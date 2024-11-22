Eric Adams Sounds Positively Sensible Calling for 'Involuntary' Removal of Dangerous People

Massive Hypocrite David Axelrod Bemoans Trump Possibly Politicizing the DOJ ... Just Like...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 22, 2024
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Is the political and cultural tide turning? We certainly hope so, especially if it means bringing back sanity with regards to law enforcement and public safety.

For years -- in the name of 'equity' and 'criminal justice reform' -- Lefties have let violent criminals with looooong records out of prison again and again. This turnstile brand of justice leads to more crime, more innocent victims, and a decline in quality of life because businesses leave, people move, and cities are left to the whims of criminals.

Many times, those criminals are also mentally ill. That's not an excuse for their behavior, but it's another reason why government has an obligation -- one it's failed to fulfill -- to protect innocent citizens. 

But people are getting fed up and a lot of the country shifted to the Right this last election because of the Left's soft-on-crime policies.

For all his faults, New York Mayor Eric Adams seems to finally be reading the political winds:

More from Fox News:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stood by his calls for the involuntary commitment of mentally ill homeless people on CNN Thursday.

"The Situation Room" host Wolf Blitzer asked Adams about a recent deadly stabbing in his city that killed three people. Adams said the news "shattered [his] heart" and was even more frustrated after learning the suspect was Ramon Rivera, a homeless man with a history of mental health issues and prior arrests.

In response, Adams told Blitzer that he had called for efforts to perform the "involuntary removal" of homeless people with severe mental health illnesses.

Reports show that a majority of crime in NYC is committed by a few hundred repeat offenders. This notion we can't take them off the streets is, and always has been, ludicrous. 

J.K. Rowling Gives Trans Activist India Willoughby a BRUTALLY FUNNY Lesson in Basic Biology
Amy Curtis
This revolving-door 'justice' also caused the deaths of three New Yorkers at the hands of one of those dangerous people (as Adams mentioned above).

All we ask is for government to enforce the laws. Regardless of the racial background of the offenders.

He's in some serious legal trouble, so maybe he's angling for a pardon. Or maybe he's fed up with the Democrats who threw him under the bus (this writer contends if he wasn't a vocal critic of the Biden-Harris immigration policy, he wouldn't be facing those criminal charges).

So are we.

People shouldn't have to live in fear because their government fails to jail criminals.

Yep.

A welcome one.

This would be a gutsy move.

MAGA -- Make Asylums Great Again, too.

Let's hope it sticks.

