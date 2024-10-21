SHAZAM! Actor Zachary Levi Says Invisibility is Greatest Superpower of Conservatives in Hollywood

An actor can play a superhero on the big screen but it takes real superhuman strength to take on your own industry. It's no secret that Hollywood votes Democrat. There's no fear in coming out in favor of Kamala Harris or other like-minded leftists but, if you come out in favor of Donald Trump it could cost you your career. Actor Zachary Levi (of SHAZAM! and TV's Chuck) recently started backing President Trump after he and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. joined forces. The backlash was immediate, including from fellow stars like The View's Whoopi Goldberg.

Advertisement

Levi explains here. (WATCH)

Zachary Levi went live on IG to talk about his support for Donald Trump- and towards the end, he sent a message to the women on The View- saying there is very much an imbalance in Hollywood in regards to Conservative and Liberal actors. He also sent a message to his fellow… pic.twitter.com/THXn6DjCJJ — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) October 21, 2024

What Levi is saying isn't a huge revelation. What is different is that it's being said out loud and by someone who is relatively young with an extensive resume on both the small and big screens. That said, being an outspoken conservative actor or even a left-leaning one is still seen by many as a big turn off. Who cares what any actor thinks?

But some agree that his description of a hostile Hollywood still checks out.

While i genuinely think anyone who cares about a paid liar (actor) endorsing a politician, causing them to sway their beliefs, is bat shite mental, what he says about the industry is spot on. — Theta Sigma (@MagesGuildOrg) October 21, 2024

Levi is getting a lot of flack from his fellow actors and his industry but says like-minded Hollywood vets and newcomers have contacted him to show support. So, that's a good sign. What else is good?

At least one person notes that Levi's newfound political freedom to speak his mind has caused a very noticeable and positive change in his appearance and demeanor.

Is it just me, or does he look healthier, stress free, and way more handsome since he endorsed Trump? 😅 — Lily* (@300mirrors) October 21, 2024

Levi is a big proponent of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). So, it looks like being your true self is a gateway to better mental, physical and spiritual health.

Levi generally plays likeable characters on TV and film. That appears to carry over into his real life.

This leaves some questioning why he is so reviled for simply being himself.

This guy seems like the most genuine and down to earth person you could want as a celebrity and the fact people treat him like he’s evil and wish ill will on him just because he goes against the grain of the left, that’s sad. It really does feel like liberals wanna eradicate us — Corey Brooks the obsessed Middle-earth Hobbit (@TheHobbitLOTR37) October 21, 2024

The feelings of eradication are real. As with TV news, more and more fed up conservatives and other non-Dems are turning off their TVs and skipping the box office altogether. That trend doesn't bode well for Tinseltown.

Advertisement

Levi lays it all out for conservative actors and other industry employees sitting on the fence.

“An industry that is not going to exist very soon.” — Omegatron2_0 (@omegatron2_0) October 21, 2024

Levi stresses that if you're an actor who disagrees with Hollywood's pro-Kamala, pro-Democrat Party push it's time to act. If you're a Trump supporter in Hollywood and you want change the time to be invisible is over. The time to be seen and heard is now.