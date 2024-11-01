NBC Virginia Affiliate Finds the One VA Resident Affected by Non-Citizen Voter Purge

A couple of days ago, Twitchy told you how SCOTUS handed the state of Virginia a massive win. Virginia removed from the voter rolls 1,600 voters who self-identified as non-citizens. Who cannot vote in our elections.

The Democratic Party -- those tireless defenders of democracy -- fought tooth and nail to keep them on the rolls.

Cause that thing that's totally illegal and never happens sure seems to happen.

The media did their job and spun the law and the ruling into voter suppression, of course.

And the Washington, D.C. NBC affiliate has found a citizen impacted by the purge:

She's one of 1,600 Virginians whose voter registration was canceled after Gov. Youngkin issued an executive order in August. https://t.co/ZWYWfNkt3Y pic.twitter.com/yz17EJCprC — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) October 30, 2024

They write:

Shantae Martin clearly remembers the first time she voted, at the insistence of her grandmother. She cast her first ballot for Barack Obama. A big surprise recently arrived in the mail; a letter from election officials told Martin, 37, her voter registration had been canceled because she’s a noncitizen. Martin, a lifelong Virginian, was baffled. 'I was confused, to be honest. I was born and raised in Woodbridge, Virginia, so, you’ve got everything about me and now you’re saying that I’m an alien. Why would you let me vote before and not now?' she asked in an interview with News4. Martin is one of 1,600 Virginians whose voter registration was canceled after Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Aug. 7 ordering election officials to speed up the process of purging noncitizens form voter rolls. In many cases, the voters were removed because they checked a box or missed checking a box on a DMV form designating them as a noncitizen.

So Martin messed up a voting form. If she's a citizen, there's a process to remedy this.

The remedy is not keeping other illegal voters on the rolls.

You have to fill out your forms properly. — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) October 31, 2024

Yes you do.

You mean a life-long Virginian who is not a citizen and is therefore not legally able to vote? Her vote was "cancelled"?



::pause::



What is exactly that you say you do? Because it's certainly not the news. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 31, 2024

Not the news. For sure.

She identified herself as a non citizen on the form 🤣🤣🤣 — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) October 31, 2024

That was a mistake, that can be fixed.

So?



There is a process, she did not follow it. Why are lefties always trying to change the rules when they lose? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) October 31, 2024

Because they want to win, no matter the rules.

> checks “non citizen” on registration

> complains about it — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) October 31, 2024

And the Left thinks the solution is to never purge anyone from the voter rolls because she made a mistake.

Next time, read the article. She identified as a non citizen on the form. It's not the states fault. — Veritas Vox (@Veritas_Voxx) October 31, 2024

How dare the state enforce its laws!

What rational response do they expect?



You must be a citizen to vote.

If you incorrectly identify yourself as a noncitizen, they have only one logical option. https://t.co/VwELP5Pdry pic.twitter.com/PR4lIe2GSF — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 1, 2024

Exactly.

Hey crazy idea here I know, but people who are unable to answer correctly whether or not they’re a citizen on a yes or no form question shouldn’t be voting.



I know, crazy. https://t.co/qjAvmf4vrd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 31, 2024

Totally crazy.

The first question is not hard. If it's "No" you can't vote. Period. https://t.co/viHbJndvVP pic.twitter.com/MmIpGBKMJ6 — Random Guy is Garbage (@NotNJ_Taxman) October 31, 2024

Period.

This is what it looks like to have a press that is the enemy of the people. https://t.co/QPygQMhM0g — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) November 1, 2024

It sure is.

Donald Trump was right about that.

These people said they were non-citizens and then refused repeated attempts by the state to let the correct their registrations.



You cannot vote if you say you're a non-citizen. https://t.co/Nf82pKSQFx — Matt Cover (@MattCover) October 31, 2024

It's really this simple.