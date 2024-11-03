NO COMMENT Candidate: Kamala Harris Has Been TIGHT-LIPPED About Her Platform and It May Cost Her

There has been a very clear pattern from the Kamala Harris campaign since she became the nominee: her policy positions have been intentionally vague and when they're not vague, they're a clear flip-flop from her previous ones.

See gun control, fracking, Israel for examples.

Largely, Kamala Harris has avoided answering questions about her policies in detail and the media have let her skate.

It may bite her in the rear end:

New: Harris is the "no comment" candidate — purposely and strategically—calculating it's safer to be vague on some policies than hit as a flip-flopper or left-winger.



We asked about over 12 of her past stances the past 2 months.



The no comment list:https://t.co/AeYlbC1YUf pic.twitter.com/Icu5aDf3rG — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 3, 2024

More from Axios:



One thing is clear about Vice President Harris' intent to stick to her old liberal views or govern with new centrist thinking: She doesn't want voters to know. Why it matters: Harris is the 'no comment' candidate — purposely and strategically. She has calculated that it's safer to be vague on policy matters than lampooned as a flip-flopper or left-winger.

Zoom in: Harris and her staff have refused to detail her position on more than a dozen of her previous stances the past three months in response to questions by Axios. The response to those inquiries: No comment. This makes her actual governing plans a mystery even to many Democrats — given her past liberal record and current promise to govern from the middle.

Her promise to 'govern in the middle' should be taken with a HUGE grain of salt because we have zero reason to trust her. She ran to the Left of Bernie Sanders in 2020 and was the most Left-wing Senator.

She will govern from the HARD LEFT.

If she wins, this will be seen as shrewd, thread-the-needle politics.



But if she loses, she and her team will be blamed for leaving voters foggy about her true views and self.



And President Biden will be blamed for backing a candidate with such a liberal track record. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 3, 2024

Oh, there's the media laying the groundwork to blame Joe Biden. Again.

In addition to our past pieces, we asked about these stances. We didn’t get a response:

Reparations

Sanctuary cities

Voting rights for all former prisoners

refugee protection for climate refugees

protections for 30% of US land and sea

climate enjoys in major US embassies — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 3, 2024

This writer can tell you exactly what her positions are:

Reparations = supports them.

Sanctuary cities = supports them.

Voting rights for former prisoners = supports them.

Refugee protection for climate refugees = supports it.

Protections for 30% of US land and sea = supports it.

Climate (we assume he meant envoys) in major embassies = supports them.

If this writer -- with degrees in English and nursing -- can see this, surely the media can.

Despite the dodges, Harris has stated some of her policy priorities — namely to boost security on the border, put more limitations on asylum, and bring down the costs of food and housing.



She also has made clear that she no longer supports some of her past progressive positions… — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 3, 2024

Has she made it clear? Doubtful.

Still, Harris' limited public policy agenda has lots of overlap with Biden Build Back Better proposals that didn't make their way through Congress.



Current and former Biden aides have noted that Harris' plan to expand the housing supply by millions of units is similar, for ex. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 3, 2024

Even if Kamala wins, most projections show the GOP holding the House and regaining the Senate, so her agenda is D.O.A.

Harris also has zeroed in on addressing the high costs for people in the "sandwich generation" — those with obligations to children and aging parents.



In May, Biden's WH started a similar "sandwich generation" push as he was running for re-election.https://t.co/dQnSH8GzF7 pic.twitter.com/AonZUoc6ga — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 3, 2024

'Zeroed in'? She said she'd enact price controls. Even CNN dragged her for it.

It wasn’t just to us either.

Harris’ team declined to comment to @KFILE about her past support for



Federal prisoners and detained immigrants obtaining taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries.

An open-ended pledge to "end" immigration detention.https://t.co/vaByBiPpfK — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 3, 2024

The fact she's avoiding the friendly media speaks volumes.