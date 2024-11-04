VIP
Go Vote and Keep the Faith
WATCH: Former VP Candidate Nicole Shanahan Shares Inspiring 'Unity 2024' Ad
PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her...
Professor Says to Remember January 6 in the Voting Booth
This Is a Problem Unique to YOU, Dear! Watch Stormy Daniels Say We...
VIP
Thoughts from a Mom Whose Daughter Was Mere Yards from a Mass Shooting...
Catherine Herridge: Doesn't Hung Cao Deserve Equal Time After an SNL Skit With...
Guy Who Lives in Mansion on Martha's Vineyard Wonders If Donald Trump Has...
'I'm Worried About the Country's Future': CNN Contributor Scott Jennings on Why He's...
You Mad, Bro? David Axelrod Whines About X Not Policing 'Disinformation' Now That...
Dem Sen. Chris Coons Sets the Narrative for Pa. Not Having Results Tuesday...
The NY Times Grapples with the Monster it Created as Tech Employees Demand...
Matthew Marsden Has a LOT to Spill About Hollywood
AMERICA LAST: Biden-Harris Administration Brought More Migrants to U.S. Than JOBS in Octob...

This Is YOUR PARTY: Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Reminder It's the LEFT Who Riot When They Lose

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 04, 2024
Townhall Media

Remember when Alyssa Farah Griffin was a Republican? Good times. But now she's all in for the Democrats, because ORANGE MAN BAD.

She seems to have forgotten which party's supporters riot and burn down cities and throw temper tantrums when they don't get their way.

Advertisement

Earlier we told you about how downtown Washington D.C. businesses are boarding up because of Kamala Harris' joyful, peaceful supporters.

We all know why they're doing that.

Except for Alyssa.

She locked replies. How brave.

We fundamentally agree. It shouldn't happen. But it happens because the Democratic Party's supporters riot and burn stuff to the ground. And, unlike the January 6 crew, they don't face prison.

Don't worry though, the quotes set her straight:

So do we.

Nope.

Yeah. Tell them to knock it off.

Recommended

PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her Entire Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Left.

Yeah, WHO does that, Alyssa?

NOPE.

Total mystery. We may never figure it out.

Gotta keep the grift going.

That would be a welcome change.

Advertisement

Totally.

They sure do.

If only.

That's gotta be it, surely.

Exactly this.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS RIOTERS RIOTS THE VIEW WASHINGTON D.C. 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her Entire Campaign
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Former VP Candidate Nicole Shanahan Shares Inspiring 'Unity 2024' Ad
Amy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests
Grateful Calvin
Professor Says to Remember January 6 in the Voting Booth
Brett T.
Catherine Herridge: Doesn't Hung Cao Deserve Equal Time After an SNL Skit With HIS Opponent?
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her Entire Campaign Grateful Calvin
Advertisement