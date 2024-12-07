DERANGED: Critical Race Theorist Says Daniel Penny Is an 'Ableist Murderer' Who Should Never Know Peace

As the Daniel Penny trial enters another week -- and following some questionable legal maneuvering from the judge and prosecution following a jury deadlock -- we'd like to remind you the Left are awful, they want you at the mercy of mentally ill career criminals like Jordan Neely, and they'll demonize anyone who tries to protect you from the criminals the Left loves so much.

Tim Wise is a 'senior fellow' at the African American Policy Forum and an anti-racist.

So, naturally, he hates Daniel Penny.

Daniel Penny is a racist, classist, ableist murderer. He should face ignominy forever regardless of what a court does or doesn’t do to him. — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) December 7, 2024

This is who Leftists are: when they decide you've done something wrong, they seek to destroy your life.

You’re right. And Jordan Neely was a great American. He helped the elderly get rid of their valuables quickly in order to teach them lessons in humility. He got arrested 42 times to show others the harms of street life. It hurts to know that his beautiful works can’t go on. — Lady Maga USA 🇺🇸 (@LadyMagaUSA) December 7, 2024

He was a real Boy Scout.

You probably think George Floyd was the second coming of MLK, don’t you? — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 7, 2024

Probably.

Imagine being a white apologist filled with self hatred. How embarrassing. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 7, 2024

They're incapable of being embarrassed or they wouldn't post this stuff to begin with.

This same guy would be cowering in a corner, blubbering for someone to save him from the lunatic drug addict going crazy in his subway car. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 7, 2024

Undoubtedly.

I would mock this tweet, but that would be ableist



Because you are clearly retarded — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 7, 2024

Ouch.

Tell me you don’t know he was defending Black people on the train without telling me you don’t know he was defending Black people on that train🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2E4vQNPuN9 — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) December 7, 2024

Neely victimized Black people, and Tim doesn't care.

All he sees is the White guy, because Tim is a racist.

Leftists always side with the perpetrator and never the victims. And they wonder why they lost in a landslide. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Matthew Nelson 🇺🇸 (@MatthewUSAF) December 7, 2024

Total mystery.

Go f**k yourself, you American Maoist piece of s**t.



If you think you're speaking on behalf of EVERY Black person in America, I'm here to tell you that YOU'RE F**KING WRONG.



ESPECIALLY when two Black men HELPED keep that animal Jordan Neely subdued.



ESPECIALLY when Black women… https://t.co/HHZ9ppSL1I — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) December 7, 2024

Will Tim accuse those Black men and women of being racist and ableist?

The perfect meme for this.

If “weak men create hard times” was a face https://t.co/f7YSddhQiO pic.twitter.com/sA08mBsKc4 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 7, 2024

Nailed it.

Dude, he wasn’t even charged with murder. As for your other claims, let’s take them one at a time. Prove he’s a racist, for starters https://t.co/UGBTmKpx2O — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 7, 2024

He'll never be able to prove any of his claims.