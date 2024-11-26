Some Are More Equal Than Others: Judge Rules Male Volleyball Player Can Participate in Tournament

This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We have told you quite a bit about San Jose State University (SJSU) and their 'trans' player, Blaire Fleming. Several female athletes and at least one SJSU assistant coach have filed suit against the Mountain West Conference over Fleming's presence and the conference's unfair 'trans' policy.

Yesterday, a Biden-appointed judge ruled Fleming can play in the upcoming Mountain West tournament, which begins tomorrow:

More from Outkick:

The Mountain West Conference volleyball tournament will proceed as planned – and feature transgender San Jose State player Blaire Fleming – after a federal judge denied a motion for injunctive relief that was part of a lawsuit against the conference

Judge S. Kato Crews, a Joe Biden-nominee who was confirmed along party lines by the Democrat-controlled Senate in February, denied a series of motions that sought to disqualify Fleming from playing in the tournament and to negate losses by teams that forfeited games against SJSU during the regular season. 

The judge, who spent the first 30 minutes of Thursday's emergency hearing discussing which pronouns to use when talking about Fleming, also ruled against Utah State joining the lawsuit

'The movants have failed to meet their burden to show irreparable harm, a likelihood of success on the merits, or that the balance of harms or equities is in their favor,' Crews wrote in his decision. 

The plaintiffs announced hours after the ruling that they would be filing an emergency appeal to the Tenth Circuit asking for an emergency injunction.

In what world do the whims of one man -- Fleming is a man, after all -- trump the concerns, health, safety, and rights of many women?

This world.

Sadly.

It will likely be going to SCOTUS.

They all need to boycott.

Let Fleming play by himself.

It is sending women a clear message: you are second-class citizens to men who think they're women.

This is the Left for you.

There's a level of abuse and misogyny here and the Left doesn't care.

Simple, really.

Yep. Boycott. Refuse to play.

And the Left learned nothing from November 5.

