See If You Can Spot the Difference in How NBC News Covered Jobs Reports Under Trump Versus Harris

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 01, 2024
Journalism meme

Earlier today, we told you about the horrible jobs numbers for October. The economy added just 12,000 jobs.

No, that's not a typo: 12,000. That's it. That's the jobs report. There's not good way to spin it, even though the media are trying.

As this writer said earlier, if a Republican were occupying the White House, this would be a five-alarm fire. Instead, they're chalking it up to the hurricanes and strikes and any other excuse.

But we can still imagine the headlines. Actually, we don't have to imagine. We can just look at how NBC News covered jobs reports under Trump versus this one. There's a difference.

It's subtle, so you really have to look, but we're sure you can spot it:

Did you catch it?

We really don't despise them enough.

This is an understatement.

Jeff Bezos is right.

That's all they are.

This writer predicts a revision into negative job growth.

We're okay with this.

Zero credibility.

It's right out there in the open.

Really incredible.

Pathetic doesn't begin to describe it.

They think we're stupid.

They are good little propagandists, so they think this is their job.

And once more for the people in the back:

We really can't.

