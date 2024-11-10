Bill Kristol Hopes to Overcome Election Disappointment by Repeating Lies That Helped Elect Trump

Bill Kristol really, really doesn't like Donald Trump. To make sure we all know he doesn't like Trump, Kristol is going to destroy every last shred of credibility and dignity he has.

Advertisement

He doesn't care if he's repeating lies or misinformation. Reminding people that ORANGE MAN BAD is more important than integrity or principles.

Which is why Kristol dredged up another gem:

Six years ago today: Trump cancels trip to Aisne-Marne cemetery in France, calling Marines buried there "losers" and "suckers." — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 10, 2024

This is, of course, a lie.

That literally never happened.



You smirking fascist hyena. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 10, 2024

It's been debunked. Repeatedly.

Election’s over, Bill, you can stop lying now — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 10, 2024

He's just getting started.

What Trump said per anonymous sources, and what Biden repeatedly did for all of us to see. pic.twitter.com/jnsHCDDtvF — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 10, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

People that were there have said they didn’t hear him saying that. I can speak confidently for the retired military in my life when I say they don’t believe he said it(even those that don’t like Trump). So tell me why you keep feeling the need to continue spewing it? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 10, 2024

Because Trump broke his brain.

Keep doing this, Bill. Please keep doing this. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 10, 2024

He's doing great.

Nearly 75 million voters, across the entire country, all 7 battleground states and including the popular vote, didn’t believe this bulls**t.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 10, 2024

No, they did not.

Stop speaking for veterans fool. pic.twitter.com/UOZTsR2B7y — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) November 10, 2024

Overwhelmingly they don't buy what Bill's selling.

Community Note incoming, loser.



Maybe you can start a new war in your basement with your plastic soldiers.



Won't pay as much, but it'll satisfy your bloodlust for sending other people's kids to die. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 10, 2024

Bingo.

That never happened, but here is @BillKristol reacting to opioid overdoses and suicides among White working class Americans by saying they’re spoiled and decadent, and that mass immigration is necessary to replace them: pic.twitter.com/tiv1nH0rdf https://t.co/XdIDqI8FOz — ib (@Indian_Bronson) November 10, 2024

Advertisement

He's a gigantic jerk.

Bill, signalling to his lefty masters that despite all of the humiliation, he is still perfectly willing to advance all of the old libels and slanders for a paycheck.

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/jgRUR4EhXT — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) November 10, 2024

He's nothing but a grifter and shill.

This is how Bill Kristol chooses to mark Veteran’s Day. With lies to service his lost political cause. Disgusting. Veterans always deserved so much better than these people who held their lives so cheaply. Glad that on Nov. 5th, the American people finally gave them better. https://t.co/3f6TeJY1sU — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 10, 2024

And he thinks he's the good guy here.