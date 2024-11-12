Here's Your Periodic Reminder the UN Is EVIL and USELESS: They Invited the TALIBAN to Climate Conference

One of the things the Donald Trump administration needs to do -- must do -- is get the United States out of the United Nations.

Sell the property in lower Manhattan and salt the earth.

Why? The U.N. is pointless. And not only pointless, they are downright evil and hypocritical. It's why they put human rights abusers like China on the Human Rights Council and why they're letting the freaking Taliban attend a climate conference.

Last month the Taliban banned women from speaking in public.



This month they will be invited to attend the the UN climate conference.



The United Nations is a joke. pic.twitter.com/BBQYtthjT6 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 11, 2024

More from NBC News (emphasis added):

The Taliban will attend a U.N. climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the country’s national environment agency said Sunday. The conference, known as COP29, begins Monday in Azerbaijan and is one of the most important multilateral talks to include the Taliban, who do not have official recognition as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan. The National Environmental Protection Agency posted on social media platform X that a technical delegation had gone to Baku to participate.

They're not even recognized as legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, but the U.N. doesn't seem to care.

And as the original poster said, they have outlawed women speaking in public.

The U.N. doesn't care about that, either.

But it gets even worse:

The story links to the U.N. intentionally keeping women out of a conference and keeping women's rights off the agenda to appease the Taliban, from a June conference.

Just incredible.

I’m hoping we actually start to put pressure on the UN with funding cuts and individual sanctions if they don’t get their s**t together.



The UN has been nothing but political cover for nefarious actors. — Anon (@Ps4_Reconnoiter) November 11, 2024

It sure is nothing but a cover for bad actors.

Defund it.

Where are the protests for the girls and women of Afghan. The @UN is the supporter of terrorism. Absolutely pathetic! — Denise Schroh🇨🇦 (@Denise13F) November 11, 2024

College students are too busy championing Hamas to care about women.

Ambassador Stefanik has her work cut out 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) November 11, 2024

She sure does.

Western nations need to divest from the UN completely. Time to realize there are certain cultures we simply cannot work with — CaliSteph (@StephaniePille7) November 12, 2024

Yep.

Iraq will also probably attend. Women can no longer testify against men in court and the legal age for marriage was lowered to 9 years old. — Kevin Meyer (@KevinPDQBugs) November 12, 2024

And the Left shrugs.

Where are the videos, bracelets, etc. of women crying over how the women under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan are being treated? https://t.co/H51hR9Qg9s — Kimberly (@Watthehecky) November 12, 2024

They're too busy crying about Donald Trump to realize how good we have it in America, and how awful things are for some women in the world.

.@UN is a sick joke. #Taliban treats #Afghan women like less than nothing. And the #UN welcomes the #terrorists as valued partners. Eventually, the Taliban will bring a resolution to condemn #Israel on women’s rights - another one - and it will pass by a wide margin. Count on it. https://t.co/zEEcwCN1Dk — Marilynne Friedman (@marilynnefriedm) November 12, 2024

Oh, we can see that one coming a mile away.

So I won't claim I know everything about politics of every country..



But the Taliban would not make my invite list for a United Nations 'event' https://t.co/QGsUtNGyTW — Jasper55 (@Jasper55RL) November 12, 2024

Nope. Not on any list.

Because they're the TALIBAN. A terrorist organization that oppresses women.