See If You Can Spot the Difference in How NBC News Covered Jobs Reports Under Trump Versus Harris

Earlier today, we told you about the horrible jobs numbers for October. The economy added just 12,000 jobs.

No, that's not a typo: 12,000. That's it. That's the jobs report. There's not good way to spin it, even though the media are trying.

As this writer said earlier, if a Republican were occupying the White House, this would be a five-alarm fire. Instead, they're chalking it up to the hurricanes and strikes and any other excuse.

But we can still imagine the headlines. Actually, we don't have to imagine. We can just look at how NBC News covered jobs reports under Trump versus this one. There's a difference.

It's subtle, so you really have to look, but we're sure you can spot it:

NBC in 2020: Trump adds just 661,000 jobs. Very bad for the economy.



NBC in 2024: Biden-Harris add just 12,000 jobs. But don’t worry, it was because of temporary factors.



You don’t despise the liberal media enough. pic.twitter.com/2B2xjKG1mg — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) November 1, 2024

Did you catch it?

Not matter how much you hate NBC it isn't enough. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 1, 2024

We really don't despise them enough.

What NBC said is very manipulative.



All factors are ultimately temporary. — TwittsEnd ™ (@twittsend) November 1, 2024

This is an understatement.

People wonder why there is no trust in Mainstream Media. If very few companies own the news, it will never be trusted. — Affiliatehelp (@Affiliatehelp) November 1, 2024

Jeff Bezos is right.

Just propagandists pushing a narrative. — Nick Polce (@polce_nick) November 1, 2024

That's all they are.

Perhaps no better example of corrupt media bias.



12,000 new jobs, is probably a fake. The number will be downgraded to ZERO new jobs added, after the election. — FeedBackFreddy 🇺🇸 (@FeedBackFreddy) November 1, 2024

This writer predicts a revision into negative job growth.

I can't despise the mainstream propaganda outlets any more, Tom. They need to be publicly mocked and ridiculed until they cease operations. — MrFeduppp (@MrFeduppp) November 1, 2024

We're okay with this.

@NBCNews has no credibility with the American people. It’s a Democrat mouthpiece and nothing more. @comcast knows it but they do nothing. — InductionFTW (@inductionftw) November 1, 2024

Zero credibility.

Jesus. They don’t even try to hide it anymore.

You truly cannot despise these people enough. @NBCNews https://t.co/rUxVqBKeLN — Walmart Fan Finder (@UncFinder) November 1, 2024

It's right out there in the open.

It's just incredible how even after the numbers come in that they still support Harris when they can see with their own eyes the damage that they've done to our country.



It's Jaw dropping knowing that even after this that they still cover for her. https://t.co/Ro5g1gjjkc — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) November 1, 2024

Really incredible.

They actually tried to blame a recent strike, that probably wasn't even included in the jobs numbers; because it just happened. Pathetic. https://t.co/5Ie2RL2EGI — Question Everything 🇺🇸 (@No__Fear__) November 1, 2024

Pathetic doesn't begin to describe it.

They're laughing at us all https://t.co/ZvOz29PRw1 — Kirk High-Land (@KirkHighland) November 1, 2024

They think we're stupid.

How do these people look at themselves in the mirror?

Do they have even a shred of self-respect?

This is "1984 Ministry of Truth" level lying. https://t.co/QOAJAYvUWv — Sam Alexander (@TiredOldManinAL) November 1, 2024

They are good little propagandists, so they think this is their job.

And once more for the people in the back:

You can't hate the media enough https://t.co/dlzi8Hk4qI — 🇺🇸THE Original Mr. Johnson 🇺🇲🐊 (@brandenj1972) November 1, 2024

We really can't.