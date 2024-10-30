AP Propagandists Do Their Thing With SCOTUS Ruling About Va. Removing Noncitizen Voter Registrations

Election Interference: ‘AllVote’ Sends Fake Texts Telling People They Already Voted
Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on October 30, 2024
Screenshotted meme

A federal judge recently blocked Virginia from removing noncitizens from the state's voter rolls. The issue quickly ended up at the Supreme Court, and the previous ruling was halted and now self-described noncitizens are being removed just a few days before the election. The Left and their media pals like to mock claims that noncitizens sometimes vote, but many of them nevertheless are upset by this ruling (go figure). 

Advertisement

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is celebrating it:

This issue was entirely about noncitizens being removed from voter rolls. 

The Associated Press was, however, not in any hurry to get to that major point:

"Purge"? Please.

It wouldn't have been too difficult for the AP to include "noncitizens" in their headline but they didn't, and everybody knows why.

"Sack of suckage" perfectly encapsulates much of the media, and certainly the AP.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday left in place Virginia’s purge voter registrations that the state says is aimed at stopping people who are not U.S. citizens from voting. 

One Virginian, whose registration was canceled despite living in the state her entire life, called the purge “a very bad October surprise.” 

The high court, over the dissents of the three liberal justices, granted an emergency appeal from Virginia’s Republican administration led by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The court provided no rationale for its action, which is typical in emergency appeals. 

What's equally disturbing is that there are three members of the U.S. Supreme Court who seem to have no problem with noncitizens being registered as voters.

More misleading crap from the AP? We couldn't be less shocked.

The AP puts Pravda and North Korean state media to shame.

