RAGE ADDICTS: Jonathan Turley Explains Why the Left's Second Anti-Trump Resistance Movement Will FAIL

If the Left doesn't want to learn from their electoral losses this year, we're fine with that.

Keep digging that hole deeper, Lefties. We're sure it'll all work out for you.

Since the second it became clear Donald Trump was going to win the election, the Left prepared to be resistance fighters. Again.

But not so fast, says Jonathan Turley. It's not going to be so easy this time around:

The Hill is out with my column on the "second resistance to Trump" movement. Democrats may, however, find the resistance more challenging both politically and legally this time around...https://t.co/uoeJVQUbh6 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 9, 2024

He writes:

The single most common principle of recovery programs is that the first step is to admit that you have a problem. That first step continues to elude the politicians and pundits who unsuccessfully pushed lawfare and panic politics for years. That includes prosecutors like New York Attorney General Letitia James and politicians like Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who affirmed this week that they will be redoubling, not reconsidering, their past positions.

Good luck, basically.

...With both houses of Congress under Republican control, the investigations and impeachment efforts that hounded Trump throughout his first term will be less of a threat in his second term. For that reason, the center of gravity of the “second resistance” will shift to… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 9, 2024

We have both houses of Congress.

...However, Trump will be able to cite a curious ally in this fight: Barack Obama. It was Obama who successfully swatted down state efforts to pursue their own policies and programs on immigration enforcement. Obama insisted that state laws were preempted in the area and the… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 9, 2024

The Left never, ever plays the long game on their actions.

We guarantee you when Obama did what he did, he never imagined a Republican like Donald Trump would use those tactics, too.

The Supreme Court recently told Texas that it can’t have its own immigration policy.



Immigration falls under FEDERAL jurisdiction. — Ginger (@GingerAmero) November 9, 2024

And the Republicans run the federal government as of January 20.

Perhaps I missed it but I didn't see you mention that he won the popular vote for the first time in 20 years. I think that is an important point that Democrats should reflect on. — Melle, Certified Genius, Ph.D. (@wtfmelle333) November 9, 2024

It sure is.

The voters have spoken… and it was resounding! The Democrat party will not exist in 5 years if they keep this crap up! Everyone is tired of it! Too much Drama and hate! You lost - work on policy to win over voters instead of a resistance to the will of the people! — X - Hockey Dude (@XHockeyDude5993) November 9, 2024

The Left loves democracy. Until they lose. Then they're the 'resistance' and 'standing up for the minority.'

Look at Prop 8 -- California's marriage law. That was overwhelmingly passed by California voters only for the Left to take it all the way to SCOTUS.

“The single most common principle of recovery programs is that the first step is to admit that you have a problem.”



Perfect article for the far left who might seek understanding their own rage. https://t.co/8Xl5gxwxkJ — Annie Lang (@AnneLang73) November 9, 2024

They will never learn the lessons put forth, alas.

Excellent analysis of the Dems' chronic stance of raging resistance against Republicans.



It's now obvious that Kamala's call to "turn the page" away from the "politics of division" to "unite the nation regardless of political party" was nothing but empty campaign rhetoric. https://t.co/Zen1DjXJv8 — Logic & Facts (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) November 9, 2024

This writer said Kamala could offer an olive branch and walk away looking like a hero. But she hasn't done that.

All the resistance BS is done. Normal opposition will be accepted https://t.co/2TR9rO18iO — Winston Smith (Ministry of Truth) PhD (@3540Party) November 9, 2024

Even acceptance of normal opposition is iffy, at best. The Left made it very clear they were going to abolish the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court if Kamala won, to cement their politics and policies for a generation.

Time to make sure that doesn't happen.