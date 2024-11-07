Desperate Dem's Latest Far-Fetched Fantasy: Supreme Court Justice Kamala Harris - YES, REALLY!

TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Vice President Kamala Harris can now ride out her last months in office after being obliterated by President-Elect Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. That's not sitting well with some Democrats - they want her sitting on the United States Supreme Court. Yes, it's stupid. Yes, it's far-fetched. Yes, it's a desperate attempt to breath relevance into an irrelevant politician. But, we're talking about Democrats here.

They are not giving up.  

This would be courting disaster.

Kamala Harris was a terrible presidential candidate. She would also be a bad choice to sit on the highest court in the land. On the campaign trail, she showed us she is unable to answer simple questions or formulate an idea without lapsing into never ending word salads.

These posters agree.

We'd be drunk while she was drunk on power.

Rumors swirling around the White House say that Biden and Kamala do not like each other. We're sure tell-all books after their terms will give us a better insight into their relationship or lack thereof.

So, it's doubtful Biden would ever nominate her in the first place

On the campaign trail, elected Democrats avoided being on stage with Kamala. It's unlikley any would vote to approve her confirmation as a justice. Her fans are not satisfied and still hope she has a slim chance at the White House.

Here's another crazy scenario.

Barring death, its unlikely Kamala would ascend to the presidency. If Biden resigned she would indeed be the first female President, but it would be unearned. She would be a historical footnote. Heck, that would be her nickname - 'President Footnote'. Kamala voters need to get a grip and rejoin reality. Kamala's chances at the White House or the Supreme Court are over.

Tags: JOE BIDEN JUSTICE KAMALA HARRIS SENATE DEMOCRATS SONIA SOTOMAYOR SUPREME COURT

