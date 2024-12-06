Oh, Canada, No! America's Hat Bans More Guns, Plans to Send Confiscated Weapons to Ukraine (WATCH)

Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/Robert Bumsted

Canada is a Leftist dystopian hellscape. From the bloodthirsty 'Medical Assistance in Dying' (MAiD) program to its Orwellian crackdown on the trucker protests a couple of years ago, things are not going well for America's Hat.

Advertisement

Now they've banned even more guns. But just for Canadians, of course. Those confiscated firearms will go to citizens in Ukraine, to protect them against the evil Russian government.

The irony of arming Ukrainians to defend against a government is not lost on us.

Yes they should.

It really is.

We somehow doubt that. Give them time.

Not a terrible idea.

Advertisement

A government that confiscates guns has nothing good planned for its citizens.

'South Park' nailed it.

Easiest invasion ever.

We can only hope this government gets thrown out on its ear.

Advertisement

It is, but it makes sense when you realize it's not about helping Ukraine defend democracy.

They sure are.

This and ending the First Amendment and all the rest of them.

Thank God for the Second Amendment.

