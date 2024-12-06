Oh, Canada, No! America's Hat Bans More Guns, Plans to Send Confiscated Weapons to Ukraine (WATCH)

Canada is a Leftist dystopian hellscape. From the bloodthirsty 'Medical Assistance in Dying' (MAiD) program to its Orwellian crackdown on the trucker protests a couple of years ago, things are not going well for America's Hat.

Now they've banned even more guns. But just for Canadians, of course. Those confiscated firearms will go to citizens in Ukraine, to protect them against the evil Russian government.

BREAKING: Canada bans 324 additional firearms, says confiscated weapons will instead be sent to Ukraine as needed



pic.twitter.com/gFzarY4HuG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 6, 2024

The irony of arming Ukrainians to defend against a government is not lost on us.

GOP should publicly condemn this — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) December 6, 2024

Yes they should.

This is the most Canada video I've ever seen. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 6, 2024

It really is.

Canada couldn’t get any gayer — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) December 6, 2024

We somehow doubt that. Give them time.

Perhaps America should empty its prisons of assault weapons and send them to Ukraine. — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) December 6, 2024

Not a terrible idea.

Nothing to do with safety, or even "helping Ukraine." Just gun-grabbing and making excuses. Typical Trudeau bulls**t. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) December 6, 2024

A government that confiscates guns has nothing good planned for its citizens.

'South Park' nailed it.

Okay, I’m now all in on invading these maple-syrup mooches. https://t.co/rd0ZxGIu5V — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) December 6, 2024

Easiest invasion ever.

A disgusting move by a government that has totally lost its public support and is set to lose its majority by historic margins in the 2025 election, finally tossing Trudeau out of power.



Canada sadly does not have a Second Amendment, but, its citizens can still vote. And the… https://t.co/W8u651PaBx pic.twitter.com/zZT1P99j60 — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) December 6, 2024

We can only hope this government gets thrown out on its ear.

So . . . let's see if I get this right.



The Canadian government is banning (and potentially seizing) all these weapons, so they can support "democracy" in Ukraine.



The irony and hypocrisy here is truly mind boggling. https://t.co/05YxhqsCsx — BunkerGear_Gal (@BunkerGear_Gal) December 6, 2024

It is, but it makes sense when you realize it's not about helping Ukraine defend democracy.

Canada is begging Trump to make them a 51st state https://t.co/3DUWtwztky — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 6, 2024

They sure are.

When journos & feds tell you that the Constitution is outdated, this is what they have in mind. https://t.co/4cQ2EnyM5q — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 6, 2024

This and ending the First Amendment and all the rest of them.

The government in the United States would do this immediately if they could pull it off.



Every little lawsuit is picking, and they won't stop until the United States turns into this crap : https://t.co/NA7tNZOzTR — Mike (@Fuctupmind) December 6, 2024

Thank God for the Second Amendment.