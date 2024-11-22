The State Department Holds Taxpayer Funded Sessions for Staff to CRY More After...
SAVE WOMEN'S SPORTS: Judge Holds Emergency Hearing on Mountain West Conference Title IX Lawsuit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 22, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

About a week ago, this writer told you about a lawsuit filed against the Mountain West Conference over Blaire Fleming, the 'trans' volleyball player on the San Jose State University (SJSU). The suit claims the conference violated Title IX by adopting a 'transgender participation policy' (TPP) to protect Fleming. Fleming is a man and his presence on the SJSU team has lead several other teams to forfeit matches over concerns about the physical safety of the girls on those teams (not to mention basic fairness).

Yesterday, a judge held an emergency hearing on the suit, and here's how that went:

More from Outkick:

As OutKick previously reported, a Colorado court awarded an emergency hearing in the lawsuit that has a dozen women suing the Mountain West Conference

The women allege, among other things, that the conference suppressed their First Amendment rights and violated Title IX as it relates to transgender San Jose State volleyball player Blaire Fleming

During the hearing, lawyers for both the plaintiffs and the defense were expected to deliver arguments, in addition to witness testimony. 

However, the federal judge appointed to the case, a Joe Biden nominee who was confirmed by the Democrat-controlled Senate in February by a 51-48 vote along party lines, informed both parties on Wednesday that he would not allow witness testimony.

We wonder why no witnesses. We can guess, of course, but we'd love the judge to explain that.

Good.

It absolutely means the judge has a made a decision

Just amazing.

Good. Fleming is a man. A MAN.

Another sensible ruling.

We wonder how the Biden-Harris rewrite of Title IX -- which explicitly protects men like Fleming -- will impact this.

It does. But remember that the Biden-Harris rewrite of Title IX also punishes women who complain about 'trans' athletes.

It wouldn't.

Men are physically stronger and faster than women. They have more muscle mass.

Identifying as a woman doesn't change that.

That's adorable.

It is a state actor.

Oh. Look at that.

It was a way to punish women who didn't want to play against a man.

That's all it was.

A reasonable argument.

Here's Zaksheske's report on the hearing:

The tournament is due to start on Wednesday, so the judge indicated he'll likely rule before then.

We'll keep you posted.

Advertisement