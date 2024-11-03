'She Has a Plan': Kamala Harris Surrogate Mark Kelly Stumbles Trying to Spin Her Economy (WATCH)

Kamala Harris owns the economy. She has praised Bidenomics as working, was the tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act (which was just a watered-down Green New Deal), and has done nothing while VP to make the economic situation better for Americans (but swears up and down she'll fix it come January).

We told you earlier she's the 'no comment' candidate, and this isn't going to help dispel that notion:

Top Kamala Surrogate Mark Kelly gets absolutely GRILLED with the brutal facts about Kamala's horrendous economy.



Kelly's response: "She has a plan."



Sorry, Mark. Voters aren't giving Kamala a promotion for her failures. They're sending her back to San Francisco! pic.twitter.com/J2WZpN9S8Q — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2024

Oof.

It is amazing to watch them twist. You can see more and more of them on these shows almost cringing at that they have to claim for Kamala, knowing it is BS. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) November 3, 2024

They've got nothing.

“Top Kamala Surrogate Mark Kelly gets absolutely GRILLED with the brutal facts about Kamala's horrendous economy.

Kelly's response: "She has a plan."

The Harris plan her last 4 years in office. pic.twitter.com/6R4yntpBYr — joe miller (@joemill37087868) November 3, 2024

Those numbers are brutal.

You have to vote for her to see what’s in the plan? We’re not falling for that trick again. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) November 3, 2024

No, we're not.

The Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Administration was the worst private sector jobs administration in modern history.



Government jobs just means stealing from Peter to pay Paul. — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) November 3, 2024

12,000 jobs in October. Abysmal numbers.

It is used to be it’s the economy…https://t.co/RacwF4VgD4 — George M. Nicholas (@GeogeM3) November 3, 2024

It's always the economy.

She has a plan, we just don’t know what it is. What I do know is that there is NO plan to secure the border. 1A and 2A will be struck down. We will be a society under Marxist communist rulers. — Diane Parmenter (@buckcherry51) November 3, 2024

Bingo.

They keep saying she has a plan. Yeah, but it's a plan that hurts Americans. She also has a past and a history of saying and doing things that harm our country & she will do it on steroids if she wins. VOTE for Trump! Make the effort, it's well worth it. — AmericanWoman2022 🇺🇸 (@Woman28American) November 3, 2024

We know her record. We know what she's said in the past.

And her values have not changed.

Senator Kelly, if she has a plan why didn’t she do anything the last 4 years? The only plan I see is her thumb on the scale with DC bureaucrats giving false job numbers reports and then later issuing corrections on Friday nights in the dark news cycle.#MAGA2024 #VoteRed2024 https://t.co/jAf28p8iul — MAGA MAKE VA RED AGAIN (@MakeVA_RedAgain) November 3, 2024

Keep hammering the fact she didn't do anything for four years.

WHY HASEN'T SHE SPOKE ABOUT HERE PLAN IN DETAIL? BECAUSE SHE IS A LIAR, SHE HAS NO PLAN. https://t.co/LodYCCYvjt — citosquilt8 (@citosquilt8) November 3, 2024

She has a plan. She just doesn't want us to know what it is.

Why aren't their lies ever challenged? https://t.co/V2gY8YzIVf — Trump Hardcore (@navyChiefalways) November 3, 2024

We all know why.

They have been saying she has a plan for months! You know what she never talks about?? Her plan or any of its details! She normally bashes Trump then says she wants to inspire and aspire to inspire others with inspiration! Because only then are we really being inspirational! https://t.co/kV8HOUqk2x pic.twitter.com/X6ehxeoN63 — David Culbreth (@OffWrestPrinc) November 3, 2024

Nailed the word salad.

Sure. She has a nonexistent plan that she can't explain or show to the American people. Sounds like Kamala will be great on the economy. https://t.co/T5JrEYWFmp — Leapingtigers🐅🇺🇸🗽 (@Leapingtigers5) November 3, 2024

So great.