After Campaign of Lies and Flip-Flops, Dems Decide Kamala's Ongoing Fundraising Is What's Eroding Trust

As we see the fallout from Kamala Harris' election loss continue, one thing becomes exceedingly clear: we dodged a bullet. The gross fiscal mismanagement of her campaign - -it spent over a billion dollars and ended up tens of millions in debt -- tells us exactly how she would have governed our country. And it would've been straight into bankruptcy.

Advertisement

In order to get out of that debt, the Harris campaign is continuing to fundraise under the guise of paying for recounts in close races or other legal challenges to the election (sounds a bit insurrection-y, no?). But this tactic isn't sitting well some of her fellow Democrats:

Dems fear Harris' continued fundraising 'erodes trust' https://t.co/5YcjZVaJFa — POLITICO (@politico) November 30, 2024

More from Politico:

The emails themselves don’t mention debt, instead citing the organization’s support for recount efforts in close races and legal challenges. And the Harris campaign denies that the campaign or affiliated joint fundraising committees had outstanding debts on Election Day, and says they won’t report debts owed in future Federal Election Commission reports due in December. But the fundraising appeals have still continued, and some Democrats fear she may be compounding the party’s problems with the tone of some of her appeals — damaging relationships with online donors who have long powered the party. In just a few months, the vice president built up a record-breaking fundraising operation. She raked in funds from millions of online donors within the first week of her candidacy, and continued to hold fundraising events well into the fall. Now those same donors who helped her raise more than $1.4 billion are among the people being asked to give more. The emails still come two or three times a day.

The Democratic Party is in such a state of disarray.

We love it.

Democrats wanted this woman to be in charge of the US economy. She’s $20 million in debt. She’s a joke! — Mary 🇺🇸 (@MooreHomes1) November 30, 2024

Not only is she $20 million in debt, a lot of the money went to things like private jets and the pockets of celebrities which tells us exactly who was set to benefit from Kamala's so-called 'opportunity economy' (hint: it wasn't regluar folks).

"only hours left to hit our goal today". LMAO. Nothing but respect for these grifters. — мαηιѕн (@_manishkapoor) November 30, 2024

In a way you kind of have to admire their chutzpah.

Raising $1.5 billion and still being in debt probably didn’t help with trust either… — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) November 30, 2024

And the constant flip-flopping on issues, or the selection of a running mate with a serious honesty problem. None of it helped.

She has stolen over 1 billion dollars, can't pay for the bills, lost the election and still wants more? She is a thief. — Miles Domini (@Miles_Domini) November 30, 2024

Pretty much.

Continued erodes trust?



Paying Oprah for a favorable interview?



Paying Al Sharpton for an interview?



Way beyond trust erosion to me. I would be pissed off! — Lee Prevost (@LeePrevost) November 30, 2024

We're sure some Dems are, they're just not saying it publicly. Yet.

Advertisement

What trust are they talking about? — Alley Lane (@AlleyLane5) November 30, 2024

Yeah, it's adorable they think there was trust there to begin with.

think that ship already sailed — Hugh (@DCHugh58) November 30, 2024

It not only already sailed, it already hit the iceberg and sank.

She's still taking money from her voters.

Heh.

Nope. Broke.

Oh, they’re afraid THIS erodes trust.

Not kicking Biden off the ticket.

Not installing a woman nobody voted for.



No no, it’s this. 😂 https://t.co/FRU4ExTzqq — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 30, 2024

It's hilarious that this is the straw that broke the proverbial camel's back.