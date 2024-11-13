ESPIONAGE ACT: CIA Official With Top Security Clearance Charged With Leaking Israeli Intelligence to Iran

One of the things this writer hopes a Trump administration does is clean up the rot and corruption in government. Such a purge is long overdue, and absolutely necessary. For national security as well as foreign relations.

An official with the CIA -- one with top security clearance -- was arrested and charged with two counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

CIA official with top security clearance charged for leaking highly classified docs about Israel’s plans to strike Iran https://t.co/ENJpEkhVFO pic.twitter.com/4b1yT3zgyP — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2024

A CIA official has been charged with leaking highly classified US documents about Israel’s potential plan to strike back against Iran over a missile attack. Asif W. Rahman, who worked overseas for the agency and held a top secret security clearance, was arrested by the FBI in Cambodia on Tuesday over the leaks, the New York Times reported. His arrest comes after the top secret materials started circulating online last month detailing Israel’s apparent intention to retaliate after Iran launched a barrage of missiles back on Oct. 1.

Israel is our ally, and this is a national embarrassment.

Guaranteed John Ratcliffe will be cleaning up the CIA. — Capitalist Mike 🇺🇲 (@Capitalist_Mike) November 13, 2024

When the media asks from henceforth who Trump meant by ‘enemy within’, this is a clear example — Chinedu Okoli (@chineduokoli_) November 13, 2024

Time to investigate who has top secretly clearances and who doesn’t need one. — Patricia (@triciamap) November 13, 2024

There is nothing that will make me believe this wasn't approved at the very top of the Biden administration. This guys just the patsy. — Jesse Bronx (@BronxJesse) November 13, 2024

The anti-Israel deep state swamp is all too real—America’s national security apparatus desperately needs a complete overhaul. @realDonaldTrump’s team can’t arrive soon enough. https://t.co/idQBUm1tdI — Victoria Coates (@VictoriaCoates) November 13, 2024

This is exactly why Ratcliff is an excellent choice for CIA director. https://t.co/qney6peqDg — Windy Palmer (@SaqqaraBN) November 13, 2024

This is why Israel (rightly) doesn't want to tell the Biden admin it's doing something before they do it. https://t.co/caOxfhgmK5 — John Lamm (@JohnLammTX) November 13, 2024

Of course not. They didn't warn the Biden-Harris administration about the incredibly effective pager attack from a couple of months ago. Precisely because someone would've warned Hezbollah.

Asif W. Rahman, who worked overseas for the agency and held a top secret security clearance, was arrested by the FBI in Cambodia on Tuesday over the "leaks" of top secret papers concerning the Israeli attack plan. Israel had to cancel the attack.



I call this "leak" what it is:… https://t.co/hQYn7cLl5g — Naftali Hirschl. (@NaftaliHirschl) November 13, 2024

The CIA broke the law to hurt America and its allies? Big shocker there. https://t.co/gVTIvJh1y8 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 13, 2024

