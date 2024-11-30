Karma Might Be a Thing: Ellen DeGeneres' UK Farmhouse Flooded After Fleeing to...
Hillary Clinton Said 'If They've Committed a Crime Deport Them' (Does She Still...
VIP
VIP: What I Learned About the Left While Visiting London
Tom Homan Sends an Accountability Warning to U.N. and Any Others Complicit in...
VIP
Looking at This Contrast, Trump Might As Well Be Sworn Into Office Right...
'The Data Doesn't Lie'! Catherine Herridge Sums Up REAL Reason Legacy Media DESPISES...
Calling DOGE: American Funding of Chinese Pandas Gets Spent on Everything BUT Pandas
Smells Like BS: PhD's 'Olfactory Oppression' Dissertation Shows EVERYTHING Wrong With Educ...
That's Low! New York Times Runs 'Despicable' Hit Piece on Pete Hegseth
Trudeau Trumped: Tariff-ied Canadian PM Makes Surprise Visit to Mar-a-Lago
Class Action: Victor Davis Hanson Explains How Trump Defeated Kamala's Identity Politics
JD Vance Triggers the Left and Makes America Laugh Again
Democrats Meltdown as Joe Rogan Entertains SECOND Trump Interview - at MAR-A-LAGO
Beaver Fever: Writer’s Ridiculous Rant Against Beloved Buc-ee’s Fuels Readers' Roadside Ra...

After Campaign of Lies and Flip-Flops, Dems Decide Kamala's Ongoing Fundraising Is What's Eroding Trust

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

As we see the fallout from Kamala Harris' election loss continue, one thing becomes exceedingly clear: we dodged a bullet. The gross fiscal mismanagement of her campaign - -it spent over a billion dollars and ended up tens of millions in debt -- tells us exactly how she would have governed our country. And it would've been straight into bankruptcy.

Advertisement

In order to get out of that debt, the Harris campaign is continuing to fundraise under the guise of paying for recounts in close races or other legal challenges to the election (sounds a bit insurrection-y, no?). But this tactic isn't sitting well some of her fellow Democrats:

More from Politico:

The emails themselves don’t mention debt, instead citing the organization’s support for recount efforts in close races and legal challenges. And the Harris campaign denies that the campaign or affiliated joint fundraising committees had outstanding debts on Election Day, and says they won’t report debts owed in future Federal Election Commission reports due in December.

But the fundraising appeals have still continued, and some Democrats fear she may be compounding the party’s problems with the tone of some of her appeals — damaging relationships with online donors who have long powered the party. In just a few months, the vice president built up a record-breaking fundraising operation. She raked in funds from millions of online donors within the first week of her candidacy, and continued to hold fundraising events well into the fall. Now those same donors who helped her raise more than $1.4 billion are among the people being asked to give more. The emails still come two or three times a day.

Recommended

Karma Might Be a Thing: Ellen DeGeneres' UK Farmhouse Flooded After Fleeing to UK Following Trump's WIN
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

The Democratic Party is in such a state of disarray.

We love it.

Not only is she $20 million in debt, a lot of the money went to things like private jets and the pockets of celebrities which tells us exactly who was set to benefit from Kamala's so-called 'opportunity economy' (hint: it wasn't regluar folks).

In a way you kind of have to admire their chutzpah.

And the constant flip-flopping on issues, or the selection of a running mate with a serious honesty problem. None of it helped.

Pretty much.

We're sure some Dems are, they're just not saying it publicly. Yet.

Advertisement

Yeah, it's adorable they think there was trust there to begin with.

It not only already sailed, it already hit the iceberg and sank.

She's still taking money from her voters.

Heh.

Nope. Broke.

It's hilarious that this is the straw that broke the proverbial camel's back.

Tags: DEBT DEMOCRATIC PARTY FUNDRAISING KAMALA HARRIS TRUST 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karma Might Be a Thing: Ellen DeGeneres' UK Farmhouse Flooded After Fleeing to UK Following Trump's WIN
ArtistAngie
'The Data Doesn't Lie'! Catherine Herridge Sums Up REAL Reason Legacy Media DESPISES Elon Musk
Doug P.
Tom Homan Sends an Accountability Warning to U.N. and Any Others Complicit in the Border Invasion
Doug P.
Beaver Fever: Writer’s Ridiculous Rant Against Beloved Buc-ee’s Fuels Readers' Roadside Rage
Warren Squire
Class Action: Victor Davis Hanson Explains How Trump Defeated Kamala's Identity Politics
Warren Squire
Smells Like BS: PhD's 'Olfactory Oppression' Dissertation Shows EVERYTHING Wrong With Education
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Karma Might Be a Thing: Ellen DeGeneres' UK Farmhouse Flooded After Fleeing to UK Following Trump's WIN ArtistAngie
Advertisement