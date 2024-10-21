SHAZAM! Actor Zachary Levi Says Invisibility is Greatest Superpower of Conservatives in Hollywood

NO MERCY! Catherine Herridge Takes 60 Minutes APART for Statement REFUSING to Release...
Warren Squire  |  8:25 AM on October 21, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

An actor can play a superhero on the big screen but it takes real superhuman strength to take on your own industry. It's no secret that Hollywood votes Democrat. There's no fear in coming out in favor of Kamala Harris or other like-minded leftists but, if you come out in favor of Donald Trump it could cost you your career. Actor Zachary Levi (of SHAZAM! and TV's Chuck) recently started backing President Trump after he and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. joined forces. The backlash was immediate, including from fellow stars like The View's Whoopi Goldberg.

Levi explains here. (WATCH)

What Levi is saying isn't a huge revelation. What is different is that it's being said out loud and by someone who is relatively young with an extensive resume on both the small and big screens. That said, being an outspoken conservative actor or even a left-leaning one is still seen by many as a big turn off. Who cares what any actor thinks?

But some agree that his description of a hostile Hollywood still checks out.

Levi is getting a lot of flack from his fellow actors and his industry but says like-minded Hollywood vets and newcomers have contacted him to show support. So, that's a good sign. What else is good?

At least one person notes that Levi's newfound political freedom to speak his mind has caused a very noticeable and positive change in his appearance and demeanor.

Levi is a big proponent of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). So, it looks like being your true self is a gateway to better mental, physical and spiritual health.

Levi generally plays likeable characters on TV and film. That appears to carry over into his real life.

This leaves some questioning why he is so reviled for simply being himself.

The feelings of eradication are real. As with TV news, more and more fed up conservatives and other non-Dems are turning off their TVs and skipping the box office altogether. That trend doesn't bode well for Tinseltown.

Levi lays it all out for conservative actors and other industry employees sitting on the fence.

Levi stresses that if you're an actor who disagrees with Hollywood's pro-Kamala, pro-Democrat Party push it's time to act. If you're a Trump supporter in Hollywood and you want change the time to be invisible is over. The time to be seen and heard is now.

