AP Propagandists Do Their Thing With SCOTUS Ruling About Va. Removing Noncitizen Voter Registrations

A federal judge recently blocked Virginia from removing noncitizens from the state's voter rolls. The issue quickly ended up at the Supreme Court, and the previous ruling was halted and now self-described noncitizens are being removed just a few days before the election. The Left and their media pals like to mock claims that noncitizens sometimes vote, but many of them nevertheless are upset by this ruling (go figure).

Advertisement

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is celebrating it:

This is a victory for commonsense and fairness in our elections in Virginia and America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2g2zSO2vVI — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 30, 2024

This issue was entirely about noncitizens being removed from voter rolls.

The Associated Press was, however, not in any hurry to get to that major point:

BREAKING: The Supreme Court allows Virginia to resume its purge of voter registrations. https://t.co/ENk5k4LMHb — The Associated Press (@AP) October 30, 2024

"Purge"? Please.

It wouldn't have been too difficult for the AP to include "noncitizens" in their headline but they didn't, and everybody knows why.

AP is just a sack of suckage.



Virginia is not purging voters, they removed non-citizens that's it. https://t.co/Uhz7dZqKrD — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 30, 2024

"Sack of suckage" perfectly encapsulates much of the media, and certainly the AP.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday left in place Virginia’s purge voter registrations that the state says is aimed at stopping people who are not U.S. citizens from voting. One Virginian, whose registration was canceled despite living in the state her entire life, called the purge “a very bad October surprise.” The high court, over the dissents of the three liberal justices, granted an emergency appeal from Virginia’s Republican administration led by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The court provided no rationale for its action, which is typical in emergency appeals.

What's equally disturbing is that there are three members of the U.S. Supreme Court who seem to have no problem with noncitizens being registered as voters.

Non-citizens.



People not supposed to be on the rolls in the first place — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 30, 2024

This isn’t true. Virginia is not being allowed to ‘purge’ its voter rolls. It is being allowed to individually remove self-identified noncitizens from the rolls. Purging is still prohibited this close to the election. — @amuse (@amuse) October 30, 2024

More misleading crap from the AP? We couldn't be less shocked.

Nice try, hacks. They’re removing self-identifying, non-citizens from the rolls.



Whereas Kamala/Biden’s DOJ sued the state to keep illegals on the rolls. They wanted illegals to vote.



LFG, VA! — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 30, 2024

The AP puts Pravda and North Korean state media to shame.