COPE and SEETHE: The Hill Laments Elon Musk's Purchase of X Made Him 'Rich' in 'Dangerous Influence'

The Left are really, really sore that they don't have a stranglehold on all forms of social media. Especially for this election. This writer believes Elon Musk owning X has helped changed the trajectory of this presidential race. And the Left's behavior in recent months confirms her theory.

The Left is afraid of free speech and the influence a Right-leaning guy like Musk has. They've made it very clear they intend to go after Elon Musk: the U.K. Labour Party is working with the Democrats to take X offline and silence us.

Here's The Hill complaining about Musk's 'dangerous' influence:

"Musk may have overpaid for Twitter, but now he is rich in priceless — and dangerous — influence" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/9KPfFBPBPq — The Hill (@thehill) November 2, 2024

They write:

When Elon Musk closed on what looked like a massive overpay for Twitter, I scoffed along with everyone else. What we all failed to see was the savviness of Musk’s purchase and, more importantly, his true endgame (as much as Musk could be said to have one). In terms of bluntly inserting himself into the daily conversation, the value of Twitter, now X, has been priceless. The closest precedent may be the media empire built by William Randolph Hearst — and Musk has been able to do it all with just one little microblogging site.

Cope and seethe.

I have yet to see the "dangerous" part. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) November 2, 2024

To the Left, people saying things they don't like is 'dangerous.'

Dangerous influence? Dangerous to leftists who have pushed their propaganda unchecked for decades only in the sense of exposing their lies. Cry harder. — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) November 2, 2024

Bingo.

Legacy Media: We can no longer have the Intel Agencies censor the truth on X and we can’t control the narrative. The horror! pic.twitter.com/vytnrY8d8C — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 2, 2024

To them, this is a nightmare.

It’s dangerous when he opposes your political candidate, at least be honest about it, that’s all it is. — Shim (@shim10001) November 2, 2024

They can't be honest, because then people would ignore them.

Letting half the country speak freely again is only dangerous to your brainwashing leftist machine. You’re becoming irrelevant except for our comments. — sarcastic liberal (@Bullyllama) November 2, 2024

They really are.

Freedom is never dangerous — ConservoDad (@ConservoDad) November 2, 2024

It is when you hate freedom.

Only dangerous to the corrupt media and politicians. — Freedom Fighter (@TheDCFreedom) November 2, 2024

And they hate it.

Now do Soros or stfu — marie rich (@rich_marie) November 2, 2024

Exactly. Notice how we never get think pieces on how 'dangerous' it is for George Soros to sink billions into AG/DA races, even though those positions have tremendous power over not only criminal law enforcement but state elections and local government?

They're hypocrites.