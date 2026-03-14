Here's Chris Murphy vs. Chris Murphy on Presidential Fitness (Hey, This Guy MIGHT Be a Shameless Liar)

The effort on the part of many Democrats (not including Sen. John Fetterman) and media types to essentially be cheerleaders for the Iranian regime against the U.S. under President Trump has intensified.

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Senator Chris Murphy is one of the most shameless of the Dems working to boost morale for the Iranian regime. Murphy likes to remind everybody he receives classified briefings and then immediately ends up proving why he shouldn't get them. Today Murphy has a thread, and we won't waste your time showing all of it, but suffice to say he's become quite the propagandist for the regime:

It’s crystal clear now that Trump has lost control of this war. He badly misjudged Iran’s ability to retaliate. The region is on fire.



1/ I’m going to explain to you in this🧵what I’ve learned - in part from closed door briefings - about the four biggest current crises. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 14, 2026

The only thing that's fully "on fire" is Murphy's "liar liar" pants.

It’s insane that there’s a U.S. senator who gives public relations cover to Iran all day, every day.



It’s actively un-American and detrimental, which is his intent.



I don’t know how other Democrats tolerate this dangerous idiot, who stains them all with his treasonous rants. https://t.co/O61bYWrdIL — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) March 14, 2026

Murphy's also been accusing Trump of being senile.

However, considering Murphy's idea of what "competent and effective" is all he's done is proven himself to be a serial liar (via @WesternLensman):

Chris Murphy, now: Our soldiers are being led by a senile old man who is losing his mind.



Chris Murphy, Feb 2024: Joe Biden is incredibly competent and incredibly effective. I've seen it up close and personal. pic.twitter.com/RWGGAfeL6A — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 13, 2026

Bottom line: Murphy lies. He lies about Trump, and he lies about Operation Epic Fury. We can only conclude that every other word that comes out of his mouth is also a lie.

Chris Murphy is Tokyo Rose. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) March 14, 2026

Liar liar pants on fire. https://t.co/xBzMbMOc8O — Lara Logan (@laralogan) March 14, 2026

That's all he does. Naturally much of the media still gives him plenty of air time though.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (all while they essentially work to boost the morale of the enemy).

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