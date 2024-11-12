TOLERANCE! Charlamagne Tha God Says It's Okay to Misgender Caitlyn Jenner, Because Jenner Supports Trump

Ah, the Left. If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Earlier, we told you about the backlashed faced by Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, after he said he didn't want his daughters competing against men in sports. The Left are attacking him for this, because of course they are. In the Lefty mind, misgendering someone is the worst thing you can do to a person.

Advertisement

It's not, but that's how they think.

Unless, of course, the person they're misgendering is a conservative. Then it's a-okay.

Charlamagne Tha God says it's fine to misgender Caitlyn Jenner because she voted Trump https://t.co/twREYR0Xn8 pic.twitter.com/LQ3Va5k1Ck — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 11, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

Radio personality Charlamagne Tha God is telling his viewers they no longer need to put forth the effort to respect Caitlyn Jenner's pronouns since she voted for Donald Trump. Charlamagne deliberately misgendered the reality star multiple times on Monday while slamming the transgender Olympic gold medalist over her unwavering support for Donald Trump - who is noted for his anti-trans rhetoric. The outspoken Breakfast Club host branded Jenner his 'Donkey of the Day' after she posted a controversial photo with Trump and Elon Musk, claiming the pair had 'single-handedly saved western civilization.'

Just amazing.

This writer is consistent: Caitlyn Jenner is a man. But this writer isn't a Lefty. So why do they not have to adhere to their own rules?

We all know why.

Proof that they don’t actually care about the gender stuff, they care about your submission. — God Guns GPUs (@godgunsgpus) November 12, 2024

Ding! Ding! Ding!

We have a winner.

Lenard Tha Fraud is accidentally admitting trans are just tools for Democrats to USE for power — 2020-2024 sow the wind... (@aimtomisb3hav3) November 12, 2024

Kind of amazing, no?

Of course.



None of them actually believe any of this bulls**t. They are just looking to manipulate the fringes into voting for them.



That's it. — Geisterjäger (@Geisterjger4) November 12, 2024

That's it.

He*.. and even if he didn’t for Trump it would still fine to call him he/him because its OK to tell the truth. — Aja the Empress ♀️🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@AjaTheEmpress) November 11, 2024

Right. But it's the hypocrisy.

If Caitlyn Jenner supported Kamala Harris, this wouldn't be tolerated, let alone encouraged, and speaking the truth would get you canceled by Leftists.

This is who liberals are. They pretend to represent “marginalized” groups, but the minute someone from such a group steps off the reservation, that person no longer has any rights and is basically not considered human anymore. — . (@Txnbybirth) November 12, 2024

They show us who they are all the time. Believe them.

Hilarious 😆- it’s okay to hate Trans who are Republicans now. Lol The left are loons — Source of Grey Hair (@freechewy) November 12, 2024

They sure are.

Oh, well, as long as we have his permission.

What are we allowed to call him for voting for an incoherent fraud masquerading as a strong, independent woman? — Intelligence Is Sexy (@IntelligenceIs4) November 12, 2024

Excellent question

I DO NOT want unity with the people who put their party before people. https://t.co/28l3LoepCb — Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) November 12, 2024

Advertisement

That's fair.

Now you see the left for what they are. @SaraHigdon_ https://t.co/cXqSXsncsQ — 🥷🦅Austin Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) November 12, 2024

The mask is off.

In the war between identity and politics in identity politics, don't bet against the latter. https://t.co/IT4gSFtE55 — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) November 12, 2024

Solid advice.

Everything to the Left is political, not serious. Their rules only apply to others, and they only apply when convenient. If you don’t see that, I’m afraid you are either part of their cult or you’re too stupid. https://t.co/mCyVsoBsmw — John (@jfyuga) November 12, 2024

This is why we shouldn't give into their bullying.