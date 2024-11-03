Elections Have Consequences: Harris Supporter Freaks Out Over Mailer Saying She'll House Migrant Family

The Left always thinks they are above the rules they want to ruthlessly enforce on others. It's why during COVID normal people couldn't have funerals or weddings or graduations. We were told not to celebrate the holidays together, and to follow arrows at the grocery store lest we be labeled 'grandma killers.'

Advertisement

But the Left? They could have BLM riots and protest Donald Trump and celebrate their birthday at the French Laundry (looking at you, Gavin Newsom).

They never, ever think their rules will come back to bite them on the butt. So when those rules do -- like getting canceled for saying racist and homophobic things -- they whine and play the vicitm.

They could just try not being hypocrites, but that hasn't occured to them.

So it's hilarious to watch Lefties freak out about this:

HAHAHAHAHAHA



Rich whites with Harris signs are terrified after receiving letters thanking them for accepting "to house a migrant family" pic.twitter.com/mKMkhCGRbp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 3, 2024

Oh, you mean those rules were only for red state Americans?

Got it.

Same as the libs in Martha's Vineyard. They want wide open borders, but they also want all the people that don't want illegals here to be the ones burdened with them. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 3, 2024

The tolerant, loving white Leftists in Martha's Vineyard could not deport the illegals fast enough.

These rich elites love to preach about inclusivity until it's time to put their money where their mouth is — John (@johnEiid) November 3, 2024

As always.

Why would it be a scare tactic?? Wouldn't they feel let down that it wasn't a real? — Frank (@QuiteFranklyTV) November 3, 2024

It's their chance to show us racist, mean conservatives how generous and loving and tolerant they are.

Why would they pass on that?

Oh, because it's all BS.

Why would that scare her? Scared of the policies she’s voting for. — James Michals (@GuyBlank_) November 3, 2024

Your vote has consequences.

Don't vote for Harris if you aren't willing to support illegal immigrants. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 3, 2024

Bingo.

She should be thrilled, start setting up her guest room. https://t.co/ARX59d6HHJ — Apryl Marie (@aprylmarie) November 3, 2024

Exactly.

It really is.

Which one of you did this lmaooooo https://t.co/QKmwBO0fHZ — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 3, 2024

We'd like to applaud you.

They have no problem supporting Harris until their policies become very real. https://t.co/rvo60n9nG3 — Jason Fyk (@JasonFyk) November 3, 2024

Reality bites. Hard.

Progressive/leftists/DEMS are almost ALWAYS virtue-signaling pathological liars. https://t.co/XHBafIrufU — Charles Negy (@CharlesNegy) November 3, 2024

Advertisement

Of course.

Dems made elections ugly and they’re upset when it bites them.



This is hilarious. https://t.co/65rG1rlHgQ — Willes Lee (@WillesLee) November 3, 2024

It really is.

“A scare tactic”



Wait someone explain what’s scary about a migrant family moving into your home?

Seems off color for the left to say such a thing. https://t.co/vHNVblB8ZO — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) November 3, 2024

And a little racist.

The fact she ran to the media and called this a 'scare tactic' kinda gives away the game: she just admitted she's uncomfortable with illegal immigrants.

But will vote for the candidate who will let millions into the country.