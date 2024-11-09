A 'Slur'? Really?! CNN Panelist Flips Out When Guest Accurately Says 'Transgender Girls' Are BOYS (Watch)

The issue of 'trans girls' -- boys -- playing in girl's sports is not a divisive one. The Left are in the minority on this, and the radical extremists. They have spent years telling us all men are potential rapists, to 'believe all women', and that men are 'toxic.'

Advertisement

They tried to redefine masculinity using nanny impregnating, girlfriend abusing Doug Emhoff and weirdo Tim Walz as examples.

It didn't work, and they lost to Donald Trump by significant margins.

And they haven't learned a darned thing.

Watch as a CNN panel flips out when a guest correctly says 'transgender girls' are boys:

This @CNN clip centers on a fierce dispute over whether calling transgender girls “boys who play in girls’ sports” is a slur. The man who says it isn’t one says that most people are uncomfortable with this and this helped cost Harris this election.

pic.twitter.com/Fo1smbwTgK — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) November 9, 2024

It is not a slur.

It's fact.

People need to stop acting like this is a language request and responding with the Trump card.



“Sorry, I don’t believe in your religion, I will be referring to humans by their biology, you can call people whatever your faith demands, but that’s not my religion”. — Some Person (@a69774) November 9, 2024

Bingo.

Notice how the host’s DEI empathy session ultimately prevents any coherent discussion of the issue from taking place. — Rational Thinker 69 (@Rationalist69) November 9, 2024

By design.

He could have at least let him get his point out. ‘I’m not gonna let you call them boys’ - when will they realize that it’s not about LETTING. They do not get to control the way other people speak. They will call them boys if they feel they are boys. Whether he likes it or not. — Male Exclusionary Radical Feminist 💚🤍💜 (@itsmerfornothin) November 9, 2024

But if he gets his point out, someone may hear it and realize it makes sense. And they can't tolerate that.

That is ridiculous. We play sports with our bodies, not our inner feelings and souls. Male bodies are different to females, especially after puberty. Limbs are longer. Hands and feet, bigger. Heart and lungs, bigger. Pelvis in a different shape that facilitates speed. Males have… — Alex Smith (@AlexSmith90014) November 9, 2024

All of this. This writer, a woman, has three sons. Two of them are significantly taller than her, stronger than her, and faster than her.

The point is that they ARE boys. When Mr. Girl plays against Miss Girl, she - not he - might end up in the ER. However Woke these TV celebs are, nature is not Woke. Or PC. And the rest of us have had enough of Woke, PC, and Crazy. — Denyse O'Leary (@itsdesign) November 9, 2024

It's dangerous to girls. And the Left doesn't care.

The “slur” was the word boy. 🤦🏻‍♀️ This is an 85/15 issue, they are on the wrong side of 85% of Americans on this, there is one person on the panel talking about it, and he’s berated in this unhinged way for saying what everyone except this sliver of people knows. https://t.co/Tu0CVyPjut — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 9, 2024

They really are in the minority, and it might be more 90/10 or 95/5.

Who was the hysterical sissy throwing the tantrum?



I want to have a good laugh with his wife’s boyfriend. https://t.co/YHKJ9DweAD — RBe (@RBPundit) November 9, 2024

Advertisement

Oof.

Also, LOL.

The total refusal to understand how everyday Americans think about the trans issue …. the condescending “transphobia” insult. Dems better buckle up and get ready to lose every election for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/YkVn0ffx87 — Kaylee McGhee White (@KayleeDMcGhee) November 9, 2024

YUP.

And we're fine with this.

It is BOYS in girls sports. And we don’t want it because it’s not fair. Men clearly have a physical advantage over women.



Come at me. Idc. https://t.co/6JVktER3up — CoffeeBlackMD (@CoffeeBlackMD) November 9, 2024

Not only is it not fair, it's not safe.

Think about this: the guy screaming that calling boys boys is a 'slur' is completely fine with girls getting injured playing sports.

In his world, bad words are more offensive than brain damage and paralysis.