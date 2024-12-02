Decency Is on the Ballot! Jill Biden Approves of the Hunter Biden Pardon

See a Doctor About That TDS, Hon: S.E. Cupp Claims It's Trump's Fault...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

After President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter, lots of Lefties made it clear they were okay with this. Hunter himself issued a statement finally accepting 'responsibility' for his crimes now that his dad's pardoned him.

Today, we heard from Jill Biden:

Of course she does. He's (D)ifferent.

Inquiring minds want to know.

Hahahaha. They didn't ask any follow up questions.

They haven't been journalists for a while, though.

They are going to burn down all norms, all ethical standards, and every shred of their dignity if it means helping Democrats and hurting Donald Trump.

Right, Ed? RIGHT?

Cause here's what Jill said in June:

What changed?

And he's got some pretty stiff competition.

Someone else should ask Jill about decency. She told us that was on the ballot in 2020. What happened to decency?

