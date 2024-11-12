TOLERANCE! Charlamagne Tha God Says It's Okay to Misgender Caitlyn Jenner, Because Jenner Supports Trump

Tufts University Denies It Cut Ties With Rep. Seth Moulton Over Trans Comments
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 12, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Ah, the Left. If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Earlier, we told you about the backlashed faced by Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, after he said he didn't want his daughters competing against men in sports. The Left are attacking him for this, because of course they are. In the Lefty mind, misgendering someone is the worst thing you can do to a person.

It's not, but that's how they think.

Unless, of course, the person they're misgendering is a conservative. Then it's a-okay.

More from The Daily Mail:

Radio personality Charlamagne Tha God is telling his viewers they no longer need to put forth the effort to respect Caitlyn Jenner's pronouns since she voted for Donald Trump.

Charlamagne deliberately misgendered the reality star multiple times on Monday while slamming the transgender Olympic gold medalist over her unwavering support for Donald Trump - who is noted for his anti-trans rhetoric. 

The outspoken Breakfast Club host branded Jenner his 'Donkey of the Day' after she posted a controversial photo with Trump and Elon Musk, claiming the pair had 'single-handedly saved western civilization.'

Just amazing.

This writer is consistent: Caitlyn Jenner is a man. But this writer isn't a Lefty. So why do they not have to adhere to their own rules?

We all know why.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

We have a winner.

Kind of amazing, no?

That's it.

Right. But it's the hypocrisy.

If Caitlyn Jenner supported Kamala Harris, this wouldn't be tolerated, let alone encouraged, and speaking the truth would get you canceled by Leftists.

They show us who they are all the time. Believe them.

They sure are.

Excellent question

That's fair.

The mask is off.

Solid advice.

This is why we shouldn't give into their bullying.

