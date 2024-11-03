'Sopranos' Actress Drea de Matteo: 'Half of Hollywood Is Voting for Trump'
Elections Have Consequences: Harris Supporter Freaks Out Over Mailer Saying She'll House Migrant Family

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 03, 2024
ImgFlip

The Left always thinks they are above the rules they want to ruthlessly enforce on others. It's why during COVID normal people couldn't have funerals or weddings or graduations. We were told not to celebrate the holidays together, and to follow arrows at the grocery store lest we be labeled 'grandma killers.'

But the Left? They could have BLM riots and protest Donald Trump and celebrate their birthday at the French Laundry (looking at you, Gavin Newsom).

They never, ever think their rules will come back to bite them on the butt. So when those rules do -- like getting canceled for saying racist and homophobic things -- they whine and play the vicitm.

They could just try not being hypocrites, but that hasn't occured to them.

So it's hilarious to watch Lefties freak out about this:

Oh, you mean those rules were only for red state Americans?

Got it.

The tolerant, loving white Leftists in Martha's Vineyard could not deport the illegals fast enough.

As always.

It's their chance to show us racist, mean conservatives how generous and loving and tolerant they are.

Why would they pass on that?

Oh, because it's all BS.

Your vote has consequences.

Bingo.

Exactly.

It really is.

We'd like to applaud you.

Reality bites. Hard.

Of course.

It really is.

And a little racist.

The fact she ran to the media and called this a 'scare tactic' kinda gives away the game: she just admitted she's uncomfortable with illegal immigrants.

But will vote for the candidate who will let millions into the country.

