DEI Must Go AWOL: Pete Hegseth Says 'Nope' to Making Wokeness Part of the Military's DNA

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 27, 2024
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Wokeness is a problem. Yesterday, we shared a thread that showed 'anti-racist' training not only increased reports of non-existent racism, it harmed race relations and workplace culture.

When everyone is hyper-focused on things like 'microaggressions', it takes priority over almost everything else.

In the military, that can spell disaster.

But some in the military are gung-ho about DEI:

DEI is antithetical to a strong military.

But DEI is (D)ifferent.

We'd be okay with this.

All of this.

Seriously. Read the room.

If it's too garbage for Walmart, it's too garbage for the military.

The two things are a contradiction in terms.

It must end.

He sure does.

For his part, Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth has a response to this:

Short and sweet.

We like it.

