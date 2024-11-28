They HATE Free Speech: U.K. Regulatory Rules Would Give Them Control Over U.S....
Kamala Copy Pasta: Unburdened by What Has Been But Totally Burdened by What...
Not Today, Haters! Axios Acts Like Turkeys on Thanksgiving, Twitter Tells Them to...
Science Is Not Your Strong Suit: Colorado Senator Faceplants With Idiotic Pro-Abortion Pos...
Liberals Hate Thanksgiving: A Twitter Retrospective
'Beauty Comes From Somewhere We Can't Explain': Culture Critic on Vermeer's 'Girl With...
He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman...
Buyers' Remorse? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Approval Ratings Are Nearing Single Digit...
FAFO Thanksgiving Edition: Free Palestine Protesters Attempt To Shutdown Macy's Parade
Dem's Claim About Mexico's President Standing Up to 'Bully' Trump Is Already Aging...
Have They Read the Books? Watch As 'Wicked' Stars Insist Oz Has Always...
Thanksgiving Throwdown! Stuffing Vs Dressing - Let’s Settle This NOW!
Attention, Haters and Losers: The Mean Tweets Are Back
Take a Chill Pill! Rachel Bitecofer Wonders If Anyone Watching Trump Transition Thinks...

Kindness WINS: Woman Loses, Finds Cherished Locket After Kind Soul Picked It Up

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 28, 2024

This writer wears a gold cross that belonged to her dad. He had a few of them and was buried with one, and she cherishes the one that was left to her. She wears it every day and would be heartbroken if something happened to it.

Advertisement

So she knows exactly how Katharine felt when she realized she'd lost a locket left by her mum, who died when she was seven.

She took to X to ask for help.

We would be, too.

Katharine didn't give up and retraced her steps:

Recommended

He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We completely understand why she's worried.

What a lovely picture.

And, in the end, human kindness came through:

What a heartwarming story.

Tags: LONDON LOSS MOM WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire
Grateful Calvin
They HATE Free Speech: U.K. Regulatory Rules Would Give Them Control Over U.S. Tech Companies
Amy Curtis
Not Today, Haters! Axios Acts Like Turkeys on Thanksgiving, Twitter Tells Them to STUFF IT
Grateful Calvin
Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
Science Is Not Your Strong Suit: Colorado Senator Faceplants With Idiotic Pro-Abortion Post
Amy Curtis
Kamala Copy Pasta: Unburdened by What Has Been But Totally Burdened by What has Happened
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire Grateful Calvin
Advertisement