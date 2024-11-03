The Force Is With Him: Navy Helicopter Pilot Sports OUTSTANDING Star Wars-Related Mission...
NO COMMENT Candidate: Kamala Harris Has Been TIGHT-LIPPED About Her Platform and It May Cost Her

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

There has been a very clear pattern from the Kamala Harris campaign since she became the nominee: her policy positions have been intentionally vague and when they're not vague, they're a clear flip-flop from her previous ones.

See gun control, fracking, Israel for examples.

Largely, Kamala Harris has avoided answering questions about her policies in detail and the media have let her skate.

It may bite her in the rear end:

More from Axios:


One thing is clear about Vice President Harris' intent to stick to her old liberal views or govern with new centrist thinking: She doesn't want voters to know.

Why it matters: Harris is the 'no comment' candidate — purposely and strategically. She has calculated that it's safer to be vague on policy matters than lampooned as a flip-flopper or left-winger.


Zoom in: Harris and her staff have refused to detail her position on more than a dozen of her previous stances the past three months in response to questions by Axios. The response to those inquiries: No comment.

  • This makes her actual governing plans a mystery even to many Democrats — given her past liberal record and current promise to govern from the middle.

Her promise to 'govern in the middle' should be taken with a HUGE grain of salt because we have zero reason to trust her. She ran to the Left of Bernie Sanders in 2020 and was the most Left-wing Senator.

She will govern from the HARD LEFT.

Oh, there's the media laying the groundwork to blame Joe Biden. Again.

This writer can tell you exactly what her positions are:

Reparations = supports them.

Sanctuary cities = supports them.

Voting rights for former prisoners = supports them.

Refugee protection for climate refugees = supports it.

Protections for 30% of US land and sea = supports it.

Climate (we assume he meant envoys) in major embassies = supports them.

If this writer -- with degrees in English and nursing -- can see this, surely the media can.

Has she made it clear? Doubtful.

Even if Kamala wins, most projections show the GOP holding the House and regaining the Senate, so her agenda is D.O.A.

'Zeroed in'? She said she'd enact price controls. Even CNN dragged her for it.

The fact she's avoiding the friendly media speaks volumes.

