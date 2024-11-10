Despite Left's Demands, Justice Sotomayor Has No Plans to Retire (Sorry, Kamala!)

The Left really, really wants to throw Kamala Harris a bone after she lost to Donald Trump. They've talked about having Joe Biden resign so Kamala can be president until Donald Trump is inaugurated and they think Justice Sonia Sotomayor should retire so Biden can appoint her (presumably much younger) replacement -- even Kamala Harris, as a sort of consolation prize, we guess.

The Left is justified in worrying about something happening to Sotomayor over the next four years. Yes, she's 70 and in good health, but if she were to get sick or retire during Donald Trump's second term, it could shift the balance of the court for decades.

Sotomayor is willing to take that risk, however:

Despite calls from some liberals for Justice Sonia Sotomayor to step down while Democrats can fill her seat before Inauguration Day, she has no plans to retire, people close to her said https://t.co/0CiJunUBTx — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 10, 2024

More from WSJ:

Despite calls from some liberal activists for Justice Sonia Sotomayor to step down while Democrats can fill her seat before political power changes hands in January, she has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court, people close to the justice said. “This is no time to lose her important voice on the court. She just turned 70 and takes better care of herself than anyone I know,” said one person close to the justice, suggesting that progressives turn their attention to other ways of safeguarding the Constitution after President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Good for her.

RBG was in her 80s and had cancer of the everything, and still sat on the court.

Did the biggest DEI appointee on SCOTUS just give a middle finger to the DEI party?



Hats off, Sotomayor! — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) November 10, 2024

Right?

It will be nice to see Sotomayor go and replaced by President Trump. But how crappy for her that her own Dems treat her like expendable dirt. — FuryanEnergy (@ranbarn54) November 10, 2024

They always end up eating their own.

Why would they want the self-described “Wise Latina” to step down? — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) November 10, 2024

Because reasons.

Apparently Democrats only like you when they can use you to their advantage. — 5280 Red Mountain Mama (@tuck54378) November 10, 2024

That's standard operating procedure for the Left.

Nor should she. The idea that she has an obligation to step down to serve the partisan interests of the Democratic Party is ridiculous. https://t.co/AtX8cej4EM — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 10, 2024

Bingo. She has no obligation to help them at all.

First Dems bullied Joe Biden out of the presidential race. Now they’re trying to push Justice Sotomayor out so they can replace her in the next month. Real threats to our constitutional republic. https://t.co/8Xe9hwHxSX — Glen Sturtevant (@GlenSturtevant) November 10, 2024

It is a threat to our republic.

Dear Democrats:



Senate Democrats likely would not have enough time to confirm her replacement before Senate Republicans take over on January 3rd.



Do you want President Trump to replace Justice Sotomayor? https://t.co/FlNKBzpzgU — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 10, 2024

Cannot emphasize this enough. There's likely not enough time to replace her before Republicans take over the Senate.

But if they want to hand a Supreme Court seat to Trump out of the gate, we won't stop them.