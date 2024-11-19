Finally! Josh Shapiro Speaks After Slow Walking Criticism of PA Dems OPENLY Defying...
LET IT GO! Lefties Really Think High Speed Rail Would Transform Our Lives, Get Reminded Why It WON'T

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 19, 2024
meme

The Left loves them some high-speed rail. Nothing is more exciting than taking two or three times as long to travel somewhere on a fixed schedule. Sounds so exciting.

For example, Amtrak's Empire Builder travels from Chicago, IL to either Seattle or Spokane, WA. It takes 45-46 hours from start to finish. A flight from O'Hare to Seattle? Four hours, 23 minutes.

The Left thinks the trains are greener. Ignoring all the work that has to go into clearing the land and building the rails and maintaining the lines, etc.

Oh, and the cost. As we've told you -- California's high speed rail project is WAY over budget and WAY behind schedule.

But they just won't let the concept die:

Our lives would not be any different.

Right.

This is too brutal a takedown not to share:

CA has over 13,000 'workers' building out that high speed rail and they’ve done jack-all in however many years. And they’re asking for more money. Which is flat out bulls**t - as proven by, ironically, Europe. 

YOU are the mindset that makes this kind of accomplishment impossible, because it hurts your feelings when Elon runs a lap around NASA. You’d rather waste 40 billion of our taxpayer money not hooking up a single person to high speed Internet than give it to Starlink. 

And also: TSA is one of the biggest impediments to fast travel. (Amtrak too, for different reasons.) Let me guess: you’re against eliminating either and bringing in new blood, too.

YOU are the reason why we can’t have nice things.

They'll never realize this, either.

But that's too free and too hard on the environment!

Bingo.

This writer just drove from Kansas City to Topeka two weeks ago, and it does not need high speed rail.

This.

And when we drive, we like the freedom to stop and see things on our own schedule.

This writer lives in Milwaukee, and it had a lot of rail lines around the city. Those were removed for bike/walking paths.

Only for our former mayor to waste billions on new tracks for a streetcar.

Nobody does. Not for long distance travel.

Same with the buses.

Well, that's cheery.

