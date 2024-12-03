Setting Off Alarms! Dem Jamaal Bowman Wants Biden to Pardon Death Row Murderers...
Past, Present, and Future: Notre Dame's Reopening Is a Cause for Celebration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on December 03, 2024
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP

After five long years, Cathédral Notre Dame de Paris is officially opening with a rededication Mass on December 8.

To celebrate, here's a lengthy thread about the cathedral's storied history:

Yes, buckle up.

It'll be a fun ride.

861 years of history.

Absolutely masterpieces.

About a month ago, the bells rang out for the first time since 2019. What a glorious sound.

Just massive.

The organ was largely spared by the fire, but underwent restoration as well.

And it survived.

The 1790s were a tumultuous time in France.

This writer loves Napoleon.

Hugo's work inspired a restoration in the 1800s.

The entirety of Paris was a hair's breadth away from destruction. General Dietrich von Choltitz is a hero.

The fact so much survived -- including the stained glass windows -- is nothing short of miraculous.

But the building is not just historic, so are the treasures therein:

First responders risked their lives to save this.

An impressive schedule.

Just amazing.

A welcome sight.

Hence the header image for this piece.

This writer cried watching the coverage of the fire.

And they did it.

We're glad it was restored to its former glory, without unnecessary modernizations.

Amen.

Looking forward to the rededication Mass.

