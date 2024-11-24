PURE PROPAGANDA: Media Mentions of 'Right Wing Extremism' Grew Exponentially Over Last Decade

The media have a vested interest in helping the Democratic Party. But because they can't just be honest about what the Democrats believe, and say, and do, they have to lie and gaslight and project in order to give the Dems a boost with the public.

One of the things the media do, and do well, is painting anyone to the right of Stalin as an 'extremist.' They do it with the abortion issue: it's not the Democrats who support abortion at all nine months for any reason who are extreme, it's the Republicans who prefer European-esque restrictions on the procedure.

Which is why the mention of 'political extremism' rose exponentially over the last decade, but only 'Right-wing extremism':

Political Extremism was increasingly mentioned over the last decade in American newspapers pic.twitter.com/fn9DUkwre8 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 23, 2024

This flies in the face of the fact that the most violent crimes of the last decade were done by Left-wing criminals -- like James T. Hodgkinson, the Bernie Sanders supporter who shot Republican Steve Scalise during the Congressional Baseball game practice back in 2017. Or Audrey Hale, the Nashville shooter who was a Left-wing transgender.

The “far right” was invented by legacy media — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 23, 2024

YUP.

Issue is the label is very loosely applied pic.twitter.com/9d7kpYf4RJ — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 23, 2024

Exactly.

And we told you about the actual hard-left shift of the Democrats the other day.

The rise in propaganda pushed by the legacy media in recent years has truly been profound. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) November 23, 2024

Very profound. And damaging -- to both the media and our body politic.

Most of this is fake news and propaganda. Not agreeing with someone's views and having opposing point of view doesn't count as political extremism. — Akif Bhamani (@AkifBhamani) November 23, 2024

To the Left -- who think the worst thing you can do to a person is say mean things (and stuff they disagree with is 'mean'), it is 'extremism.'

Newspapers becoming evermore detached from reality as they're bought out by conglomerates who's modus operandi is to increase the state's power. pic.twitter.com/9HWVfYOVtE — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) November 23, 2024

Bingo.

How often have white supremacist/extremist groups been the focus of crime dramas? Watching Hollywood productions, one would believe all gangs in America are white gangs. — Terry Van Loon (@terrybythebay) November 23, 2024

Of course.

The growth of propaganda in legacy media is easily tracked simply by counting word frequency https://t.co/aW6qqOetez — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2024

Simple, really.

But, is anybody actually disputing this? Their political bias isn't just overt now, it's celebrated & shouted all over the airways. https://t.co/4x32k8ly6i — dVick (@d_Vick12) November 23, 2024

They're disputing this.

Meanwhile, leftwing intifadas are happening daily across campuses and cities in the West. https://t.co/316GM5Hc5U — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) November 23, 2024

That's (D)ifferent.

Pure, unadulterated manipulation.

NEWSPAPERS MENTION “FAR-LEFT”AND “FAR-RIGHT” A LOT MORE IN PAST DECADE



Has America become more extreme in the last 10-years or has the media just decided it has? https://t.co/aAdinFf8Ui — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 23, 2024

Right-wing America has not become more extreme. Left-wing America has.