COPE and SEETHE: The Hill Laments Elon Musk's Purchase of X Made Him 'Rich' in 'Dangerous Influence'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on November 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Left are really, really sore that they don't have a stranglehold on all forms of social media. Especially for this election. This writer believes Elon Musk owning X has helped changed the trajectory of this presidential race. And the Left's behavior in recent months confirms her theory.

The Left is afraid of free speech and the influence a Right-leaning guy like Musk has. They've made it very clear they intend to go after Elon Musk: the U.K. Labour Party is working with the Democrats to take X offline and silence us.

Here's The Hill complaining about Musk's 'dangerous' influence:

They write:

When Elon Musk closed on what looked like a massive overpay for Twitter, I scoffed along with everyone else. What we all failed to see was the savviness of Musk’s purchase and, more importantly, his true endgame (as much as Musk could be said to have one).  

In terms of bluntly inserting himself into the daily conversation, the value of Twitter, now X, has been priceless. The closest precedent may be the media empire built by William Randolph Hearst — and Musk has been able to do it all with just one little microblogging site.

Cope and seethe.

To the Left, people saying things they don't like is 'dangerous.'

Bingo.

To them, this is a nightmare.

They can't be honest, because then people would ignore them.

They really are.

It is when you hate freedom.

And they hate it.

Exactly. Notice how we never get think pieces on how 'dangerous' it is for George Soros to sink billions into AG/DA races, even though those positions have tremendous power over not only criminal law enforcement but state elections and local government?

They're hypocrites.

Tags: ELON MUSK THE HILL TWITTER 2024 ELECTION

