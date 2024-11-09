VIP
Dear GOP: You Won, Again (for Once, ACT LIKE IT)
Make Common Sense Great Again: Justine Bateman Explains Her Relief After 2024 Election...

We'll Help You Pack! Half of Harris Voters Want to Relocate Following Trump Win

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 09, 2024
Meme

Every four years, we get treated to the same hysteria from the Left: if a Republican wins the presidency, they're going to leave the country.

Few, if any, have actually made good on that promise. Mostly because other countries have immigration laws and standards and because most other countries pale in comparison to America. So while those Lefties may whine and moan about a Republican in the Oval Office, they don't actually put their money where their mouth is.

But imagine if they did:

More from Fox News:

More than 50% of voters for Vice President Kamala Harris say they want to move following Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, according to a survey commissioned by StorageUnits.com.

Storage Units surveyed 1,837 Harris voters on Nov. 6 to determine how many would like to relocate – and who actually plans to – and the top concerns of those who voted against Trump.

Of those surveyed, 44% would like to move, but probably won't, while 5% said they will definitely move and another 5% said they probably will. Those who would like to move, but probably won't, cited personal finances, family and community ties as reasons they will stay in place.

As this writer said, they can talk a big game but reality keeps them living in the good ol' U.S. of A.

Precisely this. The media keep telling these people Trump is LITERALLY HITLER, and a lot of them are buying it.

Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen X Responds as ONLY Gen X Can
Grateful Calvin
As long as they don't go to our cities.

It sure does!

We'll chip in, too.

We'd avoid Amsterdam, though.

Blue states are on track to lose electoral votes after that census, anyway.

The Left can't tolerate that, and they want everyone to be as bitter and mad as they are post-election.

Completely accept them.

The door's open.

And they love communism. It's a perfect fit!

They sure do.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS KAMALA HARRIS VOTERS 2024 ELECTION

