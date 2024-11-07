Desperate Dem's Latest Far-Fetched Fantasy: Supreme Court Justice Kamala Harris - YES, REALLY!

Vice President Kamala Harris can now ride out her last months in office after being obliterated by President-Elect Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. That's not sitting well with some Democrats - they want her sitting on the United States Supreme Court. Yes, it's stupid. Yes, it's far-fetched. Yes, it's a desperate attempt to breath relevance into an irrelevant politician. But, we're talking about Democrats here.

They are not giving up.

Want to blow Republicans’ minds?



Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor retires.



President Biden appoints Kamala Harris to Sotomayor’s vacancy with a lame duck Democratic senate majority.



Supreme Court Justice Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/ivCRkG7eEJ — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) November 7, 2024

This would be courting disaster.

Kamala Harris was a terrible presidential candidate. She would also be a bad choice to sit on the highest court in the land. On the campaign trail, she showed us she is unable to answer simple questions or formulate an idea without lapsing into never ending word salads.

These posters agree.

She does not have the intellectual capacity to be a Supreme Court justice. — No Man (gab: @No_Man) (@NoMan17863587) November 7, 2024

Reading a Harris opinion would become the new drinking game. — Skittles & Lean (@joethomas238) November 7, 2024

We'd be drunk while she was drunk on power.

Rumors swirling around the White House say that Biden and Kamala do not like each other. We're sure tell-all books after their terms will give us a better insight into their relationship or lack thereof.

So, it's doubtful Biden would ever nominate her in the first place

I don’t see Biden doing anything for her. She turned on him. Now she is blaming him for her loss. He is thinking “ Kamala, GFY” — BillyD422 (@BillyD422) November 7, 2024

You seriously think even half of the (D) senators would vote to confirm her?



You're delusional. — "lol," said jon. "lmao." (@jontheharris) November 7, 2024

LOL. Biden will never appoint the person who supported the coup against him. — Futurist™ (@americasgreat) November 7, 2024

On the campaign trail, elected Democrats avoided being on stage with Kamala. It's unlikley any would vote to approve her confirmation as a justice. Her fans are not satisfied and still hope she has a slim chance at the White House.

Here's another crazy scenario.

I like it. Or, Biden should resign today, elevating V.P. Harris to president until 1/20/25.



Despite his successes, Biden is a wimp. His DOJ put Trump where he is. Perhaps in 2 months Harris as president can build defenses against Project 2025. — SRGhart (@SrGhart) November 7, 2024

Barring death, its unlikely Kamala would ascend to the presidency. If Biden resigned she would indeed be the first female President, but it would be unearned. She would be a historical footnote. Heck, that would be her nickname - 'President Footnote'. Kamala voters need to get a grip and rejoin reality. Kamala's chances at the White House or the Supreme Court are over.