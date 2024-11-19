The Great and Powerful Oz: Trump Makes 'Wicked' CMS Pick
Judge Likens Spa’s Women-Only Policy to ’Whites Only’
VIP
Dignity for our Daughters Means We Must Continue the Fight for Women's Rights...
Jim Geraghty Exposes Rick Wilson’s Next Grift: Disinformation
VIP
We Need to Abort This Orwellian Shift in Language
POLITICO: Reality TV Star Eyed for Transportation Secretary
'Not Going to Get Into This': Speaker Johnson Doesn't Take the Media Bait...
After Crushing Loss To Trump, David Hogg Hosts 'Focus Groups' to Help Dems...
Here Come the Meltdowns! Watch Speaker Mike Johnson Say a Man Can't Become...
Lost to Trump Derangement Syndrome, Jen Rubin Declares the GOP Wants to Kill...
Megyn Kelly: Disney Needs to Fire Rachel Zegler After Firing Gina Carano for...
You've Been Trump'd! Newsweek Becomes Punchline By Fact Checking Future-Predicting Prank P...
No Farmers, No FOOD: UK Farmers Descend on London to Protest Labour's Insane...
Poker Star Daniel Negreanu Drops a Truth Bomb on the DNC

NYC’s Revolving Door Justice System Leaves Three Dead

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 19, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

So, Alvin Bragg, what is it you do? Besides trying to have the Republican challenger to Joe Biden put in jail before the election?

You'll be called anti-Semitic if you say it, but George Soros spent a lot of money not just on the presidential race but on smaller races as well, ensuring wins for revolving-door attorney generals who believe in "restorative justice," not cash bail.

Advertisement

Three people were just stabbed to death in Manhattan by a career criminal who'd just been let out of custody.

The New York Post editorial board writes:

Ramon Rivera, despite glaring mental health issues and at least eight arrests in New York and a criminal history crossing multiple states, got sprung early from Rikers this year after doing time for multiple burglaries and assaults. 

Failure No. 1.

Then, the very day of his release, Rivera stole a $1,500 bowl from a fancy home goods store downtown; Manhattan prosecutors wanted bail, but a judge let him out on non-monetary conditions. 

Failure No. 2. And the critical one. 

How — how! — can it be than even after the massive screwup that saw Rivera walk from Rikers, even after his same-day arrest, that a man with a record like his and mental health problems can be let free?

He has arrests for domestic violence and other crimes in Florida going back to 2003. Assault in Cleveland in 2017. Burglary in New Jersey in January. 

In May, Rivera spent time in the Bellevue psych ward, where he assaulted a correction officer. 

How many red flags can one individual possibly wave?

Maybe this is someone who shouldn't be out and about? They'll throw Daniel Penny in jail and keep him there.

Recommended

Judge Likens Spa’s Women-Only Policy to ’Whites Only’
Brett T.
Advertisement

California voters finally came to their senses on Election Day and sent Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón packing. Gascón was called a "progressive crusader" by NBC News.

Advertisement

Of course, there will be no repercussions for the activist judges who kept letting this guy roam free.

***

Tags: MURDER NEW YORK CITY STABBING ALVIN BRAGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Likens Spa’s Women-Only Policy to ’Whites Only’
Brett T.
Jim Geraghty Exposes Rick Wilson’s Next Grift: Disinformation
Brett T.
After Crushing Loss To Trump, David Hogg Hosts 'Focus Groups' to Help Dems Understand What Real Men Like
justmindy
You've Been Trump'd! Newsweek Becomes Punchline By Fact Checking Future-Predicting Prank Painting
Warren Squire
POLITICO: Reality TV Star Eyed for Transportation Secretary
Brett T.
She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Likens Spa’s Women-Only Policy to ’Whites Only’ Brett T.
Advertisement