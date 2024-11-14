HEROES: Female Athletes File First Amendment, Title IX Suit Against Conference Over Trans Policy

This writer, and her colleagues here at Twitchy, have told you quite a bit about San Jose State University (SJSU). They're the California university with a 'trans' volleyball player -- Blaire Fleming. Fleming is a man who identifies as a woman and has been playing on the women's volleyball team. Several other women's teams have forfeited matches rather than face SJSU.

Advertisement

SJSU's own assistant volleyball coach filed a Title IX complaint over the ongoing problems caused by Fleming's presence on the team (and she was promptly suspended for it).

The other day, someone made this writer aware that the coach who onboarded Fleming left SJSU shortly after doing so, thus trying to absolve himself of any accountability for the fallout.

SJSU was handed a mess when the previous women's volleyball coach Trent Kersten recruited Blaire Fleming and suddenly left.



Now, Kersten is coaching at LMU in Southern California and is still dodging any accountability.



READ: https://t.co/DC1LeEI9kN pic.twitter.com/6Ek5tfbFMV — OutKick (@Outkick) November 13, 2024

Kersten said he 'sympathized' with 'marginalized groups' -- you know, like the man pretending to be a woman who no one is allowed to criticize or question.

And not the women subject to the alleged abuse by Fleming.

Which is what a major lawsuit brought by several of those women alleges:

This is HUGE. Female volleyball players in the Mountain West conference drop a bombshell lawsuit against the @MountainWest citing First Amendment & Title IX violations.



Several of his SJSU teammates signed on as well. This is the way. Hold the line!!! 👏🏼https://t.co/Co6bFPUfEo — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 13, 2024

More from Outkick:

A dozen women have filed a lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference and its commissioner, along with officials at San Jose State University. They allege violations of Title IX and of their First Amendment rights, all stemming from the presence of transgender player Blaire Fleming on the San Jose State roster, OutKick has learned. The plaintiffs, which include San Jose State co-captain Brooke Slusser and two former Spartans, as well as athletes from four other Mountain West schools, allege the conference adopted a new 'Transgender Participation Policy' in an attempt to 'chill and suppress the free speech rights of women athletes.' The suit, which is seeking emergency injunctive relief ahead of the Mountain West Conference volleyball tournament set to begin in Las Vegas on Nov. 27, is the latest development in a story that has made headlines since OutKick first reported on Fleming’s inclusion on the San Jose State roster back in April. 'The NCAA, Mountain West Conference, and college athletic directors around the country are failing women,' said Bill Bock, lead attorney for the plaintiffs and the pro-woman organization Independent Council On Women's Sport (ICONS), which is funding and backing the lawsuit. 'Because the administrators don’t have the courage to do their jobs, we have to ask the federal courts to do their jobs for them,' Bock added.

Advertisement

Boom.

This is the way 🔥🔥🔥 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 14, 2024

It sure is.

Makes sense. Title IX was intended to encourage and support women and women’s sports.



A man who self-proclaims they are a woman is not a woman.



KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS ! — Don Penim (@Don_Penim) November 14, 2024

This is a position that a majority of people support.

The fact that we live in a world where lawsuits have to be filed to keep men out of women’s sports is WILD. — Philip (@PhilBrightDawn) November 13, 2024

But it's what needs to be done.

It was never going to to be men who stopped this madness.



It was always going to be immensely brave women who stood in the gap and said, “NO MORE!” — Danielito (@DanHombreGordo) November 14, 2024

And that is what these women are doing.

Make women's sports normal again.



Way to go Mountain West! https://t.co/xpNijmFwnD — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 14, 2024

Amen.

This is how it is done. Include First Amendment violations PLUS TitleIX, because, with the unfair, unilateral rewrite by the DOE, it is imperative to have ALL claims before the court. https://t.co/wLV89fOOfu — Carilyn Johnson (@CarilynJohnson) November 14, 2024

Never, ever forget the Biden-Harris administration re-wrote Title IX to punish women for speaking out.

Advertisement

These women will not be silenced.

Good. It’s time for the pretending and celebrating of mental illness to stop before more women get hurt. https://t.co/6jVFd1C4fY — DRVawl (@DRVawl) November 14, 2024

It's long overdue.

This is great news. Hold the line, ladies!!! https://t.co/clTx5dnSTG — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) November 14, 2024

Don't stop fighting. This has to end and they're going to end it, so no other girls have to go through this nightmare.