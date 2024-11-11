President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the...
What Happened to Adults Being in Charge? State Department Holds Coping Sessions Following Trump Win

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 11, 2024
meme

Lots of Lefties are crying over the election. Claire McCaskill, Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz, and Jimmy Kimmel to name a few.

Politics should be like baseball -- no crying. But the tears are flowing. Including at the State Department. They held a therapy session to cope with the election:

More from The Free Beacon:

'Managing stress during change,' read an internal State Department email sent across the agency that encouraged employees to attend a one-hour session in which they could discuss their feelings about Tuesday’s election results. The department’s Employee Consultation Services in the Bureau of Medical Services hosted the session, according to a copy of the email notice described by sources to the Free Beacon.

'Change is a constant in our lives, but it can often bring about stress and uncertainty,' the email said. 'Join us for an insightful webinar where we delve into effective stress management techniques to help you navigate these challenging times. This session will provide tips and practical strategies for managing stress and maintaining your well being.'

The session was led by a licensed clinical provider. A second one is scheduled for Nov. 13, according to the email notice.

What happened to the adults being in charge here?

Recommended

President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the Left LOSES Their Minds
justmindy
Nope. They never change.

Exactly this.

The State Department deals with foreign policy and international relations.

That's a tough job. And they're whining about an unfavorable election.

Exactly this. 

That's the perfect meme.

YUP.

Pink slips, the lot of them.

We'd love to be a fly on the wall during this.

No, you're correct.

Yes, please.

We hope someone leaks the session materials.

Show them the door.

