DEI Must Go AWOL: Pete Hegseth Says 'Nope' to Making Wokeness Part of the Military's DNA

Wokeness is a problem. Yesterday, we shared a thread that showed 'anti-racist' training not only increased reports of non-existent racism, it harmed race relations and workplace culture.

When everyone is hyper-focused on things like 'microaggressions', it takes priority over almost everything else.

In the military, that can spell disaster.

But some in the military are gung-ho about DEI:

Meet Air Force Lt General Kevin Schneider. He fully supports DEI in the military and wants DEI to be "part of our DNA.” He believes DEI will "make sure that we can have the best, most capable force.”



Cc @PeteHegseth pic.twitter.com/WnNBnB6iDO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2024

DEI is antithetical to a strong military.

The US Military has been integrated longer than almost any institution in the country. I served for 21 years with people of all ethnicities at all levels of command. There is absolutely no need for DEI policies in the military. In fact the Civil Rights Act makes it illegal. — Squatching Duck ⚡️ (@sttngduck) November 27, 2024

But DEI is (D)ifferent.

Dishonorably discharge Kevin Schneider.



He’s putting woke ideology ahead of America’s safety. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 27, 2024

We'd be okay with this.

Bulls**t. Diversity and Equity over MERIT is the race to the bottom.



DEI takes away the incentive to do better if you know you'll get chosen because of your skin color or sex/sexual preference anyway. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) November 27, 2024

All of this.

"Sir there's a widespread desire to incorporate DEI across the American landscape" - ummm, no there's not. Obviously we just voted against it. This LTG is exactly who we need to get rid of. He doesn't believe the crap he says. He just got told that's what he has to say. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) November 27, 2024

Seriously. Read the room.

Yeah, this is why Wal☆Mart is scrapping their DEI programs and policies. Because it works so well. https://t.co/3qs6cZCzqO — Canadian Republican 🇨🇦 🇺🇲 (@Cad_Republican) November 27, 2024

If it's too garbage for Walmart, it's too garbage for the military.

Best and most capable does NOT EQUAL DEI. https://t.co/uc2jyy3t6g — Marat Mostovoy (@MaratMostovoy) November 27, 2024

The two things are a contradiction in terms.

His statement is blatantly false. You should hire the BEST, most QUALIFIED person for any position. Why consider race, creed, sexual preference etc over who is the best fit for the position? Feeling sorry for someone does not produce a "capable force". Wokeness must end. https://t.co/kDUY205HS9 — glasslady (@glasslady12) November 27, 2024

It must end.

He sure does.

For his part, Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth has a response to this:

Short and sweet.

We like it.