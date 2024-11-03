'She Has a Plan': Kamala Harris Surrogate Mark Kelly Stumbles Trying to Spin Her Economy (WATCH)

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kamala Harris owns the economy. She has praised Bidenomics as working, was the tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act (which was just a watered-down Green New Deal), and has done nothing while VP to make the economic situation better for Americans (but swears up and down she'll fix it come January).

We told you earlier she's the 'no comment' candidate, and this isn't going to help dispel that notion:

Oof.

They've got nothing.

Those numbers are brutal.

No, we're not.

Down Ballot Deep Dive: Ted is 'Cruz-in' Through Texas
Eric V.
12,000 jobs in October. Abysmal numbers.

It's always the economy.

Bingo.

We know her record. We know what she's said in the past.

And her values have not changed.

Keep hammering the fact she didn't do anything for four years.

She has a plan. She just doesn't want us to know what it is.

We all know why.

Nailed the word salad.

So great.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ECONOMICS ECONOMY KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

