Eric Adams Sounds Positively Sensible Calling for 'Involuntary' Removal of Dangerous People

Is the political and cultural tide turning? We certainly hope so, especially if it means bringing back sanity with regards to law enforcement and public safety.

For years -- in the name of 'equity' and 'criminal justice reform' -- Lefties have let violent criminals with looooong records out of prison again and again. This turnstile brand of justice leads to more crime, more innocent victims, and a decline in quality of life because businesses leave, people move, and cities are left to the whims of criminals.

Many times, those criminals are also mentally ill. That's not an excuse for their behavior, but it's another reason why government has an obligation -- one it's failed to fulfill -- to protect innocent citizens.

But people are getting fed up and a lot of the country shifted to the Right this last election because of the Left's soft-on-crime policies.

For all his faults, New York Mayor Eric Adams seems to finally be reading the political winds:

Mayor Adams calls for the 'involuntary removal' of people who are 'a danger to others' on the streets https://t.co/1KHdwv6lEs — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 22, 2024

More from Fox News:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stood by his calls for the involuntary commitment of mentally ill homeless people on CNN Thursday. "The Situation Room" host Wolf Blitzer asked Adams about a recent deadly stabbing in his city that killed three people. Adams said the news "shattered [his] heart" and was even more frustrated after learning the suspect was Ramon Rivera, a homeless man with a history of mental health issues and prior arrests. In response, Adams told Blitzer that he had called for efforts to perform the "involuntary removal" of homeless people with severe mental health illnesses.

Reports show that a majority of crime in NYC is committed by a few hundred repeat offenders. This notion we can't take them off the streets is, and always has been, ludicrous.

This revolving-door 'justice' also caused the deaths of three New Yorkers at the hands of one of those dangerous people (as Adams mentioned above).

All we ask is for government to enforce the laws. Regardless of the racial background of the offenders.

He's in some serious legal trouble, so maybe he's angling for a pardon. Or maybe he's fed up with the Democrats who threw him under the bus (this writer contends if he wasn't a vocal critic of the Biden-Harris immigration policy, he wouldn't be facing those criminal charges).

I think it’s about time Mayor Adams finally acknowledged the dangers on our streets, but let’s not ignore the fact that it took far too long to get here.



For years, New Yorkers have been living in fear, dealing with rising crime, lawlessness, and streets overtaken by those who… — ClapbackCactus (@ClapbackCactus) November 22, 2024

People shouldn't have to live in fear because their government fails to jail criminals.

