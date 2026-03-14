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Here's Chris Murphy vs. Chris Murphy on Presidential Fitness (Hey, This Guy MIGHT Be a Shameless Liar)

Doug P. | 12:36 PM on March 14, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The effort on the part of many Democrats (not including Sen. John Fetterman) and media types to essentially be cheerleaders for the Iranian regime against the U.S. under President Trump has intensified. 

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Senator Chris Murphy is one of the most shameless of the Dems working to boost morale for the Iranian regime. Murphy likes to remind everybody he receives classified briefings and then immediately ends up proving why he shouldn't get them. Today Murphy has a thread, and we won't waste your time showing all of it, but suffice to say he's become quite the propagandist for the regime: 

The only thing that's fully "on fire" is Murphy's "liar liar" pants. 

Murphy's also been accusing Trump of being senile. 

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However, considering Murphy's idea of what "competent and effective" is all he's done is proven himself to be a serial liar (via @WesternLensman): 

Bottom line: Murphy lies. He lies about Trump, and he lies about Operation Epic Fury. We can only conclude that every other word that comes out of his mouth is also a lie. 

That's all he does. Naturally much of the media still gives him plenty of air time though. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (all while they essentially work to boost the morale of the enemy). 

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