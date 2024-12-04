WH Decisions About Who Else Gets a Presidential Pardon Might or Might Not...
Watch: ACLU Transgender Lawyer Says TWO-YEAR-OLDs Know They're Trans
Concerned Veterans for America Trustee Praised Pete Hegseth After 'A Very Personal Attack'
JUST STOP: AG Andrew Bailey Will Fight Biden's FOURTH Unconstitutional Student Loan Forgiv...
Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's Attempt to Explain Why Trump Doesn't Have a Mandate...
Prosecutor Behind the Daniel Penny Case Is As AWFL As You'd Expect
Under the Radar: Senate Quietly Promoted General Who Commanded Botched Afghanistan Withdra...
Mama Bear for the WIN: Pete Hegseth's Mom NUKES Despicable NYT Smear, Sets...
David Axelrod Applauds 'Intrepid Journos' for Anonymously Sourced Hegseth Hits (Yeah, Abou...
What an Odd Thing to Say: Arizona State Professor Argues Outlawing Sex Trafficking...
The Real Reason They're Trying to Destroy Pete Hegseth!
Biden Decided This Meeting in Africa Was a Good Time to Catch a...
VIP
Note That Judiciary Dems Are Alarmed by 'Danger' of Trump Deportations (NOT Biden...
CBS News' Banner Year of Shameless #Journalism Continued With This 'INSANE' Open About...

Unpopular: Mattel Faces Lawsuit Over Wicked Toy Typo

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 04, 2024
Eric Liebowitz/NBC via AP

Recently, we told you how Mattel made a rather unfortunate mistake on the packaging for its 'Wicked' dolls. Namely, the website listed on the box was not directing curious users to the movie's page but to an adult site.

Advertisement

Yikes.

Now one mom is suing the toy giant for the 'distress' this mistake caused her and her daughter:

More from Variety:

Mattel is being sued for mistakenly printing the URL for a pornographic site on the packaging for special-edition “Wicked” dolls.

According to court documents, a South Carolina resident is launching a class action lawsuit after purchasing the toy for her young daughter, who visited the X-rated website that had “nothing to do with the ‘Wicked’ doll.” The toy company mistakenly listed a similarly-titled website for the adult-entertainment site Wicked Pictures, rather than the official page for the Universal Pictures film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The plaintiff alleges that Mattel didn’t offer a refund and believes she and her child suffered “emotional distress” from the misprint.

Look, is it less than ideal? Yes.

Is this worth a lawsuit?

No.

Recommended

Watch: ACLU Transgender Lawyer Says TWO-YEAR-OLDs Know They're Trans
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This writer's cynical side would not be surprised.

Yeah, this doesn't pass the smell test.

Oh, look.

This'll be the defense's Exhibit A.

And if the kid clicked without parental supervision, why weren't the parents supervising this?

Advertisement

Exactly as we said above.

Heh.

We're sure Mattel's lawyers will be all over this.

We are not at all surprised. 

People sue for everything and anything.

Tags: HOLLYWOOD LAWSUIT MOVIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch: ACLU Transgender Lawyer Says TWO-YEAR-OLDs Know They're Trans
Amy Curtis
WH Decisions About Who Else Gets a Presidential Pardon Might or Might Not Involve Joe Biden
Doug P.
Prosecutor Behind the Daniel Penny Case Is As AWFL As You'd Expect
Amy Curtis
Concerned Veterans for America Trustee Praised Pete Hegseth After 'A Very Personal Attack'
Brett T.
Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's Attempt to Explain Why Trump Doesn't Have a Mandate Is a Giant FAIL
Doug P.
JUST STOP: AG Andrew Bailey Will Fight Biden's FOURTH Unconstitutional Student Loan Forgiveness Scheme
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch: ACLU Transgender Lawyer Says TWO-YEAR-OLDs Know They're Trans Amy Curtis
Advertisement