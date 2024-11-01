YIKES: October Jobs Report Is ABYSMALLY BAD, but the Media Dutifully Carry Water for Harris

Here we told you about the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad jobs report. Only 12,000 jobs were added in October.
🚨BREAKING: Just 12,000 new jobs were added this month.— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 1, 2024
Economists expected 112,000 new jobs. pic.twitter.com/l4GZUBIlqU
Only 12,000.
And given how that number is always revised down a month or two later, this writer wouldn't be surprised if it was negative, frankly.
That won't stop the media from trying to spin, spin, spin this for Kamala Harris, though. In fact, there's no way the media weren't alerted to this report, and the narrative, prior to the news dropping because they all have the exact same talking points.
Check it out:
CNN has already settled on spin for the disaster jobs report:— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 1, 2024
The picture is “muddied” due to stuff pic.twitter.com/0Xz2KvNNz5
'Muddied.'
Take a guess at what that 'stuff' is, while you're at it.
The entirety of the media settled immediately and at the same time on the talking point that the huge jobs miss and downward revisions are resulting from a muddied picture created by hurricanes and strikes.— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 1, 2024
You're to ask no follow-up questions.
Can't ask follow-up questions. People might see the truth then.
But check this out: every single media outlet has the same talking points ready to go. Pay particular attention to the timestamps.
Every outlet. Same exact excuses at the same exact time. https://t.co/vI7kK5qr6c— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 1, 2024
NBC News.
Every outlet. Same exact excuses at the same exact time. https://t.co/sC8EL9VCVk— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 1, 2024
The Hill.
Every outlet. Same exact excuses at the same exact time. https://t.co/TwsuRNiWkD— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 1, 2024
The Washington Post.
Every outlet. Same exact excuses at the same exact time. https://t.co/8xEuWWBN43— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 1, 2024
TWOP is from D.C.
Every outlet. Same exact excuses at the same exact time. https://t.co/QYpJ1JhoI2— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 1, 2024
Another D.C. outlet.
Every outlet. Same exact excuses at the same exact time. https://t.co/5e36ornp4D— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 1, 2024
Axios.
Every outlet. Same exact excuses at the same exact time. https://t.co/7maTidIgc0— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 1, 2024
The Wall Street Journal.
Every outlet. Same exact excuses at the same exact time. https://t.co/ZGADLLh7HW— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 1, 2024
CNN.
By the way, the excuses of the hurricanes that you're seeing the media unquestionably parrot?— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 1, 2024
They come from the government's claims. They're just blindly regurgitating the government's excuses for a bad jobs report.
That's literally what's happening. Zero independent…
Of course there's zero independent analysis and thought, because the media are not independent.
They are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party, and they will do whatever it takes to support and defend the Democrats. To the detriment of Americans.
They would not be so conciliatory if a Republican were in office. This would be a massive, disastrous scandal for any other administration.
