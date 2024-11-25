NO ONE CARES: Geico Is Teaching Employees to Share Their Pronouns to Avoid Being 'Misgendered'

Of all the things that need to be relegated to the ash heap of history, the pronoun nonsense is at the top of the list.

No one cares what your pronouns are, except woke Leftists. In the real world, there are two sets of singular pronouns: she/her and he/him (they/them is plural, and not meant to refer to a single person, no matter how much you 'feel' that way).

It's a small part of why Kamala Harris lost: her campaign website had a dearth of policy, but a boatload of weird pronouns to choose from (WTF is fae/faer?!).

What's especially galling is the fact the Left forces this nonsense on normies, including at work. Like Geico:

SCOOP: Employees at @Geico are being forced to complete mandatory training courses instructing them to provide their pronouns when engaging with customers and how to deal with being misgendered.



Yet another company pushing gender ideology nonsense. We the people want this… pic.twitter.com/rkBj7lJc63 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2024

The vast majority of people don't care about their pronouns, and neither do Geico customers -- many of whom are calling because they've either been in a car accident, or experienced a house fire, or some other calamity that requires an insurance claim.

When they're facing major expenses related to home and auto repairs, they don't care what the pronouns of the customer service rep are.

At all.

It's especially idiotic because you're on the phone: you only hear a voice. Men typically have deeper voices and women higher ones. It's not bigotry to assume the deep-voiced person on the other end of the line is a man.

Well, this will be a lesson hard learned. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 25, 2024

They're gonna learn the hard way.

GEICO has already more than doubled my rates over the past few years even though I've never had an at fault accident or traffic ticket in my life.



Guess it's past time to find a new insurance company. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 25, 2024

But what's really important is what your pronouns are.

You can save your sanity—and humanity—by switching from Geico! — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 25, 2024

Yep. Not worth the insanity.

Every single employee should quit. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) November 25, 2024

Some can't, and we get that. But they need to take a stand.

And potential NEW customers will say “my pronouns are Call/State Farm. Good bye they/them.” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 25, 2024

That's what I'd do.

Please explain to me, using simple words as if I am a child, under what circumstances a person calling in to customer service is going to use third-person pronouns to refer to the customer service representative. https://t.co/jw3IF7yf94 — Tucker Twift (@TuckerTwift) November 25, 2024

We can't think of any.

Why would you use any third-person pronouns to describe the person you're talking two in a two-person chat? https://t.co/ICApPCdxjP — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 25, 2024

You wouldn't.

This is about injecting that woke nonsense into every single facet of life.

Stop normalizing mental illness, and bad grammar.



There's NO SUCH THING as personal pronouns. Your name is a proper noun. That's it.



We will not pervert our language. https://t.co/KK7Ghurtmk — ResetCultureUS 🇺🇸 (@ResetCultureUS) November 25, 2024

This! This! This!

The Left literally thinks there's nothing more offensive than words that might hurt your feelings. 'Misgendering' is not a thing, and it's not worth wasting training time and resources on.

'My pronouns are she/her' is so awkward and doesn't flow in natural, normal conversations. It's robotic and stupid and needs to stop.