Kindness WINS: Woman Loses, Finds Cherished Locket After Kind Soul Picked It Up

This writer wears a gold cross that belonged to her dad. He had a few of them and was buried with one, and she cherishes the one that was left to her. She wears it every day and would be heartbroken if something happened to it.

So she knows exactly how Katharine felt when she realized she'd lost a locket left by her mum, who died when she was seven.

She took to X to ask for help.

London please help. I’m praying for a miracle, I’ve just got into the office and noticed my mums locket (in all these photos) that I wear every day has fallen off my neck on my walk in. My mum died when I was seven and her jewellery is most of what I have of her. I’m devastated pic.twitter.com/DRNWly3sx1 — Katharine Horgan (@katharinehorgan) November 26, 2024

We would be, too.

This was my route this morning. I am now obsessing that I *think* I heard a metallic noise around borough station so maybe it fell off there. But I’m not sure. If anyone finds it please please get it back to me, I’ll pay handsomely for a reward. pic.twitter.com/uSBwdsmwyN — Katharine Horgan (@katharinehorgan) November 26, 2024

Katharine didn't give up and retraced her steps:

I’m obviously going to retrace my steps but I’m beyond sad and realise as it’s a gold shiny thing it may already be in someone’s pocket but I’m hoping and praying for a miracle and some human kindness. — Katharine Horgan (@katharinehorgan) November 26, 2024

We completely understand why she's worried.

Me and my mummy 💔 pic.twitter.com/iyLvXMPMr1 — Katharine Horgan (@katharinehorgan) November 26, 2024

What a lovely picture.

And, in the end, human kindness came through:

I retraced my steps and asked in Munchies cafe as that was the nearest spot to where I thought I had heard the clink and some kind soul handed it in and the staff had it for me. I’m in floods of tears, the chain seems gone but I have the locket. Thank you universe ❤️ https://t.co/dYZC41xAdJ pic.twitter.com/P5dArUUkVH — Katharine Horgan (@katharinehorgan) November 26, 2024

What a heartwarming story.