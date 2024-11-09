We'll Help You Pack! Half of Harris Voters Want to Relocate Following Trump Win

Every four years, we get treated to the same hysteria from the Left: if a Republican wins the presidency, they're going to leave the country.

Few, if any, have actually made good on that promise. Mostly because other countries have immigration laws and standards and because most other countries pale in comparison to America. So while those Lefties may whine and moan about a Republican in the Oval Office, they don't actually put their money where their mouth is.

But imagine if they did:

More than half of Harris voters want to relocate following Trump win: survey https://t.co/ov6H8AFY4B — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2024

More from Fox News:

More than 50% of voters for Vice President Kamala Harris say they want to move following Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, according to a survey commissioned by StorageUnits.com. Storage Units surveyed 1,837 Harris voters on Nov. 6 to determine how many would like to relocate – and who actually plans to – and the top concerns of those who voted against Trump. Of those surveyed, 44% would like to move, but probably won't, while 5% said they will definitely move and another 5% said they probably will. Those who would like to move, but probably won't, cited personal finances, family and community ties as reasons they will stay in place.

As this writer said, they can talk a big game but reality keeps them living in the good ol' U.S. of A.

Boy, the media really fcked them up 😂 — Mendacium Maximus (Disinformation Enforcement) (@MoTEnforcement) November 9, 2024

Precisely this. The media keep telling these people Trump is LITERALLY HITLER, and a lot of them are buying it.

Can they please exit Austin TX — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 9, 2024

As long as they don't go to our cities.

Well that solves the housing crisis Bon voyage losers! — Swedish Canary 🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@SwedishCanary) November 9, 2024

It sure does!

If they are willing to renounce their citizenship and agree to not come back, I'll start funding one-way tickets. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 9, 2024

We'll chip in, too.

For all of the Kamala supports looking to relocate, I hear that Europe is nice this time of year. — T.Ma𝕏 (@titaniusmaxamus) November 9, 2024

We'd avoid Amsterdam, though.

Let them leave so that when the 2030 census comes the blue states will lose electors — The Troll of the Left (@Skaank_Hunt42) November 9, 2024

Blue states are on track to lose electoral votes after that census, anyway.

You might as well say you guys have issues. You are free to leave the country and I encourage it at this point.



Most people are ok if one side wins or the other. That's how this nation has worked for YEARS. — ChaoticNerd (@nerds4nerds) November 9, 2024

The Left can't tolerate that, and they want everyone to be as bitter and mad as they are post-election.

Completely accept them.

The door's open.

We hear that Venezuela and Cuba are nice this time of year. https://t.co/rkSki0UQaH — Volusia Republicans (@RecvcOrg) November 9, 2024

And they love communism. It's a perfect fit!

The wins keep piling up https://t.co/ElV00IQVE3 — The John Wilkes Booth Project (@AntiYankeeGFY) November 9, 2024

They sure do.