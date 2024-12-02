Decency Is on the Ballot! Jill Biden Approves of the Hunter Biden Pardon

After President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter, lots of Lefties made it clear they were okay with this. Hunter himself issued a statement finally accepting 'responsibility' for his crimes now that his dad's pardoned him.

Today, we heard from Jill Biden:

“Of course I support the pardon of my son,” @FLOTUS Biden tells reporters who asked at the end of a White House holiday event with National Guard families. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) December 2, 2024

Of course she does. He's (D)ifferent.

What did she say when you asked why she then lied for months during a presidential election? — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 2, 2024

Inquiring minds want to know.

And as a journalist your follow up question was….so why lie to everyone’s faces for years repeatedly until after the election? — Mastersensei (@Massasplinter69) December 2, 2024

Hahahaha. They didn't ask any follow up questions.

No followup? You aren't a journalist. — NotTheBurds (@OhNoTheBurds) December 2, 2024

They haven't been journalists for a while, though.

Ed, over time this must get easier, right? I bet a few years ago the idea of losing all your dignity and self-respect would have been repugnant to you. — General Maximus (@General30775711) December 2, 2024

They are going to burn down all norms, all ethical standards, and every shred of their dignity if it means helping Democrats and hurting Donald Trump.

And you asked her why both her and the president lied right? https://t.co/SRgbLojkUy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2024

Right, Ed? RIGHT?

Cause here's what Jill said in June:

“First lady Jill Biden has also said her husband would not pardon their son. "Joe and I both respect the judicial system, and that’s the bottom line,” Jill Biden said in June. https://t.co/zYKWKSqMPo — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) December 2, 2024

What changed?

@edokeefe is the single biggest journo poser in the biz https://t.co/t1uVIatTqh — William Case (@casew9610) December 2, 2024

And he's got some pretty stiff competition.

Someone else should ask Jill about decency. She told us that was on the ballot in 2020. What happened to decency?