Vote Trump. Please. That's It. That's the Headline.

You Mad, Bro? David Axelrod Whines About X Not Policing 'Disinformation' Now That Leftists Don't Run It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 04, 2024
Sam J.

Elon Musk buying Twitter was a pivotal moment in social media and -- in this writer's opinion -- may have helped tilt the scales in this presidential election.

The Left has been hysterical and mad ever since they lost a stranglehold on one social media outlet (never mind the fact they still control most of them), and it they reveal their hand every time they complain about mis/disinformation.

Earlier, we told you how David Axelrod is not optimistic about things, and it SHOWS:

Do you need a tissue, David?

If you disagree with what someone says on X, post about it. If they post incorrect information, write a Community Note or reply/quote them.

The solution to bad/incorrect/unpopular speech is more speech. Not censorship.

Exactly.

It's (D)ifferent when he does it.

So unfair.

MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests
Grateful Calvin
'Stuff I don't like' is 'disinformation.'

Mmmm. Cheese.

Of course not, because he's okay with censorship. They want censorship.

That was all fine. Cause David's party was doing it.

He sure did.

It sure does.

He does not.

They always forget they won't be in charge forever.

Funny how that changed, huh?

