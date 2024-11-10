Despite Left's Demands, Justice Sotomayor Has No Plans to Retire (Sorry, Kamala!)

Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 10, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

The Left really, really wants to throw Kamala Harris a bone after she lost to Donald Trump. They've talked about having Joe Biden resign so Kamala can be president until Donald Trump is inaugurated and they think Justice Sonia Sotomayor should retire so Biden can appoint her (presumably much younger) replacement -- even Kamala Harris, as a sort of consolation prize, we guess.

The Left is justified in worrying about something happening to Sotomayor over the next four years. Yes, she's 70 and in good health, but if she were to get sick or retire during Donald Trump's second term, it could shift the balance of the court for decades.

Sotomayor is willing to take that risk, however:

More from WSJ:

Despite calls from some liberal activists for Justice Sonia Sotomayor to step down while Democrats can fill her seat before political power changes hands in January, she has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court, people close to the justice said. 

“This is no time to lose her important voice on the court. She just turned 70 and takes better care of herself than anyone I know,” said one person close to the justice, suggesting that progressives turn their attention to other ways of safeguarding the Constitution after President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Good for her.

RBG was in her 80s and had cancer of the everything, and still sat on the court.

Right?

They always end up eating their own.

Because reasons.

That's standard operating procedure for the Left.

Bingo. She has no obligation to help them at all.

It is a threat to our republic.

Cannot emphasize this enough. There's likely not enough time to replace her before Republicans take over the Senate.

But if they want to hand a Supreme Court seat to Trump out of the gate, we won't stop them.

