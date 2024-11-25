Is the U.K. Having ANOTHER Revolution? Petition Demanding New Election Tops Two MILLION...
Hopes DASHED! Tom Elliott Has a Video Reminder Dems Were Obsessed With Imprisoning...
LOL - SHE'S GONNA BLOW! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well with Jack Smith...
VIP
Sorry, Not Sorry, BUT Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Sucks - She's NO FRIEND...
Sure Seems Like the White House Is Trolling Kamala With Pic That's 'Building...
Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership
Julie Kelly Says What MUST Come Next Now That the Left's Lawfare Against...
You LOSE Credibility! WATCH Whoopi Goldberg Shut Ana Navarro DOWN When She Starts...
Donald Trump WINS Again! Jack Smith Moves to Dismiss ANOTHER Case Against the...
Joe & Mika Lose It As 'Morning Joe' Comes Crumbling Down!
Lifelong Dem: 'I’m a Gay Guy Who’s Left the Left'
Tom Homan Confirms to Mark Levin ANOTHER Way Trump Will Handle Defiant Sanctuary...
Dude, Just Take the L! Wajahat Ali WRECKED for Ugly Comment Directed at...
Cue the REEE! Hilarious 'Project 2025 Rules' Have Been Trending for WEEKS and...

LAWFARE: Georgia Mom Speaks Out Following Her Arrest for Letting Son Walk to Store

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 25, 2024
Are we the baddies meme

A week or so ago, we told you about the Georgia mom who was arrested for letting her 10-year-old son walk to a store in their small town. Someone called the police who decided this mom was 'endangering' her son for letting him do something kids have done for eons.

Advertisement

It's the definition of lawfare -- especially given how selective authorities are when it comes to enforcing laws concerning more serious crimes like illegal immigration, theft, and homicide.

This mom did nothing wrong, but the local authorities seem to think otherwise. Now she's speaking out:

The same Leftists who will cry about 'separating' families over illegal immigration are pretty darned silent about separating this mom from her family.

We can't, because it's stupid.

Recommended

LOL - SHE'S GONNA BLOW! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well with Jack Smith Dismissing ALL Trump Charges
Sam J.
Advertisement

Priorities.

Women are always awful to other women, too.

It's much easier to go after law-abiding citizens than actual lawbreakers.

Nailed it.

Advertisement

The process is the punishment.

That's all this is: an abuse of power.

This is so wrong.

Tags: CHILD GEORGIA MOM PARENTS RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL - SHE'S GONNA BLOW! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well with Jack Smith Dismissing ALL Trump Charges
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hopes DASHED! Tom Elliott Has a Video Reminder Dems Were Obsessed With Imprisoning Trump for YEARS
Doug P.
Is the U.K. Having ANOTHER Revolution? Petition Demanding New Election Tops Two MILLION Signatures
Grateful Calvin
You LOSE Credibility! WATCH Whoopi Goldberg Shut Ana Navarro DOWN When She Starts RANTING About ... Trump
Sam J.
Cue the REEE! Hilarious 'Project 2025 Rules' Have Been Trending for WEEKS and HERE Are Some of the Best
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL - SHE'S GONNA BLOW! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well with Jack Smith Dismissing ALL Trump Charges Sam J.
Advertisement