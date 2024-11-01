VIP
When Nerves are Frayed ... Study ALL the Data
San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over...
Dairy State Dispatch: Wisconsin Early Voting Data Looks BAD for Kamala Harris Right...
Making Halloween Great Again! Creative Costumes Mirror Trump's Return Journey to the White...
AP Clutches Pearls, Omits Facts As Texas Begins to Ask Hospital Patients Legal...
'Peak Stupidity'! Ariz. AG Investigating Trump's Remark About Liz Cheney As 'Possible Deat...
See If You Can Spot the Difference in How NBC News Covered Jobs...
Did Her Teleprompter Go Out Again? Kamala's Record Starts Skipping at Las Vegas...
Politico Asks If Stacey Abrams Can 'Still Deliver Georgia' (and People Have Questions)
BOOM! Conservative Woman DROPS WaPo Harpy INSISTING Cowering Republican Women Lie About Vo...
WATCH: This Lefty Fever Dream Political Ad Is the CRAZIEST Thing You'll See...
Take the L! Self-Hating RINO Jonah Goldberg's Statement About Pushing Trump/Liz Cheney LIE...
The Wicked Lies of the Propaganda Media: Pure Evil!
Star Wars Author Has Epic Response to Claims That Star Wars Is Progressive

NBC Virginia Affiliate Finds the One VA Resident Affected by Non-Citizen Voter Purge

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 01, 2024
ImgFlip

A couple of days ago, Twitchy told you how SCOTUS handed the state of Virginia a massive win. Virginia removed from the voter rolls 1,600 voters who self-identified as non-citizens. Who cannot vote in our elections.

Advertisement

The Democratic Party -- those tireless defenders of democracy -- fought tooth and nail to keep them on the rolls.

Cause that thing that's totally illegal and never happens sure seems to happen.

The media did their job and spun the law and the ruling into voter suppression, of course.

And the Washington, D.C. NBC affiliate has found a citizen impacted by the purge:

They write:

Shantae Martin clearly remembers the first time she voted, at the insistence of her grandmother. She cast her first ballot for Barack Obama.

A big surprise recently arrived in the mail; a letter from election officials told Martin, 37, her voter registration had been canceled because she’s a noncitizen.

Martin, a lifelong Virginian, was baffled.

'I was confused, to be honest. I was born and raised in Woodbridge, Virginia, so, you’ve got everything about me and now you’re saying that I’m an alien. Why would you let me vote before and not now?' she asked in an interview with News4.

Martin is one of 1,600 Virginians whose voter registration was canceled after Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Aug. 7 ordering election officials to speed up the process of purging noncitizens form voter rolls.

In many cases, the voters were removed because they checked a box or missed checking a box on a DMV form designating them as a noncitizen.

Recommended

San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over Trans Nonsense
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

So Martin messed up a voting form. If she's a citizen, there's a process to remedy this.

The remedy is not keeping other illegal voters on the rolls.

Yes you do.

Not the news. For sure.

That was a mistake, that can be fixed.

Because they want to win, no matter the rules.

And the Left thinks the solution is to never purge anyone from the voter rolls because she made a mistake.

How dare the state enforce its laws!

Advertisement

Exactly.

Totally crazy.

Period.

It sure is.

Donald Trump was right about that.

It's really this simple.

Tags: NBC NBC NEWS VIRGINIA VOTER ID LAWS VOTER SUPPRESSION 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over Trans Nonsense
Amy Curtis
Star Wars Author Has Epic Response to Claims That Star Wars Is Progressive
Aaron Walker
Dairy State Dispatch: Wisconsin Early Voting Data Looks BAD for Kamala Harris Right Now
Amy Curtis
Did Her Teleprompter Go Out Again? Kamala's Record Starts Skipping at Las Vegas Rally (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: This Lefty Fever Dream Political Ad Is the CRAZIEST Thing You'll See All Day
Amy Curtis
AP Clutches Pearls, Omits Facts As Texas Begins to Ask Hospital Patients Legal Immigration Status
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over Trans Nonsense Amy Curtis
Advertisement