Daily Mail: We're All Gonna Die From Climate Change! (In 75 Years, That Is)

Years ago, Rush Limbaugh correctly predicted that socialism -- mortally wounded with the fall of the Berlin Wall -- would repackage itself under the guise of environmentalism. And Limbaugh was right. All you have to do is take a look at any environmental policy and it's no different than something from Marx or Stalin.

Earlier, we reminded you about how Limbaugh debated Al Gore over his climate alarmism and absolutely handed Gore is own butt. That was in 1992, and Gore said we only had ten years to save the planet. For the mathematically challenged, that was 32 years ago and we're still here.

Which is why alarmist stories like this fall on deaf ears:

Terrifying study predicts exactly how many people will DIE from climate change by 2100 https://t.co/BBpNj3fyrJ pic.twitter.com/TjdwZku0Zh — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 21, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

A terrifying new study has predicted exactly how many people will die from climate change by 2100. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry used advanced numerical simulations to estimate the mortality attributable to air pollution and extreme temperatures. Their analysis indicates that a staggering 30 million people could perish by the end of the century thanks to climate change and air pollution.

So, about those numbers.

A quick Google search shows that approximately 61 million people died in 2023 (worldwide). Twice the 30 million noted in this 'study.'

This writer also remembers that New York City was supposed to be underwater by 2000. It's not.

See why people don't buy this?

How many will die in the next 75 years? About 97% of everyone alive today. Shocking. Stop it. — Pablo the conqueror (@youcanthakit) November 21, 2024

This writer would be 117 in 2100. She hopes she's dead by then.

I like my chances considering these studies have a perfect record of failure. — Stetson Wilson (@stet_dot_net) November 21, 2024

Right. Maybe when they get one right we'll start listening.

Maybe.

(Not really).

And this won’t happen. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) November 21, 2024

Not a chance.

Why is it terrifying that the earth will then become the perfect temperature w/o all these pesky humans warming things up? — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) November 21, 2024

Excellent question -- if humans are the problem wouldn't 30 million fewer help solve things?

Our tongue is planted firmly in our cheek here, but the environmental Left are anti-human hypocrites, so.

Now do how many die if fossil fuels were truly done away with & 21st century world is hurled back to the 1500s. — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) November 21, 2024

A LOT MORE than 30 million.

They're learning. After missing all other previous catastrophic predictions for the past 50 years, they're now saying the new end of the world from global warming will happen 75 years from now. — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) November 21, 2024

And in 75 years this writer's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will continue to live on.

Nobody will. None of your predictions have come true in damn near 60 years. https://t.co/YmHuNJpFQ8 — OG Battlechop (@ssnbattlechop) November 21, 2024

Not a single one.

Science fiction writers are getting way too serious. https://t.co/Ys9lRexg47 — Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) November 21, 2024

Boring, too. We've heard this one before.

Note: You will never see a headline that reads "Study Says Bloated Government Bureaucracies Are A Major Cause of Climate Change" https://t.co/mL5yKWSLrT — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) November 21, 2024

Never.

Terrifying: institute that has been exposed for research data manipulation multiple times is used by hack “news” to promote agenda and click bait. https://t.co/OxW7MK3Gxq — ⓇⒺⒹⒻⒶⓃ (@DemonBeauregard) November 21, 2024

A better, more accurate headline.