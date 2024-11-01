Hugh Hewitt Walks Off Of WaPo's 'First Look' Over Voter Interference Lies (WATCH)
Elie Mystal Says Electoral College Is How Trump Will 'Steal' Election After Losing Popular Vote

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on November 01, 2024
ABC

The Left sure seem to be laying the groundwork for some Grade A election denial if Donald Trump wins next Tuesday (and this writer thinks he will). Rep. Jamie Raskin is already talking about telling Trump he's 'disqualified' on January 6, 2025.

The biggest whining will come from the Left if Trump wins the electoral college, but loses the popular vote. That's this writer's most likely scenario. It's silly, because the popular vote doesn't matter. Only the 270 electoral votes count. But that won't stop them.

Here's Elie Mystal insisting Trump will 'steal the election' -- which reads like an admission he will, in fact, win the Electoral College while losing the meaningless popular vote:

Remember when this sort of talk was beyond the pale?

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Except we are a constitutional republic, and the Electoral College is a brilliant mechanism.

All of this.

Nailed it.

Mystal knows better. He chooses to be ignorant.

Oh look: facts.

They sure were.

No lies detected.

Never, and never will be.

So many smart people who are so profoundly stupid.

Guys like Elie think their preferred party will always rule. That's not how it works.

We did. And that's enough for today.

