Yes. I'm Embarrassed That YOU'RE an American, Frothy-Mouthed Leftist. Does That COUNT?

RIP Your Mentions: Matt Gertz of MMFA Realizes He's in for a Wild Ride With Matt Gaetz AG Nomination

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 14, 2024
ImgFlip

Okay, this is funny and we're glad Gertz has a sense of humor about it. Donald Trump has nominated Matt Gaetz for Attorney General and it's pretty darned controversial on the Left and the Right.

But whatever happens, no one is going to have a more interesting time than Matt Gertz, Senior Fellow at Media Matters (yeah, we know).

Watching Gertz realize what he's in for was, in a word, hilarious:

No, it's not. But it is funny.

But think of all the accidental engagement you're gonna get, Matt. Those payouts will be huge!

Mostly your menchies, though.

Those are gonna be lit.

OMG - even his Mom got involved.

We're dying laughing.

Not missing an opportunity to pay off campaign debt, Kamala Harris' team sent out a fundraising email after the Gaetz nomination:

And Gertz goes into full out panic mode:

At least he's got a sense of humor about it.

X users, of course, also rose to the occassion:

He's gonna need them.

We see what you did there.

Oh no indeed.

So humble. It will suit him well in his new role.

