Elie Mystal Says Electoral College Is How Trump Will 'Steal' Election After Losing Popular Vote

The Left sure seem to be laying the groundwork for some Grade A election denial if Donald Trump wins next Tuesday (and this writer thinks he will). Rep. Jamie Raskin is already talking about telling Trump he's 'disqualified' on January 6, 2025.

The biggest whining will come from the Left if Trump wins the electoral college, but loses the popular vote. That's this writer's most likely scenario. It's silly, because the popular vote doesn't matter. Only the 270 electoral votes count. But that won't stop them.

Here's Elie Mystal insisting Trump will 'steal the election' -- which reads like an admission he will, in fact, win the Electoral College while losing the meaningless popular vote:

'We are not the greatest democracy on Earth. We are not even a true democracy because of the Electoral College.' @ElieNYC explains how Donald Trump may be planning to 'steal the election' even if he loses the popular vote. pic.twitter.com/mOuXON5BHA — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) November 1, 2024

Remember when this sort of talk was beyond the pale?

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Do not start with me with this "constitutional republic" crap again. I have heard that argument and explained to you why it is no justification anti-democratic practices like the Electoral College. https://t.co/uNnbDYEkJk — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 1, 2024

Except we are a constitutional republic, and the Electoral College is a brilliant mechanism.

We were not designed to be a democracy—our Founders were deeply educated men who very deliberately chose against the system of “two wolves and a lamb deciding what’s for lunch.” Thus, in our system there is no such thing as “the popular vote.” Civic literacy is on life support. — DrM 🇺🇸 (@DrMagnolias) November 1, 2024

Commies will just say any old s**t because the issue is never the issue with them. It's about power, and they want it because they're too stupid to realize that the instant they get it everything goes in the dumper. — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) November 1, 2024

We're not a democracy on PURPOSE!!



That damned Constitution keeps getting in the way of the communists/socialists trying to get mob rule.



The popular vote doesn't mean squat.



Take a US Civics class! — SciroccoMark (@MarkCoffin14) November 1, 2024

Mystal knows better. He chooses to be ignorant.

"We are not even a true democracy because of the Electoral College"



Might I refer you to Article 4, Section 4 of the US Constitution...

Section. 4.

The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them… — John Tammes (@john_tammes) November 1, 2024

That's a feature, not a bug. The founders feared democracy (tyranny of the majority) as much as monarchy (tyranny of the crown).



They were right. — DAVID HOLMAN (@HolmanTravel) November 1, 2024

"True Democracy" would be an insanely moronic way to attempt to govern a nation of 350 million people from wildly different cultures, climates and geographic spread across a continent.



But then, Elie Mystal is an insanely moronic sockpuppet. — Gosh Shammgosh (@TheOzarkansan) November 1, 2024

We have NEVER been a true democracy, that's the damn point of the US Constitution and separation of powers. https://t.co/lFZVeLxm49 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 1, 2024

I am amazed how many so called PHD are totally stupid about our government. https://t.co/UdasyHk7aG — Tom Donelson (@Donelsonfiles) November 1, 2024

This is by design you moron.



"Pure democracy" is mob rule, and the framers were smart enough to avoid that at all costs.



Unlike a fraud such as ... well... you. https://t.co/NkXPBbYR0K — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) November 1, 2024

Guys like Elie think their preferred party will always rule. That's not how it works.

Get a load of this nitwit https://t.co/a40kZvxceV — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) November 1, 2024

