Burning Down the House? Biden Loosens Immigration Requirements Prior to Leaving Office

Now we get why Joe Biden is all smiles in the aftermath of the election: he sure seems determined to burn down the White House as he walks out the door.

Yesterday we told you Biden is forgiving billions in loans to Ukraine and now he's messing with illegal immigration:

Biden admin quietly loosening immigration policies before Trump takes office — including letting migrants skip ICE check-ins in NYC https://t.co/UwHtQ3lUQe pic.twitter.com/TGATwBqcZx — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The Biden administration is quietly rushing to implement new policies that will loosen restrictions on migrants who entered the US illegally — a parting attempt to thwart President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration crackdowns and mass deportations, sources tell The Post. And the Big Apple will be ground zero for these changes. The outgoing administration intends to launch an ICE Portal app starting in early December in New York City that will allow migrants to bypass in-person check-ins to their local ICE office.

Remember the old days when the outgoing Dem staffers just trashed the WH office for the incoming Rep? Biden is starting a war and collapsing our border. The puppet master is po’d. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 21, 2024

He’s creating more than the usual mayhem because he hates Trump.



How very “the adults are back” of him. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 21, 2024

Burning the place down as he headed out the door will be Biden's legacy. — Steve 🏴‍☠️ (@SteveOreno11) November 21, 2024

Just one part of his legacy; there's a lot of other bad stuff he'll be remembered for.

This is why outgoing administrations should be treated like fired employees. They should immediately have their passwords and keys revoked, they are handed a box to pack up their crap, and they are escorted from the building. — Ohms13 (@ohms133) November 21, 2024

This is inarguable truth that the Democrats not only didn’t learn anything from the Laken Riley tragedy, but they also simply didn’t care. — Belbedere is here (@mrwinplaceshow) November 21, 2024

Why is this not surprising. Sabotage the whole system and the world before Trump takes office. — William douglas (@William53191104) November 21, 2024

And then blame Trump for the chaos that follows.

After watching the Laken Riley murder trial (RIP) this is the most disgraceful and disturbing thing I’ve read today. The current administration truly doesn’t care about Americans, their safety, or the pain caused by the illegal criminals invading our country. — Carey (@Americanmom74) November 21, 2024

It's a slap in the face of Laken Riley's family -- the family of every person harmed and killed by illegal immigrants -- that they're doing this.

The most hateful, spiteful, destructive administration in our history. — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) November 21, 2024

The adults are back in charge. Or something.

Planning the chaos. Your current administration hates you. https://t.co/zIl0qN4baW — PixieSS ☕️ (@pixiejss) November 21, 2024

Open borders and no enforcement were always their policy, Kamala lied when she said she was for border enforcement during the campaign. This was always gonna happen after the election. Jan 20 cannot get here soon enough. https://t.co/bgYH1fwPV2 — Joe (@JoeC1776) November 21, 2024

Disgraceful to the very end. https://t.co/umvpcWA2Lj — Alan Levine (@alevine014) November 21, 2024

The Biden Regime is salting the earth in every sector. https://t.co/aGb5RfAaH5 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 21, 2024

No other way to interpret this.