LAWFARE: Georgia Mom Speaks Out Following Her Arrest for Letting Son Walk to Store

A week or so ago, we told you about the Georgia mom who was arrested for letting her 10-year-old son walk to a store in their small town. Someone called the police who decided this mom was 'endangering' her son for letting him do something kids have done for eons.

It's the definition of lawfare -- especially given how selective authorities are when it comes to enforcing laws concerning more serious crimes like illegal immigration, theft, and homicide.

This mom did nothing wrong, but the local authorities seem to think otherwise. Now she's speaking out:

INSANE. A mother speaks out after she was arrested in GA for her 10 y/o son walking alone to a store down the road in their small town the day before Halloween.



Meanwhile, 300k kids are missing due to Democrats’ border policies and kids are walking across the border alone.… pic.twitter.com/cdi7RRLOTs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2024

The same Leftists who will cry about 'separating' families over illegal immigration are pretty darned silent about separating this mom from her family.

Your kid walks down the street alone, and you get jailed. Your kid wants to transition, and you allow it. You then get praised. Make it make sense — synergytruth (@synergytrusa) November 25, 2024

We can't, because it's stupid.

Isn't Chris Carr @Georgia_AG the Attorney General in Georgia? Is he the same guy who wants to run for Governor in 2026?



Georgia, are you cool with this mom getting arrested? Chris couldn't keep Laken safe but he will arrest mom's. — Leo The Lion (@LeoTheLion1964) November 25, 2024

Priorities.

Who is this female cop? Name and shame. There is absolutely no law on the books in GA stating its illegal for an 11 yr old to walk alone.



There are guidelines about staying home alone, but no laws, especially about allowing an 11 yr old to walk alone. — Mechee (@17Frecklez) November 25, 2024

Women are always awful to other women, too.

Priorities, anyone?



Arresting an American mom for allowing her son some independence while ignoring a child trafficking border crisis.



It really makes you wonder what's really on the agenda. 🤔 — Nilo (@nilofalvarado) November 25, 2024

It's much easier to go after law-abiding citizens than actual lawbreakers.

This is another reason our kids are so unhealthy. Our whole idiotic system is setup to keep them in bubble wrap. When I was a kid I used to walk, hike and explore all over the place. My sister and I rode our bikes 11 miles to school often because it was quicker and more fun then… — Quantum_entangled Potato (@Orus_And_Or_Not) November 25, 2024

Nailed it.

I hope this family and their attorney obliterate those involved in this. This is beyond ridiculous and extremely abusive of power. https://t.co/VfA0l7fJZQ — Pooch lovin momma🐾 (@TheLoudMime) November 25, 2024

The process is the punishment.

Absolutely disgusting. Parental rights are being hacked away, what a shameful abuse of police power. https://t.co/zXPFG9KZGm — Mrs.McGee (@Amy551698623518) November 25, 2024

That's all this is: an abuse of power.

A mom was arrested for allowing her 10-year-old son to walk alone in their small town, or in states like Minnesota kids can receive life-altering sex change procedures without parental consent.



The attack on parental rights is real. https://t.co/QVMJuUB42Q — Alleigh Marré (@alleighmarre) November 25, 2024

This is so wrong.