Downtown D.C. Prepares for Mostly Peaceful Protests From Joyful Kamala Supporters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 04, 2024
Twitchy

We're 36 hours from the end of the election, and businesses in downtown Washington, D.C. seem to know which way the wind is blowing:

To this writer, it seems these businesses know Kamala Harris is going to lose. Why else would they board up?

They're definitely not boarded up because of those evil MAGA Republicans the Left likes to say are a threat to democracy. MAGA Republicans don't do that, no matter how often the Left says we're 'domestic terrorists.'

Okay, that's pretty good.

We remember.

That is to say, not at all.

Smart move.

Grateful Calvin
They do not think this.

They know Leftists will.

YUP.

Truth.

SO MUCH JOY.

BINGO.

Riot season snuck up on us. We have to take our Halloween decorations down.

So do we.

It really is.

But the Left has rewarded their little foot soldiers for years, so we get even more of that behavior.

We agree.

Fiery, looting, brick-hurling joy.

It really is.

