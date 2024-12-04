Unpopular: Mattel Faces Lawsuit Over Wicked Toy Typo

Recently, we told you how Mattel made a rather unfortunate mistake on the packaging for its 'Wicked' dolls. Namely, the website listed on the box was not directing curious users to the movie's page but to an adult site.

Yikes.

Now one mom is suing the toy giant for the 'distress' this mistake caused her and her daughter:

A mother has filed a lawsuit against Mattel after they didn’t offer a refund for the ‘WICKED’ doll with the porn website link on the packaging.



The mother says her daughter visited the website and that they both suffered emotional distress.



(Source: https://t.co/LFBSHDDIVn) pic.twitter.com/jxySs93xGV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 3, 2024

More from Variety:

Mattel is being sued for mistakenly printing the URL for a pornographic site on the packaging for special-edition “Wicked” dolls. According to court documents, a South Carolina resident is launching a class action lawsuit after purchasing the toy for her young daughter, who visited the X-rated website that had “nothing to do with the ‘Wicked’ doll.” The toy company mistakenly listed a similarly-titled website for the adult-entertainment site Wicked Pictures, rather than the official page for the Universal Pictures film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The plaintiff alleges that Mattel didn’t offer a refund and believes she and her child suffered “emotional distress” from the misprint.

Look, is it less than ideal? Yes.

Is this worth a lawsuit?

No.

they 100% saw the news and just thought about a way to make a quick buck — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) December 3, 2024

This writer's cynical side would not be surprised.

emotional distress from a porn site as if a child even cares about the links on a doll box.. if you’re going to be a karen at least make it believable 😭 — SETHY 🪐 (@sethspov) December 3, 2024

Yeah, this doesn't pass the smell test.

Going to the website printed on the package takes you to this warning page, which exists precisely to prevent people from visiting the website by accident and seeing pornography. I have trouble taking the claim of harm here seriously. pic.twitter.com/U0QVv3ZK5h — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) December 3, 2024

Oh, look.

This'll be the defense's Exhibit A.

How do you have emotional distress from seeing a warning that says you need to be 18 years old to enter because this site contains adult material? If she clicked passed that without reading the warning, that’s on her. — Tanooki Joe (@TanookiKuribo) December 3, 2024

And if the kid clicked without parental supervision, why weren't the parents supervising this?

bffr 💀 well maybe watch over your daughter for what she's searching for online



and besides, the site literally gives warning if you're 18 and above to access it. if your daughter said yes, it's her problem lol https://t.co/qNebfbNT9N — wonie (@imperfectforgyu) December 4, 2024

Exactly as we said above.

Aren’t those websites meant to have a ‘I confirm I’m 18’ thing you have to click before you get to anything that could cause emotional distress?



Get your bag tho queen https://t.co/Qe0ILVdySh — Ali. 🐝 💣🏳️‍🌈💜 (she/her) (@atearsarahjane) December 3, 2024

Heh.

‘visited the website and that they both suffered emotional distress.’



There is no porn on the front page & every time you click to view something on the site, the site asks you to create an account



What emotional distress was created? Photos of clothed people? https://t.co/W8q0MkEdCe — 🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼 Jolly Ole Saint Nick 🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼 (@NicholasJLevi) December 3, 2024

We're sure Mattel's lawyers will be all over this.

Well that escalated quickly. https://t.co/4x1PxlRShw — Verbal Riot (@verbalriotshow) December 4, 2024

We are not at all surprised.

People sue for everything and anything.