PURE PROPAGANDA: Media Mentions of 'Right Wing Extremism' Grew Exponentially Over Last Decade

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 24, 2024
The media have a vested interest in helping the Democratic Party. But because they can't just be honest about what the Democrats believe, and say, and do, they have to lie and gaslight and project in order to give the Dems a boost with the public.

One of the things the media do, and do well, is painting anyone to the right of Stalin as an 'extremist.' They do it with the abortion issue: it's not the Democrats who support abortion at all nine months for any reason who are extreme, it's the Republicans who prefer European-esque restrictions on the procedure.

Which is why the mention of 'political extremism' rose exponentially over the last decade, but only 'Right-wing extremism':

This flies in the face of the fact that the most violent crimes of the last decade were done by Left-wing criminals -- like James T. Hodgkinson, the Bernie Sanders supporter who shot Republican Steve Scalise during the Congressional Baseball game practice back in 2017. Or Audrey Hale, the Nashville shooter who was a Left-wing transgender

YUP.

Exactly.

And we told you about the actual hard-left shift of the Democrats the other day.

Very profound. And damaging -- to both the media and our body politic.

To the Left -- who think the worst thing you can do to a person is say mean things (and stuff they disagree with is 'mean'), it is 'extremism.'

Bingo.

Of course.

Simple, really.

They're disputing this.

That's (D)ifferent.

Pure, unadulterated manipulation.

Right-wing America has not become more extreme. Left-wing America has.

