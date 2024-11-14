RIP Your Mentions: Matt Gertz of MMFA Realizes He's in for a Wild Ride With Matt Gaetz AG Nomination

Okay, this is funny and we're glad Gertz has a sense of humor about it. Donald Trump has nominated Matt Gaetz for Attorney General and it's pretty darned controversial on the Left and the Right.

But whatever happens, no one is going to have a more interesting time than Matt Gertz, Senior Fellow at Media Matters (yeah, we know).

Watching Gertz realize what he's in for was, in a word, hilarious:

Well. That's not good. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 13, 2024

No, it's not. But it is funny.

DO NOT CONGRATULATE! — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 13, 2024

But think of all the accidental engagement you're gonna get, Matt. Those payouts will be huge!

This is so bad for the country, and also my menchies. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 13, 2024

Mostly your menchies, though.

Those are gonna be lit.

This is going well. pic.twitter.com/nZfxefIKIc — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 13, 2024

OMG - even his Mom got involved.

We're dying laughing.

Not missing an opportunity to pay off campaign debt, Kamala Harris' team sent out a fundraising email after the Gaetz nomination:

Kamala Harris's losing presidential campaign is now trying to raise money off of the Gaetz nomination in an email with at least one typo pic.twitter.com/8UpsVIvvpZ — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 14, 2024

And Gertz goes into full out panic mode:

Please don’t be that one please don’t be that one — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 14, 2024

At least he's got a sense of humor about it.

X users, of course, also rose to the occassion:

My thoughts and prayers are with you — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 13, 2024

He's gonna need them.

It Gaetz better. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) November 14, 2024

We see what you did there.

Oh no indeed.

Good to see our new AG so humble. https://t.co/RfSzXFLBdR — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 13, 2024

So humble. It will suit him well in his new role.