ECO LUNACY: U.K. Docs to Stop Prescribing Life-Saving Inhalers That 'Harm' Planet

There has been a push to make inhalers -- devices that deliver life-saving medication that helps people breathe -- 'green' for some time.

This writer is always skeptical about making such changes because she thinks saving lives takes precedent over reducing the small impact inhalers have on the environment. Because she likes people and wants them to live.

The environmental Left, however, is not as keen on humanity. It was almost a year ago that so-called 'scientists' said that breathing itself is bad for the environment, and there's only one logical conclusion that can come from that: fewer people breathing.

Doctors have been told to stop ­prescribing blue asthma ­inhalers used by millions of patients under NHS ­guidance that says the devices cause ­climate changehttps://t.co/5eZCcfcmdo — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) November 27, 2024

More from The Times:

Doctors have been told to stop ­prescribing blue asthma ­inhalers used by millions of patients under NHS ­guidance that says the devices cause ­climate change. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said that blue inhalers only relieved symptoms, rather than addressing the ­underlying causes of asthma attacks and wheezing. All patients over 12 should instead be given newer “combination inhalers”, which contain a low dose of steroids to help to reduce inflammation in the lungs and prevent asthma attacks. Patients will be told that inhalers are bad for the environment as they ­contain a hydrofluorocarbon propellant used to carry the medicine into the lungs that has a 'greenhouse gas effect'. They will be given a leaflet showing the carbon footprint of each type of inhaler, and told that the total dosage from a single blue inhaler has a bigger carbon footprint than a 75-mile journey by petrol car.

We don't believe an inhaler has a bigger footprint than a car.

Suicide cult laid bare — Coopie Bastard (@CoopieBastards) November 27, 2024

Yep.

This is insane!

Humans must die so that the climate may remain unchanged? — bonedgehou (@bonchihe) November 27, 2024

As many as they can get away with, apparently.

This is a controlled "culling" of humans.



The earth has survived for millions and billions of years, but the small things that humans do will kill the planet or all life will be extinct in a decade?



Gtfoh. — 𝘿𝘼𝙑𝙀 𝙎𝘼𝙑𝘼𝙂𝙀🐲𝙁𝙄𝘾-𝙏𝘼𝙂𝙄𝙊𝙐𝙎 (@DaveSavage1982) November 27, 2024

The thinking that we can control the weather -- by conveniently doing things communists have wanted us to do for eons -- is the height of hubris.

It's also anti-science.

Saved my mums life on numerous occasions as she had severe asthma from being a teenager…..many time she was short of breath but always had an inhaler to hand …. Madness — AP (@app1972) November 27, 2024

Gaia is more important than your mum, apparently.

Ummm I need ventolin. I will move anyone out of my way if they prevent me from getting my life saving medicine. — Chad Bagel (@ChadBagel88) November 27, 2024

People will die from this.

This is getting out of hand now … this is people quality of life we are taking about — lilibet (@yuilly12) November 27, 2024

The plebes don't get to have a quality of life. That's just for our moral and intellectual superiors in government.

That's putting it mildly.

Absolute madness. The climate cult are insane !!! https://t.co/Brr5AmSrsK — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) November 27, 2024

They are insane. And dangerous.