DERANGED: Critical Race Theorist Says Daniel Penny Is an 'Ableist Murderer' Who Should Never Know Peace

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 07, 2024
Twitter

As the Daniel Penny trial enters another week -- and following some questionable legal maneuvering from the judge and prosecution following a jury deadlock -- we'd like to remind you the Left are awful, they want you at the mercy of mentally ill career criminals like Jordan Neely, and they'll demonize anyone who tries to protect you from the criminals the Left loves so much.

Tim Wise is a 'senior fellow' at the African American Policy Forum and an anti-racist.

So, naturally, he hates Daniel Penny.

This is who Leftists are: when they decide you've done something wrong, they seek to destroy your life.

He was a real Boy Scout.

Probably.

They're incapable of being embarrassed or they wouldn't post this stuff to begin with.

Undoubtedly.

Ouch.

Neely victimized Black people, and Tim doesn't care.

All he sees is the White guy, because Tim is a racist.

Total mystery.

Will Tim accuse those Black men and women of being racist and ableist?

The perfect meme for this.

Nailed it.

He'll never be able to prove any of his claims.

Tags: CRIME NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY NYC RACISM SUBWAY

