Downtown D.C. Prepares for Mostly Peaceful Protests From Joyful Kamala Supporters

We're 36 hours from the end of the election, and businesses in downtown Washington, D.C. seem to know which way the wind is blowing:

What downtown DC looks like 36 hours away from the first election results coming out. pic.twitter.com/1JsF18I9wx — Gregory Butcher (@GregButcher_) November 4, 2024

To this writer, it seems these businesses know Kamala Harris is going to lose. Why else would they board up?

They're definitely not boarded up because of those evil MAGA Republicans the Left likes to say are a threat to democracy. MAGA Republicans don't do that, no matter how often the Left says we're 'domestic terrorists.'

🎵It's beginning to look a lot like liberal riot season🎶

🎶Everywhere you go.🎵 — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 4, 2024

Okay, that's pretty good.

Right. So let’s remember riots in D.C. during President Trump’s inauguration. They were violent, property was destroyed and police were injured.



There were no talks of insurrection and treason, while Dems/media stoked anger w/Russia collusion lies.pic.twitter.com/d8yQdxqSzU — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) November 4, 2024

We remember.

I care about this as much as DC cared about what happened in WNC when the hurricane hit. — Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) November 4, 2024

That is to say, not at all.

Smart move.

do they think Republicans will destroy businesses in cities, towns of America? — LakeCrazy™ 🇺🇸 ⚖️ 🎶 🩺 (@Lakecrazy) November 4, 2024

They do not think this.

They know Leftists will.

They remember 2016. — rusty stonelake (@collectorgrid) November 4, 2024

YUP.

Nothing says a GOP win like boarded up buildings. — Calmer than you are (@1100RS) November 4, 2024

Truth.

Isn't this where the peaceful Democrats live? — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) November 4, 2024

SO MUCH JOY.

Despite claims that "cities are safe," "crime is down," and "no one has defunded the police," the people here are showing by their actions that they no longer think city governments can protect them from crime. — Mike Englund (@MikeEnglund2) November 4, 2024

BINGO.

I’m at Lowe’s and they have a great selection of Election Decorations right now. https://t.co/qXvDk3XZNI pic.twitter.com/hL1MfPly8E — Magills (@magills_) November 4, 2024

Riot season snuck up on us. We have to take our Halloween decorations down.

I really miss the era where people did not do this: https://t.co/bQBFd7bv0i — Elan (@engele) November 4, 2024

So do we.

It’s a sad state we’re in where we’ve normalized boarding up our businesses and homes because one specific group of people can’t tolerate when they don’t get their way … https://t.co/Ut9TOeBzGr — Conscious Observer (@Revolution_Eyez) November 4, 2024

It really is.

But the Left has rewarded their little foot soldiers for years, so we get even more of that behavior.

Things that shouldn't be normal: this https://t.co/sefMSdUS9r — Billy Binion (@billybinion) November 4, 2024

We agree.

They are getting ready for the sharing of the joy. https://t.co/R9Mxc8FXr0 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 4, 2024

Fiery, looting, brick-hurling joy.

Amazing to see a 90% Democrat city so worried about what Democratic voters might do if Democrats lose. https://t.co/z8VTUnh0mJ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 4, 2024

It really is.