Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories
VIP
Loose Lips Sink Ships and Derail Presidential Agendas
WOWZA: Map Shows ALL FIFTY STATES Saw a Rightward Shift in the Election
Seems Insurrection-y: Watch TikTok Lefty Explain Plan to 'Join Forces' to 'Interrupt' Trum...
'How Am I Funny?' Woke Disclaimer on 'Goodfellas' Movie Is Both Hilarious and...
So Much for Body Positivity, Huh? Biden Proposes Rule for Medicare/Medicaid Coverage of...
There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'
DEI Must Go AWOL: Pete Hegseth Says 'Nope' to Making Wokeness Part of...
Now That the Election's Over, Chris Cillizza Says It's Safe to Admit Tim...
JUSTICE SERVED: Climate Activists Who Defaced National Archives Sentenced to Prison
We ALL Knew: Staffers FINALLY Admit Harris Campaign Internal Polling NEVER Had Her...
Here's a CNN Host Reacting to Tom Homan's Promise to Dem Lawbreakers ('Make...
Kamala's Drinking Problem Exposed! Democrats Release Inebriated Video!
TikTok Talk: How Trump's Savvy Substantial Social Media Strategy Bridged the Generation Ga...

ECO LUNACY: U.K. Docs to Stop Prescribing Life-Saving Inhalers That 'Harm' Planet

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 27, 2024
ImgFlip

There has been a push to make inhalers -- devices that deliver life-saving medication that helps people breathe -- 'green' for some time.

This writer is always skeptical about making such changes because she thinks saving lives takes precedent over reducing the small impact inhalers have on the environment. Because she likes people and wants them to live.

Advertisement

The environmental Left, however, is not as keen on humanity. It was almost a year ago that so-called 'scientists' said that breathing itself is bad for the environment, and there's only one logical conclusion that can come from that: fewer people breathing.

More from The Times:

Doctors have been told to stop ­prescribing blue asthma ­inhalers used by millions of patients under NHS ­guidance that says the devices cause ­climate change.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said that blue inhalers only relieved symptoms, rather than addressing the ­underlying causes of asthma attacks and wheezing.

All patients over 12 should instead be given newer “combination inhalers”, which contain a low dose of steroids to help to reduce inflammation in the lungs and prevent asthma attacks.

Patients will be told that inhalers are bad for the environment as they ­contain a hydrofluorocarbon propellant used to carry the medicine into the lungs that has a 'greenhouse gas effect'. They will be given a leaflet showing the carbon footprint of each type of inhaler, and told that the total dosage from a single blue inhaler has a bigger carbon footprint than a 75-mile journey by petrol car.

Recommended

Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories
Brett T.
Advertisement

We don't believe an inhaler has a bigger footprint than a car.

Yep.

As many as they can get away with, apparently.

The thinking that we can control the weather -- by conveniently doing things communists have wanted us to do for eons -- is the height of hubris.

It's also anti-science.

Gaia is more important than your mum, apparently.

People will die from this.

Advertisement

The plebes don't get to have a quality of life. That's just for our moral and intellectual superiors in government.

That's putting it mildly.

They are insane. And dangerous.

Tags: DOCTORS ENVIRONMENTALISM HEALTHCARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories
Brett T.
There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'
Brett T.
Seems Insurrection-y: Watch TikTok Lefty Explain Plan to 'Join Forces' to 'Interrupt' Trump Inauguration
Amy Curtis
WOWZA: Map Shows ALL FIFTY STATES Saw a Rightward Shift in the Election
Amy Curtis
Here's a CNN Host Reacting to Tom Homan's Promise to Dem Lawbreakers ('Make That a GIF Right NOW!')
Doug P.
'How Am I Funny?' Woke Disclaimer on 'Goodfellas' Movie Is Both Hilarious and Maddening
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories Brett T.
Advertisement