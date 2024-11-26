Some Are More Equal Than Others: Judge Rules Male Volleyball Player Can Participate in Tournament

We have told you quite a bit about San Jose State University (SJSU) and their 'trans' player, Blaire Fleming. Several female athletes and at least one SJSU assistant coach have filed suit against the Mountain West Conference over Fleming's presence and the conference's unfair 'trans' policy.

Yesterday, a Biden-appointed judge ruled Fleming can play in the upcoming Mountain West tournament, which begins tomorrow:

Full story up on @Outkick about the Biden-appointed federal judge ruling that transgender SJSU volleyball player Blaire Fleming is eligible for the Mountain West Tournament, which begins on Wednesday. https://t.co/AlPk9ez4TZ — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) November 25, 2024

More from Outkick:

The Mountain West Conference volleyball tournament will proceed as planned – and feature transgender San Jose State player Blaire Fleming – after a federal judge denied a motion for injunctive relief that was part of a lawsuit against the conference.



Judge S. Kato Crews, a Joe Biden-nominee who was confirmed along party lines by the Democrat-controlled Senate in February, denied a series of motions that sought to disqualify Fleming from playing in the tournament and to negate losses by teams that forfeited games against SJSU during the regular season.



The judge, who spent the first 30 minutes of Thursday's emergency hearing discussing which pronouns to use when talking about Fleming, also ruled against Utah State joining the lawsuit. 'The movants have failed to meet their burden to show irreparable harm, a likelihood of success on the merits, or that the balance of harms or equities is in their favor,' Crews wrote in his decision. The plaintiffs announced hours after the ruling that they would be filing an emergency appeal to the Tenth Circuit asking for an emergency injunction.

In what world do the whims of one man -- Fleming is a man, after all -- trump the concerns, health, safety, and rights of many women?

This world.

Sadly.

This needs to be appealed as high as it needs to go. — Susie22 (@m_susie22) November 25, 2024

It will likely be going to SCOTUS.

It’s up to the women participating in the tournament now. — JC Flores (@happyface1973) November 25, 2024

They all need to boycott.

Let Fleming play by himself.

First Crews decides that the witnesses are unworthy of his time or consideration. Then he decides that it’s not worth any time or effort for the MWC to right their wrongs. These young women are repeatedly being told that they don’t matter. What a terrible message. — Kate (@K_M_T_25_) November 25, 2024

It is sending women a clear message: you are second-class citizens to men who think they're women.

I hate that as a democratic socialist I am hoping the conservative Supreme Court weighs in on this. My people have lost their f**king minds. We went from Medicare4all and a livable wage to grown as men spiking volleyballs in girl's faces. — TransRacism 🟣⚪️🟢 (@Daizy2021) November 25, 2024

This is the Left for you.

Mediocre male athletes clean up as women. I’m surprised there isn’t more! It must feel soooo good to beat us in competition 🤮 — Kristen Lword (@KristenLwood) November 26, 2024

There's a level of abuse and misogyny here and the Left doesn't care.

Keep men out of women’s sports. https://t.co/5XoIpLWgZR — Womans Brain (@womanwith_brain) November 26, 2024

Simple, really.

The only right move is for other schools to not take the court and let them win the championship by default. Do this and it will never happen again. https://t.co/JNbNgEKcdF — Hunter Christian (@hchristian11) November 25, 2024

Yep. Boycott. Refuse to play.

I present to you - why democrats lost. And why women - forced to make a choice - because women needed to triage the fight for their rights. We had to gamble that enough states would keep pro choice law - because right now we have to focus on keeping our daughters safe from… https://t.co/ybYkUlCgxr — fiona fund (@wallstwife) November 25, 2024

And the Left learned nothing from November 5.