Lifelong Dem: 'I’m a Gay Guy Who’s Left the Left'

NO ONE CARES: Geico Is Teaching Employees to Share Their Pronouns to Avoid Being 'Misgendered'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 25, 2024
ImgFlip

Of all the things that need to be relegated to the ash heap of history, the pronoun nonsense is at the top of the list. 

No one cares what your pronouns are, except woke Leftists. In the real world, there are two sets of singular pronouns: she/her and he/him (they/them is plural, and not meant to refer to a single person, no matter how much you 'feel' that way).

It's a small part of why Kamala Harris lost: her campaign website had a dearth of policy, but a boatload of weird pronouns to choose from (WTF is fae/faer?!).

What's especially galling is the fact the Left forces this nonsense on normies, including at work. Like Geico:

The vast majority of people don't care about their pronouns, and neither do Geico customers -- many of whom are calling because they've either been in a car accident, or experienced a house fire, or some other calamity that requires an insurance claim.

When they're facing major expenses related to home and auto repairs, they don't care what the pronouns of the customer service rep are.

At all.

It's especially idiotic because you're on the phone: you only hear a voice. Men typically have deeper voices and women higher ones. It's not bigotry to assume the deep-voiced person on the other end of the line is a man.

They're gonna learn the hard way.

But what's really important is what your pronouns are.

Yep. Not worth the insanity.

Some can't, and we get that. But they need to take a stand.

That's what I'd do.

We can't think of any.

You wouldn't.

This is about injecting that woke nonsense into every single facet of life.

This! This! This!

The Left literally thinks there's nothing more offensive than words that might hurt your feelings. 'Misgendering' is not a thing, and it's not worth wasting training time and resources on.

'My pronouns are she/her' is so awkward and doesn't flow in natural, normal conversations. It's robotic and stupid and needs to stop.

