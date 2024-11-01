VIP
Politico's Spin on Joe Rogan's Interview with JD Vance Sums Up Media's Long...
Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up NUKED for Editing Trump Speech to Look...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservative Women Chew Mark Cuban Up and SPIT HIM OUT for Trying...
Robby Starbuck Chalks Up ANOTHER Win: Boeing Announces Dismantling of DEI Department
YOU DON'T SAY! AP Reports White House Altered Biden's 'Garbage' Transcript Over Official...
Take Heed This Halloween Monsters Are Real
VIP
I Listened to JD Vance on Rogan and Came Away Liking Him Even...
Go Drunk KamalaWins Account, You're Home
VIP
Biden Just Says You're Trash, the Media Actually BELIEVE That
Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap
CNN Tries Shenanigans with Byron Donalds but He Puts Them Right Back in...
House COVID Recommends DOJ Charges Against Former NY Gov Andrew Cuomo Over COVID...
Megyn Kelly vs. Glenn Beck: Who Wore the Biden-Inspired Halloween Costume Better? (Trump...
Million Dollar Pledge Giveaways Continue as Elon Musk PAC Lawsuit Sent Packing to...

YIKES: October Jobs Report Is ABYSMALLY BAD, but the Media Dutifully Carry Water for Harris

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 AM on November 01, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Here we told you about the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad jobs report. Only 12,000 jobs were added in October.

Advertisement

Only 12,000.

And given how that number is always revised down a month or two later, this writer wouldn't be surprised if it was negative, frankly.

That won't stop the media from trying to spin, spin, spin this for Kamala Harris, though. In fact, there's no way the media weren't alerted to this report, and the narrative, prior to the news dropping because they all have the exact same talking points.

Check it out:

'Muddied.'

Take a guess at what that 'stuff' is, while you're at it.

Can't ask follow-up questions. People might see the truth then.

But check this out: every single media outlet has the same talking points ready to go. Pay particular attention to the timestamps.

Recommended

Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up NUKED for Editing Trump Speech to Look Like Liz Cheney Threat
Sam J.
Advertisement

NBC News.

The Hill.

The Washington Post.

TWOP is from D.C.

Another D.C. outlet.

Axios.

The Wall Street Journal.

CNN.

Advertisement

Of course there's zero independent analysis and thought, because the media are not independent.

They are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party, and they will do whatever it takes to support and defend the Democrats. To the detriment of Americans.

They would not be so conciliatory if a Republican were in office. This would be a massive, disastrous scandal for any other administration. 

Tags: ECONOMICS ECONOMY JOBS JOBS REPORT KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up NUKED for Editing Trump Speech to Look Like Liz Cheney Threat
Sam J.
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservative Women Chew Mark Cuban Up and SPIT HIM OUT for Trying to 'Clarify' His Remarks
Sam J.
YOU DON'T SAY! AP Reports White House Altered Biden's 'Garbage' Transcript Over Official Objections
Grateful Calvin
Robby Starbuck Chalks Up ANOTHER Win: Boeing Announces Dismantling of DEI Department
Grateful Calvin
Go Drunk KamalaWins Account, You're Home
RickRobinson
CNN Tries Shenanigans with Byron Donalds but He Puts Them Right Back in their Place
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up NUKED for Editing Trump Speech to Look Like Liz Cheney Threat Sam J.
Advertisement