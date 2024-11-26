She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help...
MAJOR CYA Alert! MSNBC Plays Dumb, Says It Was 'Unaware' of Kamala Donation to Host Al Sharpton

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 26, 2024
meme

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about the Kamala Harris campaign's interesting expenditures. They paid Oprah, Lizzo, Cardi B., Beyoncé, and even Al Sharpton.

In normal circumstances, that would be not only a scandal, but a fireable offense. Sharpton works for MSNBC and gave her a friendly softball interview after she paid him.

Now MSNBC is playing dumb:

More from Free Beacon:

MSNBC was "unaware" that Kamala Harris's campaign paid Al Sharpton's nonprofit $500,000 shortly before Harris sat for a softball interview with the cable host, a network spokesman told the Washington Free Beacon.

He wouldn't say, though, whether the left-wing network is taking any action against Sharpton for a move that appears to violate network policy. Other network hosts like Joe Scarborough have been publicly reprimanded for their failure to disclose making, rather than receiving, political donations.

The Harris campaign made a $250,000 contribution to Sharpton's National Action Network on Sept. 5 and another on Oct. 1, just weeks before Sharpton conducted a favorable interview with the Democratic nominee, the Free Beacon reported.

Maddening.

They deserve to be sold for pennies on the dollar.

So they'll totally punish Sharpton, right?

Nevermind.

We don't despise the media enough.

That will be a glorious day.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Of course we would be.

NBC News deserves it all.

Incredible in the way the Hindenburg was incredible.

Right before it burst into flames and crashed to earth.

Doesn't seem so.

It was all so fake.

Tags: AL SHARPTON KAMALA HARRIS MSNBC 2024 ELECTION

