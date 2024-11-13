The WINS Keep Coming: LA Times Replaces ENTIRE Editorial Board, Owner Says ALL...
ESPIONAGE ACT: CIA Official With Top Security Clearance Charged With Leaking Israeli Intelligence to Iran

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

One of the things this writer hopes a Trump administration does is clean up the rot and corruption in government. Such a purge is long overdue, and absolutely necessary. For national security as well as foreign relations.

An official with the CIA -- one with top security clearance -- was arrested and charged with two counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

More from The New York Post:

A CIA official has been charged with leaking highly classified US documents about Israel’s potential plan to strike back against Iran over a missile attack.

Asif W. Rahman, who worked overseas for the agency and held a top secret security clearance, was arrested by the FBI in Cambodia on Tuesday over the leaks, the New York Times reported.

His arrest comes after the top secret materials started circulating online last month detailing Israel’s apparent intention to retaliate after Iran launched a barrage of missiles back on Oct. 1.

Israel is our ally, and this is a national embarrassment.

We sure hope so.

It sure is.

A major housecleaning is needed.

Would not surprise any of us, frankly.

They cannot.

We hope he fixes things.

Of course not. They didn't warn the Biden-Harris administration about the incredibly effective pager attack from a couple of months ago. Precisely because someone would've warned Hezbollah.

All of this.

And also completely not shocking at the same time.

