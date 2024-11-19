LET IT GO! Lefties Really Think High Speed Rail Would Transform Our Lives, Get Reminded Why It WON'T

The Left loves them some high-speed rail. Nothing is more exciting than taking two or three times as long to travel somewhere on a fixed schedule. Sounds so exciting.

For example, Amtrak's Empire Builder travels from Chicago, IL to either Seattle or Spokane, WA. It takes 45-46 hours from start to finish. A flight from O'Hare to Seattle? Four hours, 23 minutes.

The Left thinks the trains are greener. Ignoring all the work that has to go into clearing the land and building the rails and maintaining the lines, etc.

Oh, and the cost. As we've told you -- California's high speed rail project is WAY over budget and WAY behind schedule.

But they just won't let the concept die:

A lot of our lives would be incredibly different if this existed https://t.co/W22AgXtOgB pic.twitter.com/bQbIjEpL0H — The Ball Is Orange (@theballisorange) November 17, 2024

Our lives would not be any different.

For everyone who thinks Europe and the U.S. are about the same size. pic.twitter.com/L3NW2oZKkP — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) November 18, 2024

Right.

Guess what, Democrats. We don’t have this because people who view the government as a place to put in your 9-5, not stir up the waters, and otherwise just milk the money pushing paperwork exist.



CA has over 13,000 “workers” building out that high speed rail and they’ve done… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 18, 2024

This is too brutal a takedown not to share:

CA has over 13,000 'workers' building out that high speed rail and they’ve done jack-all in however many years. And they’re asking for more money. Which is flat out bulls**t - as proven by, ironically, Europe. YOU are the mindset that makes this kind of accomplishment impossible, because it hurts your feelings when Elon runs a lap around NASA. You’d rather waste 40 billion of our taxpayer money not hooking up a single person to high speed Internet than give it to Starlink. And also: TSA is one of the biggest impediments to fast travel. (Amtrak too, for different reasons.) Let me guess: you’re against eliminating either and bringing in new blood, too. YOU are the reason why we can’t have nice things.

They'll never realize this, either.

Looks horrible, just drive — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 18, 2024

But that's too free and too hard on the environment!

Tell me you've never dealt with zoning or eminent domain without saying you've never dealt with zoning or eminent domain. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) November 18, 2024

Bingo.

Every time I see someone posting a map showing high speed rail from KC to Topeka, I know I can instantly dismiss them as an intellectual lightweight.



Congrats on outing yourself accordingly. — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) November 18, 2024

This writer just drove from Kansas City to Topeka two weeks ago, and it does not need high speed rail.

I enjoy flying and getting places quickly, tyvm. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 18, 2024

This.

And when we drive, we like the freedom to stop and see things on our own schedule.

no they wouldn't. just more expensive to pay for unused train lines and cars. We HAD that once. we ditched it for air travel. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 18, 2024

This writer lives in Milwaukee, and it had a lot of rail lines around the city. Those were removed for bike/walking paths.

Only for our former mayor to waste billions on new tracks for a streetcar.

How the 2 HSR projects in California working out, sport?



Nobody. F**king NOBODY wants to ride a train. @theballisorange https://t.co/1ckdlglafs — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) November 19, 2024

Nobody does. Not for long distance travel.

Naa, I already get stopped multiple times a week at train crossings. I’m used to it. They’re usually empty 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/7hgcFukvB1 pic.twitter.com/djQ7bXvRtr — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) November 19, 2024

Same with the buses.

no they wouldn't. people would still take the plane or drive. your lives suck primarily because of the circumstances of your births and the choices you have made in this life. a redundant passenger train system would not meaningfully affect the magnitude of your suffering https://t.co/J3MaTuKmC8 — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) November 18, 2024

Well, that's cheery.