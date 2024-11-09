Commence Operation De-Woking! Politico Reports Who Trump Might Fire Like It's a Bad...
Justice Is Coming: Ron DeSantis Orders Investigation Into FEMA's Disaster Relief Discrimin...
Flashback: Here's What President Biden Called 'Disinformation and Lies' Just 1 Month Ago
VIP
Tim Walz Can't Understand Why So Many Voters 'Wound Up Choosing the Other...
'Tis the Season to NOT Be Jolly! Joy Reid Tells Lefties to Shun...
James Carville Traces Kamala Harris' Massive Election Defeat Back to 'The View'
Bill Maher Tells Loser Democrats 'LOOK in the Mirror!' Let's See If They...
Dragged Out Race: Here's a List of Things Faster than Arizona Counting Ballots
Harris & Walls: Painters De-Face Building After Kamala's Humiliating Loss to Trump
Cutting Kamala: Rogan Reveals Harris Demanded Editorial Control Over Podcast Interview
Joe Biden's Revenge? Nancy Pelosi Revealed What Really Happened With the Democrat Coup
Disaster Debacle: Whistleblowers Say FEMA Relief Workers Skipped Homes with Trump Signs an...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Alleged 'Journalist' Catherine Rampell Gets Her Knickers in a Bunch After Being Called...

A 'Slur'? Really?! CNN Panelist Flips Out When Guest Accurately Says 'Transgender Girls' Are BOYS (Watch)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on November 09, 2024
ImgFlip

The issue of 'trans girls' -- boys -- playing in girl's sports is not a divisive one. The Left are in the minority on this, and the radical extremists. They have spent years telling us all men are potential rapists, to 'believe all women', and that men are 'toxic.' 

Advertisement

They tried to redefine masculinity using nanny impregnating, girlfriend abusing Doug Emhoff and weirdo Tim Walz as examples.

It didn't work, and they lost to Donald Trump by significant margins.

And they haven't learned a darned thing.

Watch as a CNN panel flips out when a guest correctly says 'transgender girls' are boys:

It is not a slur.

It's fact.

Bingo.

By design. 

Recommended

Commence Operation De-Woking! Politico Reports Who Trump Might Fire Like It's a Bad Thing
Doug P.
Advertisement

But if he gets his point out, someone may hear it and realize it makes sense. And they can't tolerate that.

All of this. This writer, a woman, has three sons. Two of them are significantly taller than her, stronger than her, and faster than her.

It's dangerous to girls. And the Left doesn't care. 

They really are in the minority, and it might be more 90/10 or 95/5.

Advertisement

Oof.

Also, LOL.

YUP.

And we're fine with this.

Not only is it not fair, it's not safe.

Think about this: the guy screaming that calling boys boys is a 'slur' is completely fine with girls getting injured playing sports.

In his world, bad words are more offensive than brain damage and paralysis

Tags: CNN GIRL SPORTS TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMEN TRANS KIDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Commence Operation De-Woking! Politico Reports Who Trump Might Fire Like It's a Bad Thing
Doug P.
Flashback: Here's What President Biden Called 'Disinformation and Lies' Just 1 Month Ago
Doug P.
Justice Is Coming: Ron DeSantis Orders Investigation Into FEMA's Disaster Relief Discrimination
Amy Curtis
James Carville Traces Kamala Harris' Massive Election Defeat Back to 'The View'
Doug P.
'Tis the Season to NOT Be Jolly! Joy Reid Tells Lefties to Shun Trump-Voting Family During the Holidays
Amy Curtis
Bill Maher Tells Loser Democrats 'LOOK in the Mirror!' Let's See If They Listen
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Commence Operation De-Woking! Politico Reports Who Trump Might Fire Like It's a Bad Thing Doug P.
Advertisement