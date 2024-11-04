You Mad, Bro? David Axelrod Whines About X Not Policing 'Disinformation' Now That...
AMERICA LAST: Biden-Harris Administration Brought More Migrants to U.S. Than JOBS in October

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

On November 1, we told you about the terrible October jobs report. In the last month, the Biden-Harris administration created just 12,000 -- yes, 12,000 -- jobs. Economists projected 112,000 jobs would be made and missed the mark. BIGLY. 

Given the history of this administration, this writer would not be surprised if that number were revised down, even into negative territory, in the near future.

But you know what makes those numbers even worse? The fact the Biden-Harris administration, with Kamala as border czar, let more illegal immigrants into the country than jobs they created.

More from Breitbart:

President Joe Biden’s border deputies invited four times more migrants in October than the number of extra jobs created by CEOs, according to data obtained by NewsNation.

Business groups created 12,000 additional jobsin September, amid an economic slowdown at the strike at Boeing. The 12,000 number was one-ninth of the 112,500 new jobs that were expected.

But Biden’s deputies also invited 49,840 more parole migrants to fly or bus into the U.S. for jobs during October. Those legally contested 'parole migrants' are welcomed by the  Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the ports of entry along the border.

This is awful.

Absolutely awful.

We all know why.

They do not.

Not Kamala's supporters, that's for sure.

That word hurts Leftist feelz.

They sure are.

YUP.

It's not Americans.

Absolutely the wrong way.

