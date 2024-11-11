What Happened to Adults Being in Charge? State Department Holds Coping Sessions Following Trump Win

Lots of Lefties are crying over the election. Claire McCaskill, Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz, and Jimmy Kimmel to name a few.

Politics should be like baseball -- no crying. But the tears are flowing. Including at the State Department. They held a therapy session to cope with the election:

JUST IN: Biden-Harris State Depart Holds In-House Therapy Session After Trump Win -- One source described private discussion as a 'cry session' over Trump’s victory https://t.co/huKPHgolJl — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) November 11, 2024

More from The Free Beacon:

'Managing stress during change,' read an internal State Department email sent across the agency that encouraged employees to attend a one-hour session in which they could discuss their feelings about Tuesday’s election results. The department’s Employee Consultation Services in the Bureau of Medical Services hosted the session, according to a copy of the email notice described by sources to the Free Beacon. 'Change is a constant in our lives, but it can often bring about stress and uncertainty,' the email said. 'Join us for an insightful webinar where we delve into effective stress management techniques to help you navigate these challenging times. This session will provide tips and practical strategies for managing stress and maintaining your well being.' The session was led by a licensed clinical provider. A second one is scheduled for Nov. 13, according to the email notice.

What happened to the adults being in charge here?

Some things never change with those people. pic.twitter.com/0atfVeOBU3 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 11, 2024

Nope. They never change.

This alone tells you why the Dems in their current form must lose again and again until they become fully functioning adults once more. — Joseph (@_Semper_Virilis) November 11, 2024

Exactly this.

These are the weaklings who wanted to lead the nation 😂😂😂 — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) November 11, 2024

The State Department deals with foreign policy and international relations.

That's a tough job. And they're whining about an unfavorable election.

These people just need to grow up and if they can't handle it, get a different job. Not being mean but if this is required they are not cut out for a job at State. — Don Pace (@confusedrv) November 11, 2024

Exactly this.

Foggy Bottom is bureaucracy on steroids. Looking forward to someone removing the Kleenex, coloring books and crayons. pic.twitter.com/FPuLj7vLIJ — VigilantVet 🇺🇸 (@_____USA___) November 11, 2024

That's the perfect meme.

All the attendees should be fired on January 21. https://t.co/EGEZ1HyTvA — Cardinal Black Flag (@Gimblin) November 11, 2024

YUP.

Pink slips, the lot of them.

We like the live stream please https://t.co/5hUmTVB9Em — JennyX (@_JennyXGen) November 11, 2024

We'd love to be a fly on the wall during this.

Spitballing here, but perhaps such soft people should’ve never been put in these positions https://t.co/ATzd0lbsrg — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 11, 2024

No, you're correct.

Yes, please.

We hope someone leaks the session materials.

"A second source briefed on the private discussions said they suggest 'the State Department is filled with partisan Democrats who are unwilling or unable to faithfully serve in the Trump administration.'" https://t.co/Yev50U1cGs — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 11, 2024

Show them the door.