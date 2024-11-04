You Mad, Bro? David Axelrod Whines About X Not Policing 'Disinformation' Now That Leftists Don't Run It

Elon Musk buying Twitter was a pivotal moment in social media and -- in this writer's opinion -- may have helped tilt the scales in this presidential election.

The Left has been hysterical and mad ever since they lost a stranglehold on one social media outlet (never mind the fact they still control most of them), and it they reveal their hand every time they complain about mis/disinformation.

Earlier, we told you how David Axelrod is not optimistic about things, and it SHOWS:

It used to be that Twitter at least TRIED to police disinformation. Now its owner TRAFFICS in it, all as he invests hundreds of millions of dollars to elect Trump-- and make himself a power-wielding oligarch. https://t.co/do8iCKWyuO — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 4, 2024

Do you need a tissue, David?

If you disagree with what someone says on X, post about it. If they post incorrect information, write a Community Note or reply/quote them.

The solution to bad/incorrect/unpopular speech is more speech. Not censorship.

"Twitter was great when my team controlled it." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2024

Exactly.

The professional liar has weighed in about disinformation. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 4, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when he does it.

A billionaire with their thumb on the scales?



Wow that’s so unfair. pic.twitter.com/SfYm333vME — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) November 4, 2024

So unfair.

What exactly did he say that is "disinformation?"



You just don't like it now that the actual BS gets called out and proven wrong instead of just the things that you don't like. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) November 4, 2024

'Stuff I don't like' is 'disinformation.'

Now do Jeff Zuckerberg.



And have some cheese with your whine. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 4, 2024

Mmmm. Cheese.

You didn’t have s**t to say when Jack silenced conservative voices. Piss right off with your bulls**t hypocrisy… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 4, 2024

Of course not, because he's okay with censorship. They want censorship.

you mean like the time they kicked the NY post off the site for posting factual information about political corruption ahead of an election?



or when they decatformed innocent felines for being right about covid?



save it, david.



you don't care about disinformation.



you're… https://t.co/Lt0nUVlIdf pic.twitter.com/36pADnBkzJ — el gato malo (@boriquagato) November 4, 2024

That was all fine. Cause David's party was doing it.

He sure did.

"It used to be that Twitter at least TRIED to police disinformation."



I disagree. Now Twitter actually DOES police disinformation: https://t.co/kSBAy4aUtt pic.twitter.com/W93US2QaFb — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) November 4, 2024

It sure does.

Hi David,



I don't see anything false in what @ElonMusk highlighted.



Are you sure you know what disinformation is? https://t.co/3UQb6jnp0e — RBe (@RBPundit) November 4, 2024

He does not.

They do not like the fact that what they’ve done to us for decades could soon be done to them. https://t.co/rOxr1XDqcl — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 4, 2024

They always forget they won't be in charge forever.

Out: Of course we didn’t censor Twitter and now Elon Musk’s business is failing



In: Elon Musk’s business is making too much money after he stopped Twitter from being censored https://t.co/npn6lgfFml — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 4, 2024

Funny how that changed, huh?