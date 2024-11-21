Karine Jean-Pierre Explains How Much Cheaper Your Thanksgiving Meal Is This Year Thanks...
Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight...
Good Luck With That! British MPs Plan to Summon Elon Musk to the...
Twitter Reminds Mopey 'Pod Bro' Jon Favreau What Obama ACTUALLY Brought About
Big Bad Denver, Colorado Mayor Says He Will Protect Illegals From the Federal...
VIP
Taylor Lorenz's Reasoning for Why She LOVES the Vibe on Bluesky Made Me...
J.K. Rowling - $7.7 Billion, Trans Activists - Zero: HBO Stands by Rowling...
It's Not the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for Joy Behar and...
Is Chick-Fil-A in the Room With You? MN Hospital Praises 'Courageous' Workers for...
Biden Regime Leaders Flee DC As Trump Prepares to Fire Them All!
Dem NM Gov Won't Cooperate With Trump Deportations (Tom Homan Had a Reminder...
BOOMITY! Elon Musk's Post About What Karma REALLY Looks Like Will Definitely Leave...
A Wildcard Wednesday Whoop A** on Elites
'Unfairly Becoming a Distraction': Matt Gaetz Withdraws From Attorney General Consideratio...

Burning Down the House? Biden Loosens Immigration Requirements Prior to Leaving Office

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Now we get why Joe Biden is all smiles in the aftermath of the election: he sure seems determined to burn down the White House as he walks out the door.

Yesterday we told you Biden is forgiving billions in loans to Ukraine and now he's messing with illegal immigration:

Advertisement

More from The New York Post:

The Biden administration is quietly rushing to implement new policies that will loosen restrictions on migrants who entered the US illegally — a parting attempt to thwart President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration crackdowns and mass deportations, sources tell The Post.

And the Big Apple will be ground zero for these changes.

The outgoing administration intends to launch an ICE Portal app starting in early December in New York City that will allow migrants to bypass in-person check-ins to their local ICE office.

Wow.

Just wow.

The puppet master sure is.

So mature.

Recommended

Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight Over Men in Women's Bathrooms
Sam J.
Advertisement

Just one part of his legacy; there's a lot of other bad stuff he'll be remembered for.

YUP.

They. Don't. Care.

And then blame Trump for the chaos that follows.

It's a slap in the face of Laken Riley's family -- the family of every person harmed and killed by illegal immigrants -- that they're doing this.

Advertisement

The adults are back in charge. Or something.

They sure do.

No, it cannot get here soon enough.

To the bitter end.

No other way to interpret this.

Tags: BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight Over Men in Women's Bathrooms
Sam J.
Twitter Reminds Mopey 'Pod Bro' Jon Favreau What Obama ACTUALLY Brought About
justmindy
Good Luck With That! British MPs Plan to Summon Elon Musk to the U.K. to 'Testify' About Misinformation
Amy Curtis
Karine Jean-Pierre Explains How Much Cheaper Your Thanksgiving Meal Is This Year Thanks to Biden
Doug P.
J.K. Rowling - $7.7 Billion, Trans Activists - Zero: HBO Stands by Rowling for Harry Potter Reboot
Grateful Calvin
BOOMITY! Elon Musk's Post About What Karma REALLY Looks Like Will Definitely Leave a MARK on Alvin Bragg
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight Over Men in Women's Bathrooms Sam J.
Advertisement