Unpopular Opinion: Rand Paul Warns Trump Against Using Military to Deport Illegals, Gets...
Donald Trump Nominates Former Florida AG Pam Bondi for Attorney General
Bob Casey Jr Finally Concedes to Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania Senate Race
LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and...
Daily Mail: We're All Gonna Die From Climate Change! (In 75 Years, That...
'You'll See Things Our Way': Jaguar DOUBLES DOWN on Cringe Ad With Vaguely...
Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan Will Have Netanyahu Arrested If He Enters the City
Biden's America: NFL Issues Security Alert for Players Regarding S. American Crime Syndica...
Karine Jean-Pierre Explains How Much Cheaper Your Thanksgiving Meal Is This Year Thanks...
Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight...
Good Luck With That! British MPs Plan to Summon Elon Musk to the...
Twitter Reminds Mopey 'Pod Bro' Jon Favreau What Obama ACTUALLY Brought About
Burning Down the House? Biden Loosens Immigration Requirements Prior to Leaving Office
Big Bad Denver, Colorado Mayor Says He Will Protect Illegals From the Federal...

This TOTALLY Did Not Happen! Climate Activist Says Hurricanes Convinced His Barber Climate Change Is Real

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 21, 2024
Twitter

Much like the Left has to lie about the dangers of anti-abortion laws and fake hate crimes to prove 'racism' is a thing, they're prone to making up stories about issues near and dear to them to 'prove' that people just happen to believe their pet causes.

Advertisement

This stuff doesn't happen, and this is one of those things that did not happen:

Sure, Pete.

Which is why Donald Trump won the election, which took place after the hurricanes.

It doesn't.

Like we told you earlier, New York was supposed to be underwater by now and Al Gore told Rush Limbaugh in 1992 that the world would end by 2002.

Ouch.

Just as reliable as Pete.

Recommended

LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and We Are HERE FOR IT
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Not a soul.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

And we all know that flood was caused by SUVs.

He won't, because he can't.

Because government makes every problem it tries to 'solve' much, much worse.

We'll drag him first.

Advertisement

Yeah, no.

It's a religion for them.

Oh, look: actual science.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE ENVIRONMENTALISM HURRICANE NORTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and We Are HERE FOR IT
Amy Curtis
Unpopular Opinion: Rand Paul Warns Trump Against Using Military to Deport Illegals, Gets DRAGGED for It
Amy Curtis
Donald Trump Nominates Former Florida AG Pam Bondi for Attorney General
Amy Curtis
Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight Over Men in Women's Bathrooms
Sam J.
'You'll See Things Our Way': Jaguar DOUBLES DOWN on Cringe Ad With Vaguely Threatening Reply to Critics
Amy Curtis
Twitter Reminds Mopey 'Pod Bro' Jon Favreau What Obama ACTUALLY Brought About
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and We Are HERE FOR IT Amy Curtis
Advertisement