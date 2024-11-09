Hot Take: Whites Need to Embrace a History That Might Set Them Free...
Amanda Marcotte Predicts Rise of 'Gendered Violence' Following Trump Win
Drunk on Grift? Why Many are Saying it's Time to Take Away Allan...
Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen...
'Turning EVERYONE Into a Conservative!' Leftist 'Queers' Finally Realize What the 2A is...
WOMP WOMP: Kamala Harris UNDERPERFORMED on the Issue of Abortion and That's GOTTA...
'Not Enough': FEMA Supervisor Reportedly Fired After Directing Workers to Skip Homes With...
Nothing of Value Was Lost: NYU Professor Announces He's Leaving X Like Anyone...
Brat Summer Backfire: Bill Maher Says Lefties Are SNOBS and That's Why People...
'Imagine the Kamala Jokes'! Biden Invites Trump (Formerly Hitler) to the White House...
VIP
Make Common Sense Great Again: Justine Bateman Explains Her Relief After 2024 Election...
But Donald Trump Is the Fascist! Journalist Wants Government to F**k Elon Musk...
Trump Makes a Post-Election Gesture of Goodwill 'Unity' to the Cash-Strapped Kamala Harris...
A 'Slur'? Really?! CNN Panelist Flips Out When Guest Accurately Says 'Transgender Girls'...

RAGE ADDICTS: Jonathan Turley Explains Why the Left's Second Anti-Trump Resistance Movement Will FAIL

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 09, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

If the Left doesn't want to learn from their electoral losses this year, we're fine with that. 

Keep digging that hole deeper, Lefties. We're sure it'll all work out for you.

Advertisement

Since the second it became clear Donald Trump was going to win the election, the Left prepared to be resistance fighters. Again.

But not so fast, says Jonathan Turley. It's not going to be so easy this time around:

He writes:

The single most common principle of recovery programs is that the first step is to admit that you have a problem.

That first step continues to elude the politicians and pundits who unsuccessfully pushed lawfare and panic politics for years. That includes prosecutors like New York Attorney General Letitia James and politicians like Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who affirmed this week that they will be redoubling, not reconsidering, their past positions.

Good luck, basically.

We have both houses of Congress.

Recommended

Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen X Responds as ONLY Gen X Can
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Left never, ever plays the long game on their actions.

We guarantee you when Obama did what he did, he never imagined a Republican like Donald Trump would use those tactics, too.

And the Republicans run the federal government as of January 20.

It sure is.

The Left loves democracy. Until they lose. Then they're the 'resistance' and 'standing up for the minority.'

Look at Prop 8 -- California's marriage law. That was overwhelmingly passed by California voters only for the Left to take it all the way to SCOTUS.

Advertisement

They will never learn the lessons put forth, alas.

This writer said Kamala could offer an olive branch and walk away looking like a hero. But she hasn't done that.

Even acceptance of normal opposition is iffy, at best. The Left made it very clear they were going to abolish the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court if Kamala won, to cement their politics and policies for a generation.

Time to make sure that doesn't happen.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP RESISTANCE 2024 ELECTION JONATHAN TURLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen X Responds as ONLY Gen X Can
Grateful Calvin
Hot Take: Whites Need to Embrace a History That Might Set Them Free From Being White
Brett T.
Drunk on Grift? Why Many are Saying it's Time to Take Away Allan Lichtman's 'Keys'
Warren Squire
Amanda Marcotte Predicts Rise of 'Gendered Violence' Following Trump Win
Amy Curtis
'Turning EVERYONE Into a Conservative!' Leftist 'Queers' Finally Realize What the 2A is For
Laura W.
'Not Enough': FEMA Supervisor Reportedly Fired After Directing Workers to Skip Homes With Trump Signs
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen X Responds as ONLY Gen X Can Grateful Calvin
Advertisement