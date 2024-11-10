Bill Kristol Hopes to Overcome Election Disappointment by Repeating Lies That Helped Elect Trump

Chuck Schumer Threatens Democracy, Won't Let Senator-Elect McCormick Attend Orientation
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 10, 2024
Townhall Media

Bill Kristol really, really doesn't like Donald Trump. To make sure we all know he doesn't like Trump, Kristol is going to destroy every last shred of credibility and dignity he has.

He doesn't care if he's repeating lies or misinformation. Reminding people that ORANGE MAN BAD is more important than integrity or principles.

Which is why Kristol dredged up another gem:

This is, of course, a lie.

It's been debunked. Repeatedly.

He's just getting started.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Because Trump broke his brain.

He's doing great.

No, they did not.

Overwhelmingly they don't buy what Bill's selling.

Bingo.

He's a gigantic jerk.

He's nothing but a grifter and shill.

And he thinks he's the good guy here.

Tags: BILL KRISTOL DONALD TRUMP LIAR 2024 ELECTION

