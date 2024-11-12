Here's Your Periodic Reminder the UN Is EVIL and USELESS: They Invited the TALIBAN to Climate Conference

The Bulwark Says Trump Voters Need to Do Some Soul-Searching Too
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 12, 2024
ImgFlip

One of the things the Donald Trump administration needs to do -- must do -- is get the United States out of the United Nations.

Sell the property in lower Manhattan and salt the earth.

Advertisement

Why? The U.N. is pointless. And not only pointless, they are downright evil and hypocritical. It's why they put human rights abusers like China on the Human Rights Council and why they're letting the freaking Taliban attend a climate conference.

More from NBC News (emphasis added):

The Taliban will attend a U.N. climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the country’s national environment agency said Sunday.

The conference, known as COP29, begins Monday in Azerbaijan and is one of the most important multilateral talks to include the Taliban, who do not have official recognition as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

The National Environmental Protection Agency posted on social media platform X that a technical delegation had gone to Baku to participate.

They're not even recognized as legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, but the U.N. doesn't seem to care.

And as the original poster said, they have outlawed women speaking in public.

The U.N. doesn't care about that, either.

But it gets even worse:

Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for It
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker
The story links to the U.N. intentionally keeping women out of a conference and keeping women's rights off the agenda to appease the Taliban, from a June conference.

Just incredible.

It sure is nothing but a cover for bad actors.

Defund it.

College students are too busy championing Hamas to care about women.

She sure does.

Yep.

And the Left shrugs.

They're too busy crying about Donald Trump to realize how good we have it in America, and how awful things are for some women in the world.

Oh, we can see that one coming a mile away.

Nope. Not on any list.

Because they're the TALIBAN. A terrorist organization that oppresses women.

Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE TALIBAN UN UNITED NATIONS WOMEN'S RIGHTS

