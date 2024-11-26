MAJOR CYA Alert! MSNBC Plays Dumb, Says It Was 'Unaware' of Kamala Donation to Host Al Sharpton

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about the Kamala Harris campaign's interesting expenditures. They paid Oprah, Lizzo, Cardi B., Beyoncé, and even Al Sharpton.

In normal circumstances, that would be not only a scandal, but a fireable offense. Sharpton works for MSNBC and gave her a friendly softball interview after she paid him.

Advertisement

Now MSNBC is playing dumb:

NEW



MSNBC tells @FreeBeacon it was “unaware” that Al Sharpton received $500k from Kamala Harris campaign prior to friendly interview



But network declined comment on whether Sharpton faced discipline for violating company’s conflicts of interest policy 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XI5Wu6paVo — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 26, 2024

More from Free Beacon:

MSNBC was "unaware" that Kamala Harris's campaign paid Al Sharpton's nonprofit $500,000 shortly before Harris sat for a softball interview with the cable host, a network spokesman told the Washington Free Beacon. He wouldn't say, though, whether the left-wing network is taking any action against Sharpton for a move that appears to violate network policy. Other network hosts like Joe Scarborough have been publicly reprimanded for their failure to disclose making, rather than receiving, political donations. The Harris campaign made a $250,000 contribution to Sharpton's National Action Network on Sept. 5 and another on Oct. 1, just weeks before Sharpton conducted a favorable interview with the Democratic nominee, the Free Beacon reported.

Maddening.

MSNBC ignored our inquiries on this for 2 weeks, but finally responded after the Society of Professional Journalists said these payments are a “black eye” for the network



Story link here: https://t.co/wMBHY4EtFQ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 26, 2024

They deserve to be sold for pennies on the dollar.

MSNBC requires employees to disclose any conflicts of interest. Network suspended @JoeNBC and @KeithOlbermann in 2010 for donated a small amount to political campaigns without approval — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 26, 2024

So they'll totally punish Sharpton, right?

But Sharpton appears to be getting special treatment. He’s been on air since our story, and MSNBC spokesman declined to say anything about network’s interactions with Sharpton about this. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 26, 2024

Nevermind.

That could be because MSNBC’s president, Rashida Jones, is close to Sharpton and has spoken at many events for the Sharpton nonprofit that got the $500k in Kamala cash — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 26, 2024

We don't despise the media enough.

MSNBC - we are going to be firing a lot of people soon so let's not comment on this yet — Drexl (@MedellinGooner) November 26, 2024

That will be a glorious day.

Isn't this akin to what NY is prosecuting Trump for? Paying money for a favorable setting to impact the election? — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) November 26, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Doesn’t he still owe back taxes from forever ago and how is still walking around. YOU’D be in jail — Cheri_Kentucky (@Cheri_Kentucky2) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

Of course we would be.

This man is a politician, not a journalist. We need to stop pretending that MSNBC is a news organization. How embarrassing for NBC News. https://t.co/NnMQo7VVPp — Scott Tufts (@ScottTufts) November 26, 2024

NBC News deserves it all.

500k for an interview that didn’t do s**t. What an incredible campaign. https://t.co/q7vrZX7vS8 — sploot, until the end (@Splootle) November 26, 2024

Incredible in the way the Hindenburg was incredible.

Right before it burst into flames and crashed to earth.

Did anyone that “supported” Kamala not get paid to do it? 🤣 https://t.co/dWvNHjfhp7 — 👑👸🏻Queen1111👸🏻👑 (@Queen1111Q) November 26, 2024

Doesn't seem so.

It was all so fake.