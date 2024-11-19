NYC’s Revolving Door Justice System Leaves Three Dead

So, Alvin Bragg, what is it you do? Besides trying to have the Republican challenger to Joe Biden put in jail before the election?

You'll be called anti-Semitic if you say it, but George Soros spent a lot of money not just on the presidential race but on smaller races as well, ensuring wins for revolving-door attorney generals who believe in "restorative justice," not cash bail.

Three people were just stabbed to death in Manhattan by a career criminal who'd just been let out of custody.

The New York Post editorial board writes:

Ramon Rivera, despite glaring mental health issues and at least eight arrests in New York and a criminal history crossing multiple states, got sprung early from Rikers this year after doing time for multiple burglaries and assaults. Failure No. 1. Then, the very day of his release, Rivera stole a $1,500 bowl from a fancy home goods store downtown; Manhattan prosecutors wanted bail, but a judge let him out on non-monetary conditions. Failure No. 2. And the critical one. How — how! — can it be than even after the massive screwup that saw Rivera walk from Rikers, even after his same-day arrest, that a man with a record like his and mental health problems can be let free? He has arrests for domestic violence and other crimes in Florida going back to 2003. Assault in Cleveland in 2017. Burglary in New Jersey in January. In May, Rivera spent time in the Bellevue psych ward, where he assaulted a correction officer. How many red flags can one individual possibly wave?

Maybe this is someone who shouldn't be out and about? They'll throw Daniel Penny in jail and keep him there.

✅8 prior arrests in New York

✅7 prior felony charges in NYC

✅Released exactly one month ago

✅Rearrested that day, then released

California voters finally came to their senses on Election Day and sent Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón packing. Gascón was called a "progressive crusader" by NBC News.

How many more criminals are out there who have been released over and over again?

The New York City legal system is broken and favors violent criminals over its citizens.



Of course, there will be no repercussions for the activist judges who kept letting this guy roam free.

***