. But what's really telling is the way the Left treats people from typically Left-leaning groups who don't toe their political line. Whether it's women or Blacks or actors, the Left thinks they own these groups and their votes -- and they get downright nasty when someone strays from the flock.

Advertisement

This writer has been a fan of Zachary Levi since he starred on 'Chuck', and -- even though she doesn't know him personally -- he seems like a genuinely nice guy.

But he's committed the ultimate political sin: he supports Donald Trump. Doing that publicly takes guts, because it'll likely cost him jobs and friendships (cause Hollywood isn't exactly a bastion of tolerance).

And here's Variety proving the point by publishing this nasty high-school mean girl piece from a former co-star of Levi's:

This writer also really likes movies and Broadway and has never heard of Laura Benanti, for what it's worth.

Hold the line.

Recommended

'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role
Doug P.
Advertisement

Exactly.

To smear Levi. Nothing more.

There is no such thing as 'mansplaining.'

It's a word hypersensitive women use when they don't want men talking to them.

Yes, he is.

Advertisement

All of this.

And Variety decided to run with this.

Yeah, she might be the problem here.

This writer is willing to bet Levi will have nothing but nice things to say about Benanti, proving that he's the good guy and the bigger person.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP VARIETY ZACHARY LEVI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role
Doug P.
DERANGED: Critical Race Theorist Says Daniel Penny Is an 'Ableist Murderer' Who Should Never Know Peace
Amy Curtis
James Woods & Others Set the AP Straight After Their Friendly Framing of Biden's 'Teetering' Legacy
Doug P.
Won't Someone Think of the 54-Year-Old Child? The Atlantic's Weak Hunter Biden Pardon Defense
Grateful Calvin
The End of ESG? Judge Rejects Target's Bid to Toss Shareholder Pride Backlash Lawsuit
Amy Curtis
Trump's Handshake With Macron in France Makes It Clear 'America Is Back!' (Guess Who Else Showed Up)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role Doug P.
Advertisement