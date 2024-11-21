This TOTALLY Did Not Happen! Climate Activist Says Hurricanes Convinced His Barber Climate Change Is Real

Much like the Left has to lie about the dangers of anti-abortion laws and fake hate crimes to prove 'racism' is a thing, they're prone to making up stories about issues near and dear to them to 'prove' that people just happen to believe their pet causes.

Advertisement

This stuff doesn't happen, and this is one of those things that did not happen:

I was getting a haircut here in North Carolina, and my barber told me that the recent devastation from the hurricane has him about ready to believe in climate change. A lot of conservatives are starting to understand that this is really happening. — Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) November 21, 2024

Sure, Pete.

Which is why Donald Trump won the election, which took place after the hurricanes.

The trouble with climate alarmism is that it's rarely backed up my the evidence. pic.twitter.com/4XRn3RKAaf — Carl (@Carl__P_) November 21, 2024

It doesn't.

Like we told you earlier, New York was supposed to be underwater by now and Al Gore told Rush Limbaugh in 1992 that the world would end by 2002.

Well I know this is fake because there’s no way you’ve seen a barber recently — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) November 21, 2024

Ouch.

My cousin Shane’s meth dealer says the evidence for anthropogenic global warming is incontrovertible — Lee Jordan (@TheRealLeejo) November 21, 2024

Just as reliable as Pete.

Literally nobody believes that bulls**t that did not happen. Nobody. pic.twitter.com/8s7cn3GqNu — Napoleon - Revolution Expert - The game's the game (@P0rtmanMichael) November 21, 2024

Not a soul.

everybody in the barbers shop stood up and applauded then Richard Gere came in and carried the barber out in his arms while you sang Up where we belong — Scottie (@BuffaloBlueBear) November 21, 2024

Laughed. Out. Loud.

You should have reminded him that Asheville was flooded in 1916. 100 year flood events are a thing. — That Goddamned Finkelstein S**t Kid (@Supreme____Beef) November 21, 2024

And we all know that flood was caused by SUVs.

Peter, so far I'm aware, official research shows that long-term trend in hurricane incidence & severity is about flat. Could you cite contrary evidence from reputable source? Also, climate-related deaths at record lows. — Gene Epstein (@GeneSohoForum) November 21, 2024

He won't, because he can't.

A reminder: government intervention makes carbon emissions worse, not better. — Melody Surfing (@CricketSurfing) November 21, 2024

Because government makes every problem it tries to 'solve' much, much worse.

He’s trying to sell his book. Ignore. https://t.co/pLOopFViFJ — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) November 21, 2024

We'll drag him first.

LOL, no. https://t.co/9KYAnAeCcJ — John The Main Guy - Am Yisrael Chai (@JohnTheMainGuy1) November 21, 2024

Advertisement

Yeah, no.

The flooding has happened before. 1916. Was it not the ridiculous moniker of ‘climate change’ then but it certainly must be the moniker of ‘climate change’ now? You Church of Climate Change zealots are retarded cultists. https://t.co/zLUXc7A7ov — Tao of Stevie 🍊 (@ScreedofStevie) November 21, 2024

It's a religion for them.

Hi Peter. 👋



This is what Asheville, North Carolina looked like on July 16, 1916. See anything familiar?



Yeah, it has flooded before. 🌊



Torrential orographic-enhanced rainfall from the remnants of two hurricanes funneled down the mountainsides and caused the French Broad… https://t.co/MiBVTP09He pic.twitter.com/XjA1iRIRP5 — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) November 21, 2024

Oh, look: actual science.