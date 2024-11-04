This Is YOUR PARTY: Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Reminder It's the LEFT Who Riot When They Lose

Remember when Alyssa Farah Griffin was a Republican? Good times. But now she's all in for the Democrats, because ORANGE MAN BAD.

She seems to have forgotten which party's supporters riot and burn down cities and throw temper tantrums when they don't get their way.

Earlier we told you about how downtown Washington D.C. businesses are boarding up because of Kamala Harris' joyful, peaceful supporters.

We all know why they're doing that.

Except for Alyssa.

I remember when we didn’t need to board up Washington, DC because of Presidential election. I hope we get back to that America. https://t.co/jfDHirzKbs — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) November 4, 2024

She locked replies. How brave.

We fundamentally agree. It shouldn't happen. But it happens because the Democratic Party's supporters riot and burn stuff to the ground. And, unlike the January 6 crew, they don't face prison.

Don't worry though, the quotes set her straight:

I remember when leftists weren't so bat s**t insane, too, Alyssa. https://t.co/biHNyZCCyt — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 4, 2024

So do we.

Alyssa, it’s not Trump supporters they are worried about… https://t.co/XeVjL4SVxE — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) November 4, 2024

Nope.

Talk to your leftist friends then. https://t.co/DzlxGTQKNI — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) November 4, 2024

Yeah. Tell them to knock it off.

Who attacks private businesses when they lose, Alyssa? https://t.co/t9INrbEk2q — RBe (@RBPundit) November 4, 2024

The Left.

Yeah, WHO does that, Alyssa?

It wasn’t Trump supporters in 2016 & it won’t be now. https://t.co/d8nfyrYPBA pic.twitter.com/eOuKj7lZ0z — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 4, 2024

NOPE.

I wonder which side will be violent in DC. It's a real enigma. https://t.co/dlufO6X1kj — Disinformation Expert Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) November 4, 2024

Total mystery. We may never figure it out.

Lived in DC for 6 years. This was always due to the left not the right. Always. She knows this. She isn’t stupid in private but is in public it seems. https://t.co/KV2hB7EWrf — GarbageAI (@districtai) November 4, 2024

Gotta keep the grift going.

perhaps the legacy media ought to cease spreading false information that incites fear and leads to rioting among Democrats? 🤔 https://t.co/ST6dNX0vBk — Mandy ✝ (@SpringSteps) November 4, 2024

That would be a welcome change.

Totally.

She doesn't allow replies. I wonder why.



These are YOUR people @Alyssafarah. You people support, condone, promote violence. https://t.co/brB0PbE50c pic.twitter.com/xmzdjStlZ3 — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 4, 2024

They sure do.

If only the left wasn't so violent... https://t.co/1uSY39yoP3 — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) November 4, 2024

If only.

Yes, I’m sure they are terrified of the 3% of Trump voters that live in DC. https://t.co/3g7B1cVHq2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 4, 2024

That's gotta be it, surely.

Maybe “The View” can stop lying to people so they don’t think they’re victims, Lisa. https://t.co/D8SjYc9lbA — SI, Sector 7G (@cromulent_word) November 4, 2024

Exactly this.